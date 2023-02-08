  1. Home
  2. Couple end lives in Mangaluru lodge

February 8, 2023

Mangaluru, Feb 8: In what appears to be a case of suicide, a middle aged married couple were found dead at a lodge in Bunder police station limits in the city on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Ravindra (55) and Sudha (50). 

The couple had arrived at the lodge on February 6 at around 11 am and had booked the room by furnishing the documents. The staff at the lodge had last seen them on the night of February 6.

When the couple did not respond to the staff's calls, police was called, who broke open the door and found the couple hanging. Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar also visited the lodge. 

The couple hailed from Kannur in Kerala and were into the cloth business. Family members have been informed and further procedures will be taken up after their family reaches the city.

January 25,2023

IndiaChina.jpg

India, as of the moment, does not have access to 26 out of 65 patrolling points in Eastern Ladakh. The situation is worthy of mention considering India-China stand-off along the 3500 km border.

“Presently there are 65 PPs (Patrolling Points) starting from Karakoram pass to Chumur which are to be patrolled regularly by the ISFs (Indian Security Forces). Out of 65 PPs, our presence is lost in 26 PPs (i.e. PP no. 5-17, 24-32, 37, due to restrictive or no patrolling by the ISFs,” wrote PD Nitya, the Superintendent of Police of Leh, Ladakh’s main city, in a research paper accessed by media. 

The report was filed at last week's annual conference of the country's top police officers in Delhi, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

"Later on, China forces us to accept the fact that as such areas have not seen the presence of ISFs or civilians since long, the Chinese were present in these areas. This leads to a shift in the border under control of ISFs towards Indian side and a "buffer zone" is created in all such pockets which ultimately leads to loss of control over these areas by India. This tactic of PLA (China's People's Liberation Army) to grab land inch-by-inch is known as 'Salami slicing'," it said.

"PLA has taken advantage of the buffer areas in the de-escalation talks by placing their best of cameras on the highest peaks and monitoring the movement of our forces... they object our movement even in the buffer zone, claiming it to be 'their' area of operation and then further ask us to move back to create more 'buffer' areas," the officer wrote.

She said this Chinese strategy was seen in Galwan Valley, the site of a deadly clash in 2020 when 20 Indian troops and at least four Chinese soldiers died in hand-to-hand fighting.

Ms Nitya also said that marking areas as out of bounds and keeping them barren affects troop morale as well. "During an interaction with one senior officer whose unit is based right on forward area, he shared that, if by retreating 400 metres back, we can buy peace with PLA for 4 years, then it's worth it," the report said.

The report was released after a mere few weeks of India accusing China of “unilaterally changing the status-quo” on the Line of Actual Control (LOC).

The encounter in the Galwan Valley in 2020, which sparked a major uptick in tensions between the two nations, was considered to be the most serious confrontation since the December 9 incident in Arunachal Pradesh. Since then, there have been a number of military negotiations that have resulted in a cautious withdrawal of forces on both sides.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi accused PM Modi of being the weakest PM India has had for “ceding land to China”.

Delhi chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal also accused the Centre of continuing and increasing trade with Beijing despite Chinese aggression.

January 28,2023

cop.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 28: Karnataka Lokayukta has served a notice to city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar to examine the allegations of corruption at Ullal police station and submit a report.

The Lokayukta ordered that the investigation report and other documents should be produced by February 14. The notice is served based on the complaint lodged by social worker Mohammed Kabeer, a resident of Ullal.

The complaint alleged that the Ullal station inspector Sandeep and sub inspector (SI) Pradeep have nominated a broker to take bribe from ganja mafia, sand mafia and hotel owners. The two police officers demand money from every citizen and Ullal residents are fed up with their actions, he claimed.

Though a complaint through email was sent to heads of various departments, chief secretary, DGP, Anti-Corruption Bureau, ADGP and Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner, no action had been taken so far, the complaint to the Lokayukta said. 

February 1,2023

sitaraman.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 1: Presenting her fifth annual Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the government is adopting seven priorities to guide India through the Amrit Kaal. Major announcements for taxpayers were also made in the Budget.

"The budget adopts following seven priorities -- inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector," the Finance Minister said. Amrit Kaal is described by the government as the 25-year period culminating in the centenary of India's independence. The finance minister said seven priorities of the budget complement each other.

She said four transformative opportunities can be used in Amrit Kaal for enhancing economic empowerment.

Here are the highlights of the Budget Speech:

* The FM proposed to increase income tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime

* The new tax rates are 0 to Rs 3 lakhs - nil, Rs 3 to 6 lakhs - 5%, Rs 6 to 9 Lakhs - 10%, Rs 9 to 12 Lakhs - 15%, Rs 12 to 15 Lakhs - 20% and above 15 Lakhs - 30% under the new tax regime

* An individual with annual income of Rs 9 lakh will have to pay only Rs 45,000 as tax as opposed to Rs 60,000 earlier, she said. 

* Outlay for capital spending increased 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore in FY24

* The capex allocation is higher than the Rs 7.5 lakh crore budgeted for in the previous year and the highest on record

* Budget allocations increased to Rs 79,000 crore for affordable housing in FY24 under the PM Awaas Yojana

* Rs 35,000 crore to be provided for energy transition

* The FM proposed a cut in customs duty on lab-grown diamonds

* Incentives to replace old, polluting vehicles used by the central and state governments also proposed by teh government

* Revamped scheme for credit guarantee for small and medium businesses from April 1

* Collateral free credit of Rs 2 lakh crore under revamped scheme to be provided

* Increase in public capex key to crowding in private investments

* Integrated IT portal will be set up for reclaiming unclaimed shares and dividends

* Govt proposes to cap deductions from capital gains on investments in residential houses to Rs 10 cr

* Highest surcharge rate reduced from 37% to 25% in new tax regime

* Taxes on cigarettes hiked by 16%

* Basic customs duty hiked on articles made from gold bars

