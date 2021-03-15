  1. Home
  Covid spike in 7 district including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi; Govt urged to keep CCCs on standby

coastaldigest.com news network
March 15, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 15: Expressing concern over the possibilities of second wave covid-19 in Karnataka, experts from the technical committee on Monday recommended the state government to keep Covid Care Centres (CCCs) on standby and hold talks with private medical establishments for providing free treatment to patients as it was followed previously.

Reviewing the Covid-19 scenario across the state CM B S Yediyurappa on Monday held a high-level meeting with the State Covid Technical Committee experts and other bureaucrats and sought help from the public to prevent Karnataka from going back to lockdown regime. 

Addressing the media after the review meeting, Yediyurappa said, “A total of seven districts including Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kalaburagi have reported high positivity rate. Luckily, the mortality rate is under control. Experts have opined that this could be the sign of the second wave in Karnataka.”

Stating that the experts have recommended to scale up vaccination across the state, the chief minister said, “The committee has advised the government to keep the Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in stand by particularly in Bengaluru and hold talks with the private medical establishments to treat patients as it was done earlier. Besides, they have also suggested stringent enforcement of Covid-19 rules in public places.”

CM Yediyurappa said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a video conference with all the CMs on March 17 and only after the PM’s meeting further decision on containment measures will be taken.

News Network
March 11,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 11: Former JD(S) MLA Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday announced joining the Congress, saying there is scope for him to work and express his sentiments in his new party. 

Putting all speculation to rest, Madhu on Thursday called on former chief minister Siddaramaiah and said he was joining the Congress.

"All our supporters had taken the decision. Hence, I am joining Congress today," Madhu, son of former chief minister, the late S Bangarappa, told reporters.

For the past one year, his switching over the party was in the offing which finally happened today.

After meeting Siddaramaiah, Madhu said in the present context, the country and state needs the Congress party.

News Network
March 11,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 11: In a tragic incident, an 8-year-old boy died after being accidentally crushed under his father's truck at Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district. The incident occurred last evening.

The victim has been identified as Murshid, the eldest among two children of Ibrahim and Raheema couple from Ujire. He was Class 3 student at a madrasa in Ujire. 

It is learnt that Murshid had accompanied his father to a stonequarry in Moodbidri. According to reports, they boy accidentally came under the wheels of truck which was being driven by his father. 

Even though the father managed to shift his son to a hospital in Moodbidri soon after the tragedy, the latter had breathed his last by that time. 

A case of accidental death stands registered at Moodbidri police station. After the post-mortem, the boy was buried at a graveyard in Ujire. 

Agencies
March 4,2021

Ayodhya, Mar 4: The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has purchased a 7,285 square feet land adjacent to the Ram Janmabhoomi premises, in accordance with its plan to expand the temple complex area to 107 acres from the present 70 acres, an official of the trust said on Thursday.

The trust that is constructing a grand temple for Lord Ram in this holy town of Uttar Pradesh has paid Rs one crore for the 7,285 square feet land to its owner at a rate of Rs 1,373 per square foot, the official said.

Trustee Anil Mishra said, "We have purchased the land as we need more space for the Ram temple."

The land purchased by the trust is located next to the Asharfi Bhawan.

Its owner Deep Narain signed a registry deed for the 7,285 square feet land in favour of Champat Rai, the secretary of the trust, on February 20 with Mishra and Apna Dal MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari as witnesses, S B Singh, the sub-registrar of Faizabad in whose office the deed was signed, said.

"I was fortunate to be part of the first purchase deed of the Ram Mandir trust," Tiwari said.

According to sources, the trust plans to acquire more land and is in talks with the owners of temples, houses and open land adjacent to the Ram temple complex.

The sources said the trust wants to expand the project to 107 acres and it still has to acquire 14,30,195 square feet of land to achieve the target.

The main temple will be constructed on five acres of land and the remaining land will be used to develop various facilities, including a museum and a library.

