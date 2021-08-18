  1. Home
Court orders probe into BJP tycoon Murugesh Nirani's WhatsApp message mocking Hindu gods

August 19, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 19: A special court has ordered a probe into the alleged message mocking Hindu gods that was posted by the Karnataka BJP leader and Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani in a WhatsApp group last year.

During the hearing, the court directed the city police to investigate the matter and submit a report by September 13.

The petitioner, Govindram, had filed a private complaint against Nirani for posting the derogatory message in the WhatsApp group.

Soon after the incident hit the headlines in the media, Nirani released a video statement apologising for hurting the religious sentiments of the people.

He, however, denied himself posting the derogatory message in the WhatsApp group, but by his personal assistant, who might have done it unintentionally.

Nirani also said he never in his life had spoken lightly against any religion or faith, and has been tolerant towards all religions. "I have utmost respect and devotion in Sanatana Dharma," he had said.

The incident, last year, had sparked a controversy with Opposition Leader in the Assembly Siddaramaiah flaying Nirani, who was then Bilgi MLA. "A person who insults God means insulting those who believe in him and harming their religious sentiments."

August 13,2021

Udupi, Aug 13: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced that he has signed a document to donate his organs and called the citizens also to do so on the occasion of World Organs Day.

Speaking to the media persons, he said more people should come forward to donate organs.

'It can save thousands of people. Organ transplant technology has developed a lot these days and the majority of the cases are successful. If some other's life could be saved by us why shouldn't we step forward? Let us all pledge to donate organs. I have signed the document today and request all others to do so,' he said.

In his reply on the possible COVID-19 third wave, the Chief Minister informed that he would conduct an emergency meeting as soon as he returns to Bengaluru.

'We will take measures as per the expert's opinion,' he added.

August 10,2021

New Delhi, Aug 10: With the Afghan government locked in a violent clash with the Taliban, there has been a surge in human rights violations recently. 

Numerous civilian deaths as well as the destruction of mosques and incidents involving the assault of women have dominated news headline, with several nations urging citizens to leave the country.

On Tuesday, the Indian Consulate in Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif took to Twitter announcing an upcoming flight to New Delhi. 

"Any Indian nationals in and around Mazar-e-Sharif are requested to leave for India in the special flight scheduled to depart late today evening," the official handle added.

Those wishing to leave by the flight will have to share their full names, passport number and date of expiry with the Mazar-e-Sharif Consulate. The tweet also provided two numbers where Indian Indians desiring to leave could sent the details via WhatsApp: 0785891303 and 0785891301.

August 9,2021

cancer.jpg

Malayalam actress Saranya Sasi breathed her last on August 9 at a private hospital in Trivandrum, Kerala. She was diagnosed with a brain tumour 10 years ago and underwent 11 major surgeries. A few weeks ago, she was admitted to a hospital after she contracted Covid-19. Though she recovered from the novel coronavirus, she had other health-related problems.

Saranya Sasi was a popular actress in the Malayalam television and film industry. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2012. She had to undergo 11 major surgeries since the time she was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

A few weeks ago, Saranya was diagnosed with Covid-19 and received treatment at a private hospital in Kerala. She recovered from the novel coronavirus after a few days. But, Saranya had other health issues. He was admitted to a hospital in Trivandrum because of pneumonia and low sodium levels in her blood. Saranya Sasi died on August 9 at noon at the hospital.

Ever since she was diagnosed with a tumour, she had been facing a severe financial crisis. She also sought the help of many people in the industry.

Saranya Sasi was one of the famous actresses in Malayalam TV. Some of her television shows include Manthrakodi, Seetha and Harichandanam. She also played supporting roles in Chotta Mumbai, Bombay, Chacko Randaman and Thalappavu.

