  2. Crores in Question: Karnataka Lokayukta Raids Congress MLA Rajegowda’s Properties

News Network
September 30, 2025

Chikkamagaluru, Sept 30: The Lokayukta police on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple properties linked to Sringeri Congress MLA T.D. Rajegowda, following allegations of disproportionate assets.

The searches were carried out at four locations, including Rajegowda’s residence in Basapura village, Khandya hobli, and his farmhouse. Officials collected documents and other evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

The move comes after a private complaint filed by Koppa resident Dinesh H.K., who accused the MLA of abusing his position to amass wealth illegally and defraud the government and the Income Tax Department. Acting on the complaint, the Special Court for Public Representatives ordered an inquiry, and an FIR was registered by Lokayukta police on September 23 against Rajegowda, his wife D.K. Pushpa, and son Rajdev T.R.

According to the complaint, Rajegowda’s family allegedly possesses assets far exceeding their declared sources of income. The complainant also cited suspicious transactions of their partnership firm, M/s Shabana Ramzan, claiming that despite an affidavit declaring an annual income of just ₹40 lakh, the family repaid massive loans — ₹55.75 crore to Standard Chartered Bank, ₹66 crore to Bank of Baroda, and ₹81.95 lakh to Karnataka Bank.

Confirming the operation, Lokayukta SP Sneha said, “The search is being conducted in connection with the case registered against Rajegowda’s family.”

News Network
September 21,2025

Bantwal, Sep 21: A young man lost his life in a tragic accident after falling into a stone quarry at Kanchinadka Padav in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Ameer (23), son of Umar, a resident of Sutrabail in Ullal taluk. Ameer, who was unmarried, had gone to Sajipa Mooda village for work along with other laborers on September 20.

After completing the day’s work, he reportedly fell into a half-covered red pit near the worksite. Local residents and police rushed to the scene, but Ameer was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident to determine how the fall occurred.

The incident has raised concerns about safety measures at quarry and construction sites in the region.

coastaldigest.com news network
September 17,2025

Mangaluru, Sept 17: The coastal city of Mangaluru is currently at the heart of a political and civic storm, with key issues like road development, infrastructure shortages, and local legal disputes dominating the daily discourse. The city is witnessing a push-and-pull between government promises and public frustration, particularly concerning the state of its roads and the crisis in the construction sector.

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, U.T. Khader, announced a significant sanction of Rs 90 crore for road development works within his Mangaluru constituency. He emphasized that work has already begun on major roads in areas such as Ullal, Thokkottu, and Konaje. Khader has issued a stern warning to officials, stating they will be held accountable and may face legal action if accidents occur due to substandard road work.

However, the opposition BJP has expressed deep dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the region's infrastructure. In a day-long protest, the BJP district unit highlighted a severe shortage of sand and laterite stones, claiming that the crisis has brought the construction industry to a standstill. They allege that the government's policies and increased royalty fees on laterite stone have created an "artificial shortage," leaving thousands of construction workers jobless and hindering development projects.

In a separate but related issue, a trial run of new traffic signals at key junctions, including Balmatta, Ambedkar Circle, and Bunts Hostel, was abruptly halted after it led to significant traffic chaos. The city police explained that the signals were temporarily switched off for repairs and that a permanent solution would be implemented after a thorough study of traffic density and timings at each junction. The incident has reignited the long-standing debate over effective traffic management in the city.

News Network
September 19,2025

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court's decision upholding the state government's invite to Booker prize winner Banu Mushtaq as chief guest for inauguration of the upcoming Mysuru Dasara festival.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta declined to consider the plea filed by Bengaluru resident H S Gaurav against the High Court's September 15 judgment, saying it is a State event and the State can't distinguish between A, B and C.

"What is the purpose of filing this plea," the bench asked senior advocate P B Suresh, appearing for H S Gaurav. He said it affected his rights under Article 25 of the Constitution.

The court questioned the counsel as to what the Preamble of the Constitution is. He said it is secular but the religious activities cannot be interfered with.

The bench dismissed the petition, saying, "This is a state programme...how can state distinguish between A, B And C."
The counsel contended that the right under Article 25 of the Constitution would be violated as the programme not just comprised of inauguration but performing Puja as well.

He submitted that the puja inside the temple was not a secular activity. It is part of the ceremony. It is a purely political decision, there was no reason they should be brought inside the temple for religious activity.

The counsel further sought to highlight statements made by Banu Mushtaq, which he claimed was against the religion. "You can't invite such people, inauguration was not a problem, see what, she has said," the senior advocate said.

The court, however, rejected the plea.

The Karnataka High Court had on September 15, 2025 rejected the plea against the decision of the Siddaramaiah government.

The plea contended that the involvement of a non-Hindu in rituals such as deepa lighting, puja, and pushparchane at the Chamundeshwari Temple infringed upon Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, hurt Hindu sentiments, and threatened the religious sanctity of the event.

"Mushtaq, belonged to the Muslim community and was therefore a non-Hindu. As such, she cannot perform rituals before the deity, which is against established Hindu religious and ceremonial practices," it said.

The plea said the inauguration by a non- Hindu is against the basic rules of Agama Shastra and the Agama rules, a part of Hindu religious faith and any departure of the traditional rules of worship would result in the disturbance of purity of the ceremony and the divine spirit of the deity and the belief system of the entire Hindu community.

The petitioners claimed, Mushtaq, in her speech at the literary event had said that the state had kept her away from Kannada by giving the status of goddess (Bhuvaneshwari) to Kannada language. This is a clear indication that she does not have any faith in worshipping a Hindu goddess.

