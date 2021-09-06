  1. Home
Cybercrime, drug mafia, dark web are new challenges before Karnataka police: CM

News Network
September 6, 2021

Bengaluru, Sept 6: Pitching for more efficient policing, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said cybercrime, drug mafia, dark web are "new challenges" and such new crimes need to be cracked down by using new technology and advanced equipment. He said there has to be a dashboard for DG and all SPs, for them to regularly monitor the cases.

"There are new challenges like cybercrime, drug mafia, cracking the dark web, all these new kinds of crimes have to be cracked down by using new technology, using advanced equipment," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a conference of senior police officers here, he said, Karnataka police is known for its efficiency and has a good name across the country, and stressed the need to continue the tradition with excellent efficiency.

"Law and order situation and crimes should be completely under control, and investigation should happen in an impartial manner," he said, highlighting the need for people-friendly policing and improving the crime reporting system. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, DG & IGP Praveen Sood, senior officials of the home department and senior police officials were present.

Stating that there has to be a dashboard for DG and all SPs for them to regularly monitor the cases, Bommai said measures should be taken to ensure adequate punishment for the accused who have been charge-sheeted, every case has to be analysed, court observations have to be taken note of to see to that things are rectified in the future investigations. "...there should be no relationship with any agents or criminals at any level. All measures should be taken to put an end to gambling and there should be no collusion with those involved in illegal sand mining or marketing," he added.

The Chief Minister said for reforming the police system in the state, a command centre was coming up, also approval has been given for six forensic labs. "A new Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) battalion and infrastructure is being developed, jail infrastructure is being improved, fire force equipment are being modernised and coastal police are being provided with equipment like high-speed boats," he added.

News Network
September 2,2021

amitshah.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lauded Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his "small but significant moves" in a short time and said those monitoring Karnataka from the national capital say that the BJP has strengthened its position in the state by installing him.

"Bommai has made some small but significant beginning. He has stopped the tradition of receiving police guard of honour, put a brake on many VVIP practices and he has taken certain steps for transparency.

It is a very short time since Bommai took over but people who are sitting in Delhi and closely watching the developments in Karnataka, say that the BJP has strengthened its position by installing him as the Chief Minister," Amit Shah said at an event here.

In his maiden visit to Karnataka after Bommai took over as Chief Minister on July 28, the BJP leader exuded confidence that the party would come back to power by winning the Assembly election due in 2023.

"Bommai has experience of running the government and leading a decent public life, and he being in the BJP for a very long time, I have full confidence that under his leadership the BJP will come back to power with full mandate (in 2023)," Shah opined.

The Home Minister also heaped praises on former Chief Minister and BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa, whose resignation as Chief Minister on July 26, brought Bommai to power.

"I am confident that Yediyurappa did not leave any stone unturned for the development of villages and farmers. If a new era of development has started in Karnataka, it happened in the BJP government during the tenure of Yediyurappa," Shah said.

According to him, Yediyurappa himself had decided to give new faces a chance to lead Karnataka and the BJP leadership decided to give the responsibility to Bommai.

Speaking about the Covid-19 management, Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the best handling of pandemic and bringing out the country to a good extent from it with public support.

He said the entire world was watching with surprise how a nation of 130 crore population will face the challenge.

"However, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the nation abided by the lockdown norms initially and then carried out the biggest vaccination drive of the world in India.Today we can proudly say that if there is a nation, which has given maximum vaccines, it is India," Shah said.

The Home Minister also pointed out that the country broke its own previous record of one crore jabs on a single day by vaccinating 1.36 crore people on a single day a couple of days ago.

Speaking about the vaccination drive in Karnataka, Shah said the state has vaccinated almost 90 per cent of its eligible population by carrying out 5.2 crore inoculations.

"Over four crore people have received the first dose while 1.16 crore people have taken the second dose. It is an example what a government can do by taking along people," he explained.
Noting that the economically weaker section was hit hard due to the pandemic, the Home Minister said the BJP government at the Centre gave five kg rice to each member of BPL families for 10 months from May last year.

According to him, 80 crore people from weaker sections had received five kg rice every month for 10 months.

Shah added that the Prime Minister has also announced financial packages to deal with any further wave of Covid-19.

Recalling the oxygen crisis during the second wave of Covid-19, the Home Minister said many new oxygen plants which came up in a very short period have started operations.

Exuding confidence that India will be self reliant in oxygen production in the event of any epidemic outbreak in future, Shah said the country will not require to go anywhere for oxygen.

Seeking public support in the fight against Covid-19, Shah expressed his disappointment over vaccine resistance among some communities. He said it is everyone's responsibility to make sure that no one in the family, friends, and neighbourhood is left without vaccine.

"The 'mantra' to win the battle against coronavirus is the vaccine," Shah said.

He appealed to BJP activists to work with people in spreading awareness about the vaccine and take those people to the vaccination centre who have not taken it.

Maheen omar
 - 
Saturday, 4 Sep 2021

I'm studying in 10 th currently and also doing hafiz Quran I have alhamdulilah completed it half
So I want to enquire about studying 1st pu as well as Completing my hifz Quran. please recommend me

coastaldigest.com news network
August 28,2021

oman.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 28: Two NRIs from Mangaluru drowned in the sea at Al Kaluf beach at Mavut Duqm, a mega industrial area in Oman on Friday, August 27. The body of one of them was found by evening while search is on for the other.

The deceased have been identified as Rizwan, (24) hailing from Alekala near Ullal in Mangaluru taluk and Zameer, (25) hailing from Kotepura near Ullal in Mangaluru taluk.  Zameer's body was recovered while the search is underway for Rizwan's body.

August 27 happened to be the first Friday after the lockdown was lifted in Oman. About 18 employees of a company had together visited the beach area in a vehicle. Out of those who entered the sea to swim, four were swept away by the waves. Two among them were rescued. Both Rizwan and Zameer Kotepura were good swimmers but because of unexpected depth at sea, they lost their lives, eyewitnesses explained.

Zameer's younger brother's marriage had taken place two days back. The family which was in a mood for celebration now finds itself covered in an abyss of grief.

A team of Social Forum Oman which rushed to the spot talked to the personal relations officer of the company. It has been coordinating with the company owners for putting together documents required and extending cooperation in the matter.

News Network
August 23,2021

Kabul, Aug 23: Taliban political office spokesman Mohammed Naeem said in an interview with Saudi-owned Al Hadath TV that al-Qaeda is not present in Afghanistan and that the movement has no relationship with them.

He added that talks are ongoing with the United States and other countries regarding the situation in Afghanistan, after the Islamist movement seized power in Kabul a week ago.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden once again defended his decision to go ahead with the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan by saying the country has no interest since al Qaeda is gone.

Biden, while interacting with reporters, said there is a need to put things in perspective (about US troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan). "What interest do we have in Afghanistan at this point, with al Qaeda gone?" the President said.

But the Pentagon contradicted that statement by saying the terror group still has presence in Afghanistan. However, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said that the presence of al Qaeda is not significant enough to merit a threat to the US as it used to be 20 years ago. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Monday, 30 Aug 2021

TERRORISTS
All the Global Terrorists have established the Branch in India, the latter has become a heaven for the career criminals. The Indian Police are corrupt and justice is for sale in India by IAS and PCS Justices.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, BC, CANADA

