Cracks in the walls reported after two earthquakes hit Karnataka

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Two earthquakes of magnitude 3.1 and 3.3 in less than five minutes duration struck Chikkaballapura, about 70 kms North-East of Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, according to the officials of National Centre for Seismology.

The epicentre of the quake was at Gundlamandikal and Bandahalli villages in Chikkaballapura taluk. However, there was neither any damage nor there were any casualties.

The scientists at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) also acknowledged the tremors. According to officials, the first tremor was reported at 7:09 am in Gundlamandikal village at a depth of 23 kms and in less than five minutes at 7:14 am, yet another earthquake was recorded with the epicentre at Bandahalli at a depth of 11 kms, according to officials.

Panicked by the back-to-back tremors early in the morning, hundreds of villagers from Gundlamandikal, Addagal and Muddenahalli Gram Panchayat limits came out of their homes.

Villagers at Bandahalli reported cracks in the walls of the houses. "We could feel the tremors for about a minute. While a few of the villagers were working in their fields, we were still at home when we experienced the tremors. Windows rattled and utensils in the kitchen fell off from the shelvs," explained a farmer from Doddapailagurki in Chikkaballapura taluk.