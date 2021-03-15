Covid spike in 7 district including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi; Govt urged to keep CCCs on standby

Bengaluru, Mar 15: Expressing concern over the possibilities of second wave covid-19 in Karnataka, experts from the technical committee on Monday recommended the state government to keep Covid Care Centres (CCCs) on standby and hold talks with private medical establishments for providing free treatment to patients as it was followed previously.

Reviewing the Covid-19 scenario across the state CM B S Yediyurappa on Monday held a high-level meeting with the State Covid Technical Committee experts and other bureaucrats and sought help from the public to prevent Karnataka from going back to lockdown regime.

Addressing the media after the review meeting, Yediyurappa said, “A total of seven districts including Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kalaburagi have reported high positivity rate. Luckily, the mortality rate is under control. Experts have opined that this could be the sign of the second wave in Karnataka.”

Stating that the experts have recommended to scale up vaccination across the state, the chief minister said, “The committee has advised the government to keep the Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in stand by particularly in Bengaluru and hold talks with the private medical establishments to treat patients as it was done earlier. Besides, they have also suggested stringent enforcement of Covid-19 rules in public places.”

CM Yediyurappa said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a video conference with all the CMs on March 17 and only after the PM’s meeting further decision on containment measures will be taken.