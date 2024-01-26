  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada: 25-year-old woman loses Rs 2.3 lakh in job fraud

News Network
January 26, 2024

Mangaluru, Jan 26: In yet another case of job fraud, a woman in Dakshina Kannada district has lost Rs 2.3 lakh. 

In a complaint, a 25-year-old woman stated that she had seen an advertisement regarding a job opportunity in a newspaper, and contacted the mobile number mentioned in the advertisement. 

As told by the person on the mobile number she contacted, from June 28, 2023 to Jan 12, 2024 in phases, she transferred money to the accounts of unknown persons who allegedly cheated her by not providing a job.

A case in this regard has been registered at the Puttur Rural police station.

News Network
January 18,2024

uSattack.jpg

The US military has launched new strikes on Yemen, marking the fourth time in a week that it has illegally bombed the war-torn country.

The Yemeni Saba news agency reported early Thursday that the aerial assault hit the provinces of Hudaydah, Taʿizz, Dhamar, al-Bayda, and Saada.

It added that British aircraft were also involved in the act of aggression.

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that its strikes took place at approximately 11:59 p.m. Sana’a time on Wednesday, alleging that they targeted 14 missiles that were loaded to be fired from Yemen.

It also claimed that the strikes, along with other actions, will “degrade” the “capabilities” of the Yemeni armed forces to continue their attacks in the Red Sea, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden.

Two US officials said that during the raid, Tomahawk missiles were launched from US Navy surface vessels and the USS Florida, a guided-missile submarine.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen news channel reported that the aggression was accompanied by the presence of surveillance aircraft over the western part of Yemen.

The US strikes came on the same day that it re-designated Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement as a “terrorist” group amid frustration with anti-Israel naval operations by the Yemeni armed forces in the Red Sea.

The United States and its allies have also launched illegal attacks on Yemen in violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as international law.

Israel waged its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 following a historic operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group against the occupying entity.

The US has offered untrammeled support for Israel during the onslaught that has so far killed over 24,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured at least 61,000 others.

In solidarity with the Palestinians in besieged Gaza, the Yemeni armed forces have targeted ships in the Red Sea with owners linked to Israel or those going to and from ports in the occupied territories.

The most recent incident was against the US-owned Genco Picardy bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday.

In response to Yemen’s maritime campaign in support of Palestine, the US has formed a military coalition in the Red Sea and endangered maritime navigation in the strategic waterway.

News Network
January 22,2024

shivamogga.jpg

Shivamogga, Jan 22: A woman in Karnataka’s Shivamogga was taken into custody by police after he said 'Allahu Akbar' when Hindutva activists were celebrating the consecration of Ram mandir in Ayodhya, leading to a tense situation.

The incident took place at Shivappa Nayaka Circle in Shivamogga on Monday. Hundreds of people had gathered at the Circle. The women were distributing sweets to each other. 

When activists of Hindutva organisations were chanting Jai Sri Ram as part of their celebrations, a Muslim woman said 'Allahu Akbar' and started criticising PM Narendra Modi. It is unclear what triggered the woman to raise a slogan amid hundreds of people.

Police who were present there took her to their custody immediately, and left the spot to prevent untoward incidents.

In a video, the woman is seen accusing PM Modi of corruption and blaming the police for supporting him.

“They leave dacoits and raise their hand on us… Do you have any shame? Because of you people, the country has been destroyed. You people are supporting Modi. You don’t know how Modi has cheated you. You will understand it later,” the woman said in the video.

SP GK Mithun Kumar said she was mentally unstable and was under treatment for a few months as per her father's statement. She is reportedly under medication for the same. The police are investigating it from all angles.

News Network
January 22,2024

modirama.jpg

Addressing the large gathering after the 'pran pratistha' rituals at the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said, "Our Ram has finally arrived."

"I have come before you are witnessing the divine consciousness in the temple's sanctum sanctorum. There's so much to say but, but there's a lump in my throat. After unprecedented patience, innumerable sacrifices and penance, our Lord Ram has arrived. I congratulate the country on this occasion," the Prime Minister said. 

Ram Lalla, he said, will "no longer live in a tent". Saying that this moment of consecration is a blessing from Lord Ram, he said January 22 is "not a date on a calendar, but the dawn of a new era". 

Equating the consecration ceremony with breaking free of a mindset of slavery, he said it is a blessing that we are alive to witness this historic event. "Even after thousands of years, people will remember this date, moment. It is Ram's supreme blessings that we are witnessing it," he said. He also sought forgiveness from the deity and said there must have been some lapse because of which it took so long to reach this point.

Saying that "Ram's existence was questioned", the Prime Minister said, "In India's Constitution, in its first page, there's Lord Ram. I thank the Supreme Court for maintaining the dignity of law."

Some people, he said, had warned that the construction of the Ram Temple will light a fire. "Such people could not understand the purity of India's social consciousness. The construction of this temple of Ram Lalla is also a symbol of the Indian society's peace, patience and mutual harmony. We can see this has not given birth to a fire, but an energy," he said.

"Ram is not a fire, he is an energy. Ram is not a dispute, he is a solution. Ram is not just ours, he is everyone's," the Prime Minister said, adding, "Today, we did not just see the pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla's idol, but also the pran pratishtha of the unbreakable unity of India." 

Laying down a vision for the country's development in the future, the Prime Minister said, "Ram's temple has been built. Now what? Every citizen's consciousness should extend from dev (god) to desh (country) and from Ram to rashtra (nation)."  

Here are PM Modi's top quotes from his address after Ram Temple 'pran pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya:

  • Today, our Ram has arrived, after generations of wait. On this auspicious occasion, congratulations to everyone. There's so much to tell but, but there's a lump in my throat.
  • Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent. He will now stay in the magnificent temple.
  • Jan 22, 2024 is not merely a date but marks advent of a new era.
  • The legal battle over the existence of Lord Ram went on for decades. I would like to express my gratitude to the judiciary of India for doing justice.
  • Ram is mentioned in the first verse in our Constitution, yet it took so many decades for this to happen. That Constitutional finally holds true to its mention.
  • Today, I also apologise to Lord Shri Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today the work has been completed. I believe that Lord Shri Ram will definitely forgive us today.
  • I got the opportunity to travel from Sagar to Saryu. From Sagar to Saryu, the same festive spirit of Ram's name is visible everywhere.
  • Ram is not fire, Ram is energy. Ram is not a dispute, Ram is the solution. Ram is not just ours, Ram is everyone's. Ram is not current, Ram is eternal.

Earlier today, the Ram Lalla idol 'pran pratishtha' ceremony was held in Ayodhya, an event that was celebrated across India and by Indians abroad. The occasion has been hailed as a 'Diwali' - referring to the festivities that marked Ram's homecoming after the battle with Ravan.

