Cops shoot one suspect in leg a day after I-Day communal clash leaves 2 injured in Shivamogga

News Network
August 16, 2022

Shivamogga, Aug 16: A man, who was suspected to be involved in clashes on Independence Day in Shivamogga, was shot in his leg by the police today morning. The police claimed that he tried to attack them when they went to detain him.

Mohammed Zabi alias Charbi (30), a resident of Marnami Bailu in this district headquarters town, is recovering in a hospital after the incident.

Two men belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities - Prem Singh (aged 20) and Saddam – were hospitalized with injuries after clashes broke out between two communities in the town over putting up banners of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and 18th century Mysuru ruler and India’s first freedom fighter Tipu Sultan on Monday.

Soon after the clash, prohibitory orders under section 144 of the IPC were imposed in the town.

A case of attempt to murder was also registered under section 307 of the IPC against those who allegedly stabbed Prem Singh, and, in this connection, police arrested Nadeem and Abdul Rehman.

On Tuesday morning when a police team went to detain Zabi, he allegedly tried to attack police team. In self defence, sub-inspector Manjunath S Kuki of Vinoba Nagar police station shot in his right leg, police said. He was rushed to a government hospital where he is recovering.

I-Day clash

Two people were injured on Monday as two groups clashed over displaying banners of their leaders at Amir Ahmed Circle on BH Road to mark Independence Day in the city.

Police sources said that a group of activists from Bajrang Dal and other right-wing organisations led by BJP leader Deen Dayal erected a banner of Hindutva leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar at the circle, an area known to be communally sensitive, around 2.30 pm. The police managed to seize the banner with the help of corporation officials after a brief altercation with the group.

Meanwhile, Muslim youths gathered at the circle and insisted that they be allowed to erect a Tipu Sultan banner if Savarkar's banner is put up, superintendent of police B M Laxmi Prasad said. When the two groups started approaching the circle, the police caned and chased them away. Meanwhile, a few people were running towards the circle to hoist the tricolour. The police took away the flag and hoisted it themselves at the circle, he added. 

Enraged by this, members of right-wing groups staged flash protests demanding that the authorities permit them to display Savarkar's banner. Deputy commissioner R Selvamani pacified the protesters. The police detained the agitators as a precaution and later released them.

Amid the tension, Prem Singh was stabbed in Uppar Keri area by bike-borne youths. Prem Singh, employed at a cloth outlet on Kasturba Road, was on his way home in neighbouring Gandhi Bazaar after locking the shop when he was stabbed. SP Laxmi Prasad said that the stabbing was not related to the banner incident but a random incident after the lathi charge. He also denied reports of another stabbing incident in the city. 

Meanwhile, a youth, Saddam was attacked either with knife or stone and admitted to the District McGann general hospital. Hospital medical superintendent M S Sridhar said that Prem Singh and Saddam were both out of danger. 

On August 13, a man was arrested for obstructing corporation officials from discharging their duty at a photo exhibition of freedom fighters at the City Centre mall on Nehru Road.

Based on a complaint by the deputy commissioner of the city corporation, the police registered an FIR against unidentified youths. Later, Mohammed Sharief, spouse of a Congress corporator, was caught and produced before a court. He has been remanded in judicial custody till August 26.

Tension had prevailed at the exhibition for a while when a group of Muslims objected to Savarkar's photo along with other freedom fighters like Gandhi and Chandrashekhar Azad. They had argued that Savarkar was not a freedom fighter and the corporation had not displayed the photo of a single Muslim freedom fighter though many Muslims had sacrificed their lives during the freedom movement.

News Network
August 9,2022

Udupi, Aug 9: The Supreme Court of India has disapproved categorically the practice of considering evidence while granting bail, or suspending a sentence, while expunging the observations made by the Karnataka High Court while granting bail to the woman who was convicted of murdering her husband, Bhaskar Shetty, a businessman from Udupi. 

The murder, when it came to light, had made headlines across the country.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P S Narasimha agreed with the contention, made by advocate Sanjay M Nuli on behalf of the victim’s mother Gulabi Shetty, that the High Court went into the issues of the validity of the ‘Will’, which was completely unrelated to the proceedings before it.

“The High Court has grossly erred in granting suspension of sentence in such a serious crime,” Nuli argued, contending that the high court went on to decide the matter as if it was deciding an appeal.

Concurring with his contention, the bench said: “We are in full agreement with the counsel for the petitioner that the High Court has totally erred in making an elaborate discussion of the evidence. This Court has time and again observed that courts should avoid elaborate appreciation of the evidence at the stage of grant of bail.”

The bench also observed that it was “totally unwarranted” of the high court “to have made a detailed elaboration of an evidence” while granting bail.

“We, therefore, expunge all the observations made by the High Court wherever it has re-appreciated the evidence in detail and clarify that the order would be construed as a prima facie consideration of the evidence for grant of suspension of sentence,” the bench said.

The apex court, however, also said it did not find anything wrong in allowing the application filed by the convict Rajeshwari Shetty, for suspension of her sentence, as the case was based on circumstantial evidence.

The top court also directed the high court's bench, which would hear the appeal on merits, not to take into consideration any of the observations the lower court made in its order on December 23, 2021.

It also requested the high court to expedite the hearing of the appeal.

“In case the petitioner does not cooperate with expeditious disposal of the matter, the High Court would be at liberty to take appropriate steps,” the Supreme Court ruled.

The trial court, on June 8, 2021, had convicted the victim’s wife Rajeshwari, their son, and the wife's alleged paramour for murdering Bhaskar Shetty, who ran a business in Saudi Arabia and owned a hotel in Udupi, and burning his body in a “homa kund” in 2016, and sentenced the three to life imprisonment.

The prosecution claimed that Rajeshwari, along with her 20-year-old son Navneet, threw chili powder into her husband’s eyes and assaulted him with a rod. Thereafter, the two tied the victim’s hands and feet, and poisoned him. Later, they carried the body to another location and burnt it by organising a ‘yagna’. To further destroy the evidence, they threw the bones and remains into a river.

Bhaskar suspected Rajeshwari of adultery and had lodged a police complaint with Manipal police station on July 9, 2016; he was murdered on July 28. The police unearthed the murder while acting upon a missing person’s complaint filed by Gulabi.

The prosecution relied upon a DNA report to conclude the recovered body parts were that of the complainant’s son.

News Network
August 4,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 4: BJP supremo and Union Minister Amit Shah who visiting Karnataka to participate in an event Ministry of Culture in Bengaluru, is expected to take stock of the situation of the party in the wake of protests held against BJP leaders following the murder of Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada district.

While he is scheduled to depart from the city after the event on Thursday, speculations are that he could huddle with leaders of the state unit prior to his departure.

The recent developments in the state BJP unit, such as the mass resignations of party workers from various Morchas and the responses of some state leaders about it are likely to feature in the discussions.

The party top brass, according to sources, was concerned about the protests held against state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and ministers such as V Sunil Kumar when they visited the residence of Praveen following his murder.

The Union minister is likely to chalk out strategies to minimise the damage caused to the party due to these developments so that it does not have a bearing when elections are held next year.

News Network
August 11,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 11: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday abolished the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) constituted by the state government in 2016.

A division bench of Justices B Veerappa and KS Hemalekha pronounced the order while allowing the public interest litigations filed by advocate Chidananda Urs, Advocates' Association of Bangalore and Samaja Parivarthana Samudaya challenging the constitution of ACB.

The petitioners have challenged the notifications issued by the state government in March 2016 constituting ACB and withdrawing the powers of the Prevention of Corruption Act from Karnataka Lokayukta.

Quashing both the notifications, the division bench directed the ACB to transfer the cases and officers under its ambit to Karnataka Lokayukta which will have to take up those cases further and utilise those officers' services to strengthen Lokayukta institution to eradicate corruption.

Further, the high court directed the state government to maintain transparency and appoint a competent person as Lokayukta and Upa Lokayukta in the interest of the public.

The court observed that the state government has failed to justify why the notification was issued to create Anti-Corruption Bureau and also why it has withdrawn powers from Lokayukta to investigate cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The Siddaramaiah- led Congress government created ACB in 2016. Though the BJP promised to restore the powers of the Prevention of Corruption Act with Lokayukta in its manifesto, the BJP government failed to keep up its promise.

On the other hand, the JD (S), which had promised to restore the power to probe corruption cases with Lokayukta if it comes to power, did not do it since it formed a coalition government.

