  2. Cracks in the walls reported after two earthquakes hit Karnataka

Cracks in the walls reported after two earthquakes hit Karnataka

News Network
December 22, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Two earthquakes of magnitude 3.1 and 3.3 in less than five minutes duration struck Chikkaballapura, about 70 kms North-East of Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, according to the officials of National Centre for Seismology. 

The epicentre of the quake was at Gundlamandikal and Bandahalli villages in Chikkaballapura taluk. However, there was neither any damage nor there were any casualties.

The scientists at the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell (KSNDMC) also acknowledged the tremors. According to officials, the first tremor was reported at 7:09 am in Gundlamandikal village at a depth of 23 kms and in less than five minutes at 7:14 am, yet another earthquake was recorded with the epicentre at Bandahalli at a depth of 11 kms, according to officials.

Panicked by the back-to-back tremors early in the morning, hundreds of villagers from Gundlamandikal, Addagal and Muddenahalli Gram Panchayat limits came out of their homes.

Villagers at Bandahalli reported cracks in the walls of the houses. "We could feel the tremors for about a minute. While a few of the villagers were working in their fields, we were still at home when we experienced the tremors. Windows rattled and utensils in the kitchen fell off from the shelvs," explained a farmer from Doddapailagurki in Chikkaballapura taluk.

News Network
December 14,2021

Dubai, Dec 14: Public and private sector employees will be entitled to the same types of leaves under the new unified general provisions announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Monday.

The new provisions, under the Federal Decree Law no. 47 of 2021, aim to unify the public and private sectors to build an integrated, sustainable and competitive labour market that grants the same rights to employees across the country.

Starting from February 2, 2022, employees across the country will obtain annual, maternity, paternity, mourning and study leaves.

Leaves

Annual leaves: Full-time public and private sector employees are entitled to a 30-day annual leave every year. Once employees complete six months of employment, they are entitled to two paid days off for every month before the completion of the year.

Maternity leave: In both sectors, the maternity leave will be 60 days, including 45 days at full pay, with an additional 15 days at half pay. Once back to work, new mothers are entitled to one hour a day for breastfeeding for six months from giving birth.

Female employees can choose to combine their maternity leave with any other approved holiday, and employers cannot terminate an employee for taking maternity leave.

Paternity leave: Men can claim a five-day paternity leave to be used consecutively or throughout the first six months of the baby’s birth.

Mourning leave: Employees are entitled 5 days off upon the death of a spouse and 3 days off upon the death of a direct family member.

Sick leave: employees are entitled at least 90 days of sick leave a year, including 15 paid days, 30 days at half pay and the remaining period unpaid.

Study leave: Employees enrolled in an UAE-accredited educational institution or university inside or outside the country are entitled to 10 days off a year for exams.

News Network
December 8,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 8: Mangaluru International Airport has taken all necessary measures to implement the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s latest guidelines on Covid for international passengers arriving in India. 

This follows the WHO’s (World Health Organization) announcement that Omicron has been classified as a Covid-19 variant of concern.

The immigration department is keeping an eye on passengers arriving from the 11 high-risk countries. Around 50 passengers have reportedly arrived from the categorized high-risk countries in past two weeks.

A statement said that MIA has set up waiting area sufficient for 123 passengers, four registrations counters and four sampling booths, including one on stand-by. 

The waiting area is equipped with adequate wash-rooms, food and beverage facilities, Wi-Fi and foreign exchange service. Dedicated passenger service executives are available to assist passengers, it said. 

In addition to the registration counters, passengers will soon be able to register for their test using the QR codes displayed at strategic locations in the arrival corridor. The statement also said that MIA will soon activate online booking of RTPCR test.

News Network
December 11,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 11: One more containment zone has been declared in Dakshina Kannada district with a nursing college reporting 10 Covid-19 cases.

On Thursday, two tested positive and on Friday, eight tested positive in the college.

Arrangements have been made to collect 374 swab samples in the college by the health department. Classes have been suspended for seven days, said DK Covid-19 Nodal Officer Dr Ashok.

The college management has taken all the preventive measures. All students who tested positive have been isolated at their institution and the health department is monitoring the situation, he added.

It may be recalled that a paramedical college in Mangaluru was declared as a containment zone on December 6 after nine students were tested positive for Covid-19.

