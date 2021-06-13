Covid curbs eased in 19 districts including Udupi: What's allowed, what's not

  1. Home
News Network
June 14, 2021

As covid-19 cases see a decline, Karnataka has eased restrictions in some parts of the state while retaining the strict lockdown in other districts till the positivity rate falls.

The Covid-19 lockdown will continue in 11 districts in Karnataka, which have a high positivity rate, till June 21. However, some relaxations have been allowed in the rest of the 19 districts including Bengaluru Urban and Udupi from today (June 14).

Among the relaxations included are extended operational hours for essential shops (vegetables, groceries, milk, meat, etc). Industrial units can operate at 50% of the capacity but all other businesses will remain shut. 

Cloth and footwear merchants, jewellers, sweet vendors, et al cannot resume business as yet. These businesses have remained shut for almost two months now. 

The weekend curfew will kick in from 7 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday. On all weekdays, night curfew will be in force from 7 pm to 5 am. 

During these hours, movement of people is strictly prohibited. But patients and their attendants requiring emergency need, eligible people intending to take vaccination shall be allowed movement with minimal proof, the order said. 

Here is what is allowed and not allowed from June 14 to June 21:

* All industries will be allowed to open with 50 per cent staff, however, garment industries will function with 30 per cent employees. The establishments are ordered to strictly adher to Covid-19 restrictions. 

* Shops related to food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 2 pm. The same rules apply to PDS shops. 

* Standalone liquor shops will be also allowed from 6 am to 2 pm.

* Parks will be allowed to open from 5 am to 10 am for walking and jogging but group activities are prohibited and Covid-appropriate behavior is mandated. 

* Street vendors can do business from 6 am to 2 pm. 

* Skill training activities related to health sector are allowed. 

* Optical shops are also allowed to function from 6 am to 2 pm. 

* Auto rickshaws and cabs will be allowed to operate with maximum of two passengers only.

* In addition to the already operating government offices, these offices are permitted with 50 per cent staff: Agriculture and allied offices, PWD, Housing, RTOs, Cooperation, NABARD and offices of Department of Revenue, Government of India. 

* Daily night curfew from 7 pm till 5 am will be in place. All movement of public is prohibited except for essential services and health emergencies. Movement of transport goods and vehicles is allowed. Travel for boarding train, plane or bus is allowed. Ecommerce activities are also allowed during the night curfew. 

* There will be no prohibition on inter-district travel

* All construction activities and shops related to construction activities, particularly cement and steel, are permitted to function outside containment zones.

News Network
June 2,2021

Bengaluru, June 2: One of the accused in the assault and gang-rape of a Bangladeshi woman here, was shot at and injured as he tried to escape by allegedly attacking a police team that had gone to arrest him on Wednesday.

The incident comes days after two of his accomplices were shot at and injured by the city police during an escape attempt. With this, 10 people have been arrested in connection with case so far, police said.

Following a tip-off, a police team went to nab the kingpin, Shahbaz, at Rampura here this morning. On seeing the police party, the man attacked them using a knife and tried to flee, they said. However, the police opened fire at him in self defence and caught the accused. He was injured in the leg while a head constable also sustained injuries in the attack, they added.

The accused was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to police sources, the rape victim was trafficked from Bangladesh by a network of human traffickers active in her country, Assam, West Bengal, Telangana and Karnataka,three years ago. Later, the 22-year-old woman was forced into prostitution by the gang.

Following a financial dispute, she was assaulted by six people, including a woman, and later four of them gang-raped her and brutalised her days ago.

News Network
June 2,2021

Bengaluru, June 2: Amid speculations about the future of lockdown in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday hinted that strict measures may continue, saying coronavirus has not completely come under control and cases are still high in rural areas. He however indicated that relaxation may be given to certain sectors, as he announced that export-oriented businesses will be allowed to operate from Thursday.

The state is currently under lockdown till June 7, and there were speculations about it being extended. "I will have a discussion with everyone to make a decision on measures that need to be taken regarding lockdown. Most importantly, I have decided to give permission to those involved in exports. So export-oriented business will be allowed from Thursday," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters, he said he will hold a discussion on various other related things with senior ministers and officials, and by today or tomorrow will take a decision on the lockdown. "Will discuss on how to go about, by extending the lockdown and taking strict measures, with experts and will take a call after taking their suggestions. Coronavirus has not completely come under control, it is still high in rural areas. We will take a decision considering how to balance things and go ahead," he added.

The CM is chairing separate meetings with experts, also senior Ministers and officials this evening. The state's Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC- consisting of experts), in its report to the government, has mentioned that the positivity rate has to come below 5 percent and number of cases should be below 5,000, only then the restrictions can be relaxed. The state government had initially announced 14 days "close down" from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to 24, as the Covid cases continued to spike.

Citing lockdown yielding results and experts advice, it was further extended till June 7. Responding to a question regarding the second lockdown relief package, the Chief Minister said he will take a decision on it in a couple of days. Yediyurappa had earlier said that a second financial package for the Covid-induced lockdown was under consideration, and is aimed at providing relief to certain sections left out of the first one.

As the state was battling the second wave of the pandemic, he had recently announced an over Rs 1,250-crore financial package as relief for those whose livelihood has been affected by the lockdown. The total number of active cases in Karnataka fell below 3-lakh mark, as the state on Tuesday had reported a further decline in fresh cases at 14,304. The total number of infections stood at 26.18 lakh while the toll was 29,554. The positivity rate stood at 12.30 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 3.24 per cent.

News Network
June 5,2021

bhagawat.jpg

Twitter has now dropped the verified blue tick or blue badge from the handle of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. Mohan Bhagwat has 20.76 lakh followers on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the blue tick from Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's Twitter handle was also dropped due to inactivity. Twitter removed and later restored the verified blue tick on the personal account of Venkaiah Naidu.

Officials of the Vice President Secretariat said the personal Twitter handle of Naidu @MVenkaiahNaidu was inactive for a long time and the Twitter algorithm removed the blue badge.

The last tweet posted from the personal handle was on July 23 last year.

The officials said Twitter was contacted after they noticed this morning that the blue tick was removed. Before 10.30 am, the blue tick badge was restored, they said.

Twitter said the account has been inactive since July 2020. It said the verified badge has now been restored. The Vice President uses the official Twitter handle @VPSecretariat to send out tweets.

