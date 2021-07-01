Covid killed over 3 lakh people in Karnataka, not 35K; govt is lying: D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru, July 1: Karnataka Congress supremo DK Shivakumar today said his party will draw up a list of people who have died during the Covid-19 pandemic even as he claimed that the government’s death figure is understated.

According to Shivakumar, more than three lakh people have died this year alone due to the pandemic as against the government’s death toll of 35,000.

“Death audit is compulsory. Even if the government doesn’t do it, we will go to every house and draw up a list of people who died last year and this year. We will work towards getting them compensation,” Shivakumar said, referring to the party’s massive month-long outreach programme that started Thursday.

“We have made our own application form for households that have not received Covid-19 death certificates. Our party workers will mount pressure on officials to issue certificates, which will be used to claim compensation from the government,” he said.

Shivakumar cited death figures from the eJanMa website of the Office of the Chief Registrar of Births and Deaths. “Between January 1 and June 13, there have been 3.27 lakh deaths in the state,” he said.