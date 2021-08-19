  1. Home
  2. Covid curfew in Dakshina Kannada on Aug 21, 22; essentials allowed till 2 pm

Covid curfew in Dakshina Kannada on Aug 21, 22; essentials allowed till 2 pm

News Network
August 19, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 19: Like last two weekends, the district administration will be imposing curfew in Dakshina Kannada this Saturday and Sunday (August 21 and 22) too to check the spread of covid-19. 

The announcement was made by Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V today. 

Only shops selling essential commodities and roadside vegetable and fruit stalls will be allowed to remain open these two days till 2 p.m. 

Restaurants will be open only for parcel service and home delivery. Bus, train and flight services will remain not be affected, said the DC. 

The weekend curfew will come to force in the district at 9 p.m. on August 20 and will remain until 5 p.m. on August 23. 

The Mangaluru city police will erect 18 check posts including inter-state border check posts to enforce the weekend curfew.

Action will be initiated against those who loiter without any valid reasons under Epidemic Diseases Act and NDMA Act. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
August 16,2021

kabul.jpg

Taliban have assured Sikh and Hindu communities of Kabul complete safety, according to media reports. 

Hours after entering Kabul, the representatives of Taliban met the leaders of minority communities and asked them not to fear them or leave the country. Instead, they have shared their mobile numbers with them and asked to contact in case they face any difficulty, according to a report by Times of India.

It may sound disbelieving since the minorities were expecting the reprisal by Taliban and reversal of freedom they once enjoyed but for now, they are of the view that they can breathe easily. However, Taliban have asked them to raise their white flag to avoid any misunderstanding.

“On Sunday night, Taliban had entered Kabul and on Monday morning, a couple of their representative went to gurdwara Karte Parwan and met the representatives of Sikhs and Hindus, they (Taliban) asked them to not be frightened or leave the country, they also shared their contact number with them and asked to contact in case of any problem” said an Afghan Sikh Charan Singh, currently living in Moscow, while talking to Indian newspaper on Monday.

As the capital fell to the Taliban, the majority of Hindu’s and Sikh’s who didn’t wish to leave their country for various reasons either confined themselves in their homes or took shelter in Gurdwara Karte Parwan, one of the six gurdwaras of Kabul.

“For almost six years- from 1996 to 2001 - we lived under their regime and we were not scared of the Taliban then, we are not scared of them even now, we only fear war and pillaging which is our main concern, for now, there is a sigh of relief after they gave assurance of our safety and also shared their contact numbers” said an Afghan Sikh on condition of anonymity for obvious reasons.

He said the Taliban had asked them to raise their white flag outside gurdwara so as others should know that they were under the protection of Taliban's.

A businessman by profession, he said goods worth crores of rupees which they had imported from various countries including India was lying with the customs department of Afghanistan for clearance. "Taliban have assured us of protection but there are rogue elements roaming in the guise of Taliban who could plunder the godowns and take away the goods, these acts fears us most now," he said.

He informed that five out of six gurdwara’s and the two Hindu temples in Kabul were closed.

Quoting his conversation with one of his relatives in Kandhar, which has already fallen to Taliban, over the phone he said “In Kandhar only handful of Sikhs and Hindus lives, the Taliban have also assured them of their safety, we hope they keep their words”.

Meanwhile, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "I am in constant touch with the president, Gurdwara Committee of Kabul and the sangat have told me that over 320 people of minorities (including 50 Hindus and more than 270 Sikhs) have taken refuge in Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul in wake of recent developments”.

Sirsa confirmed that Taliban leaders had met Sikh and Hindu representatives and had assured them of their safety. “We are hopeful that Hindus and Sikhs will be able to live a safe and secure life despite political and military changes happening in Afghanistan,” said DSGMC president.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 14,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 14: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced that the state has decided to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 in districts where the Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR)is less than 2%.

The Karnataka government has decided not to open schools in the districts where the positivity rate is above 2%.

CM Bommai has said that it is mandatory for all parents and school employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 for entry into the school premises.

The decision came after CM Bommai held a meeting in Bengaluru today with experts about the issue of opening schools.

The Karnataka CM had announced earlier that schools in the state would reopen for physical classes from 23 August for classes 9 to 12.

Testing should also be increased in Bengaluru, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Bidar, Koppal, Haveri, Vijayapura, Tumakuru and Chikkamagaluru, the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Friday reported 1,669 fresh coronavirus infections and 22 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 29,26,401 and the death toll to 36,933. 

The day also saw 1,672 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,66,739. 

Bengaluru urban accounted for 425 new cases, as the city saw 424 discharges and 5 deaths. Active Covid-19 cases stood at 22,703. 

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.98%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.31%. 

Dakshina Kannada and Kolar reported 3 deaths each, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Hassan and Tumakuru (2 each), followed by others. Dakshina Kannada recorded 390 new cases, Udupi 115, Hassan 113, Mysuru 106, followed by others. 

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,32,220, Mysuru 1,74,421 and Tumakuru 1,18,534. 

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,08,097, followed by Mysuru 1,70,967 and Tumakuru 1,16,690. Cumulatively a total of 4,06,02,759 samples have been tested, out of which 1,69,332 were tested on Friday alone. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 12,2021

BJPMLAprotest.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 12: Ruling BJP MLA from Mudigere M P Kumaraswamy on Thursday staged a protest accusing his own party's government in Karnataka of neglecting his constituency that has been ravaged by torrential rains, floods and landslides over the past few years. 

He staged a protest alone, with a placard, in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature and secretariat here. "In 2019 we had heavy rains and about six people were washed away along with their houses and it took fifteen days to search for their bodies, several houses and coffee plantations were destroyed due to landslides, we asked for compensation, we were completely neglected, we remained quite," Kumaraswamy said. 

Noting that the situation continued last year and this year too, he said, "I did not want to question why other constituencies are being considered and we were not, but one name I will take- Shivamogga city- was considered for relief under NDRF norms, but Mudigere which is a hilly area that comes amid western Ghats and receives heavy rains, was left out." 

Pointing out that in 2018 when H D Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) was the Chief Minister, he had given grants and had promised to help in other ways, following his appeal on the social media not to neglect Mudigere constituency, the MLA said, but now despite our own party being in power we are neglected every year. "My constituency is facing a tough situation, we are facing floods every year, we have requested it to be declared as rain and flood prone area. 

There are seven to eight panchayats here that come under Western Ghats region, but the government is not declaring it rain and flood prone. They are completely neglecting us," he added. The protest by MLA against his own party government is being seen as an example for simmering discontent within the ruling BJP, after the recent cabinet formation exercise by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. M P Kumaraswamy was also a Ministerial aspirant and had openly expressed his desire to be part of the cabinet.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.