Crores in Question: Karnataka Lokayukta Raids Congress MLA Rajegowda’s Properties

Chikkamagaluru, Sept 30: The Lokayukta police on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple properties linked to Sringeri Congress MLA T.D. Rajegowda, following allegations of disproportionate assets.

The searches were carried out at four locations, including Rajegowda’s residence in Basapura village, Khandya hobli, and his farmhouse. Officials collected documents and other evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

The move comes after a private complaint filed by Koppa resident Dinesh H.K., who accused the MLA of abusing his position to amass wealth illegally and defraud the government and the Income Tax Department. Acting on the complaint, the Special Court for Public Representatives ordered an inquiry, and an FIR was registered by Lokayukta police on September 23 against Rajegowda, his wife D.K. Pushpa, and son Rajdev T.R.

According to the complaint, Rajegowda’s family allegedly possesses assets far exceeding their declared sources of income. The complainant also cited suspicious transactions of their partnership firm, M/s Shabana Ramzan, claiming that despite an affidavit declaring an annual income of just ₹40 lakh, the family repaid massive loans — ₹55.75 crore to Standard Chartered Bank, ₹66 crore to Bank of Baroda, and ₹81.95 lakh to Karnataka Bank.

Confirming the operation, Lokayukta SP Sneha said, “The search is being conducted in connection with the case registered against Rajegowda’s family.”