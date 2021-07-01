  1. Home
  2. Covid killed over 3 lakh people in Karnataka, not 35K; govt is lying: D K Shivakumar

July 1, 2021

Bengaluru, July 1: Karnataka Congress supremo DK Shivakumar today said his party will draw up a list of people who have died during the Covid-19 pandemic even as he claimed that the government’s death figure is understated.

According to Shivakumar, more than three lakh people have died this year alone due to the pandemic as against the government’s death toll of 35,000.

“Death audit is compulsory. Even if the government doesn’t do it, we will go to every house and draw up a list of people who died last year and this year. We will work towards getting them compensation,” Shivakumar said, referring to the party’s massive month-long outreach programme that started Thursday.

“We have made our own application form for households that have not received Covid-19 death certificates. Our party workers will mount pressure on officials to issue certificates, which will be used to claim compensation from the government,” he said.

Shivakumar cited death figures from the eJanMa website of the Office of the Chief Registrar of Births and Deaths. “Between January 1 and June 13, there have been 3.27 lakh deaths in the state,” he said.

June 27,2021

Bengaluru, June 27: In a first in Karnataka, a rare Covid-19 complication affecting the brain has been detected in a 13-year-old child, the SS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre here said on Sunday. Called acute necrotising encephalopathy of childhood (ANEC), the complication was found in the child belonging to Hoovinahadagali.

The child had been infected with Covid-19 and had recovered but later developed ANEC, Dr N K Kalappanavar, the director of the institute, said.

"Till now, we have been thinking that multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) was the only post- Covid complication. Hereafter, we have to watch out for ANEC," he said. According to him, this is the first instance of ANEC as post-Covid complication has come to his notice in the State.

The 13-year-old had very high antigen, which indicates that the child had infections.

The director of the hospital said the child is recovering now. He said ANEC could prove fatal if not detected and treated in time.

He added that the treatment is expensive as one injection costs between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1 lakh.

June 25,2021

ayisha.jpg

Thiruvananthapuram, June 25: The Kerala High Court has on Friday granted Anticipatory Bail to Aisha Sultana in the bizarre Sedition Case.

Justice Ashok Menon passed the order on bail application filed by the Lakshadweep filmmaker Aisha Sultana seeking anticipatory bail after an FIR was registered against her under Section 124A and 153B of IPC.

The filmmaker was booked for her remarks on a media channel that the Centre had deployed Covid 19 as a 'bio weapon' against the people of Lakshadweep. Accordingly, she was asked to appear before the Kavaratti Police Station on 20th June 2021, which prompted the bail application.

The Single Bench had on 17th June granted her an interim anticipatory bail for a week, while also granting her the right to invoke Section 41D CrPC, implying that if an arrest is recorded after her interrogation, she is entitled to demand the presence of her counsel.

She was also directed to comply with the notice and appear for the interrogation before the concerned authorities by the said interim order. As a result, it is reported that she appeared before the Kavaratti Police Station on the said date.

June 22,2021

Bengaluru, June 22: Fuel price hikes continued as petrol and diesel were up by at least 28 paise and 26 paise respectively on Tuesday.

In the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol is now priced at a record Rs 103.63 and diesel at 95.72 a litre each, according to Indian Oil Corporation. In Delhi, petrol stood at Rs 97.50 and diesel Rs 88.23 per litre. 

In Chennai, petrol is Rs 98.65 and diesel at Rs 92.83. While in Kolkata people now have to pay Rs 97.38 for a litre petrol and Rs 91.08 for each litre of diesel.

A litre of petrol costs Rs 100.76 in Bengaluru while a litre of diesel is priced at Rs 93.54. 

Prices of fuels vary from state to state based on differing rates of sales tax and other state levies. 

