  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada: 4 booked after Muslim youth dragged out of bus, assaulted for talking to Hindu girl

Dakshina Kannada: 4 booked after Muslim youth dragged out of bus, assaulted for talking to Hindu girl

News Network
April 5, 2023

Mangaluru, Apr 5: The Dakshina Kannada district police have booked four persons in connection with assaulting a Muslim youth for talking to a Hindu girl, his friend on a bus in Ujire on the outskirts of Mangaluru police said on Wednesday.

The case has been filed against Nithesh, Sachin, Dinesh and Avinash and the victim has been identified as 22-year-old Mohammad Zahir. The incident took place on Tuesday, April 4, evening.

Police said that Zahir was travelling on a bus and spotted his friend, a Hindu girl. They sat together and started speaking. The girl got down from the bus in Belthangady. A few communal minded people in the bus, who observed Zahir talking to a Hindu girl, had informed the group about it.

The accused persons, who were waiting at the next bus stop in Ujire, dragged Zahir out of the bus and questioned him and assaulted him.

Later, Zahir was admitted to a hospital where his statement was recorded. Some SDPI leaders also visited the hospital and assured the assaulted youth their support. The police have said that it was a scuffle between a youth and a group over a petty matter. The investigation is on. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 4,2023

abudhabi.jpg

An Indian national from south Indian state of Karnataka has won the Big Ticket’s grand prize of Dhs20 million (Approximately Rs 45 crore) on Monday. Arun Kumar Koroth from Bengaluru city joined the list of millionaire.

Arun bought the ticket online on March 22. Big Ticket’s host Richard called Arun to inform him about the pleasant news but he was quiet and didn’t respond at all.

The Big Ticket confirmed that they would call Arun again at a suitable hour. Apart from Arun, another Indian Suresh Mathan won Dhs100,000.

Oman-based Indian national Muhammed Shefeek also pocketed the third prize of Dhs90,000. He bought the ticket on March 28.

The Big Ticket RANGE ROVER SERIES 09 WINNER was announced as well.

Indian national Arun Moonumoolayil Joseph with ticket no. 000856 won the dream car draw.

The Big Ticket, the longest-running and biggest raffle draw in the UAE, is hosted at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Airport and online at www.bigticket.ae

The raffle draw said, “What started out with a million dirham cash prize, gradually grew over the years and now we’re giving away grand prize of up to 35 million dirhams.”

The raffle draw guarantees cash prizes that vary from month to month, with Big Ticket giving away a minimum of Dhs10 million up to the biggest jackpot of 35 million.

The next draw has a prize money of Dhs15 million which is scheduled for May 3.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 5,2023

sudeepbomma.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 5: Amid speculations about him joining ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday clarified that he will only campaign for the saffron party and neither join them nor contest the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

He was speaking to the media persons with chief minister Basavraj Bommai sitting beside him.

"I support chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is like my uncle(mama)," said Sudeep. 

When asked if he was joining BJP, the actor said that he was not entering politics or contesting elections.

Talking to media persons, Bommai said that Sudeep doesn't belong to any political party. "He has announced his support for me. His support for me also means that he is supporting BJP," says Bommai.

Meanwhile, police said an alleged threat letter was received by Kichcha Sudeep's manager Jack Manju on Wednesday, after which a case has been filed in the matter.

According to the police, Sudeep's manager received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor's "private video" on social media.

The actor, meanwhile said that he will let the police handle the case.

Karnataka is scheduled to undergo voting for the state assembly on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 31,2023

star.jpg

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House.

The charges, arising from an investigation led by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, could reshape the 2024 presidential race. Trump previously said he would continue campaigning for the Republican Party's nomination if charged with a crime.

In a statement, Trump said he was "completely innocent."

"This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history," he said, providing no evidence. Shortly after, Trump appealed to supporters to provide money for a legal defense.

The specific charges are not yet known and the indictment will likely be unsealed by a judge in the coming days. Trump will have to travel to Manhattan for fingerprinting and other processing at that point.

His lawyers Susan Necheles and Joseph Tacopina said they will "vigorously fight" the charges, while another lawyer, Alina Habba, predicted he would be vindicated.

Necheles said she did not know when Trump would surrender.

Bragg's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Manhattan investigation is one of several legal challenges facing Trump, and the charges could hurt his presidential comeback attempt. Some 44% of Republicans said he should drop out of the race if he is indicted, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released last week.

Trump's allies and fellow Republicans blasted the indictment as politically motivated, while Democrats said he is not immune from the rule of law.

The White House declined to comment.

Outside the courthouse, four protesters silently held signs criticising Trump but there was no evidence of unrest. Authorities bolstered security around the courthouse after Trump called for nationwide protests on March 18, recalling his charged rhetoric ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she received money in exchange for keeping silent about a sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006.

The former president's personal lawyer Michael Cohen has said he coordinated with Trump on the payments to Daniels and to a second woman, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who also said she had a sexual relationship with him. Trump has denied having affairs with either woman.

"No one is above the law," Daniels's lawyer Clark Brewster said on Twitter.

Cohen pleaded guilty to a campaign-finance violation in 2018 and served more than a year in prison. Federal prosecutors said he acted at Trump's direction.

Cohen said he stood by his testimony and the evidence he provided to prosecutors. "Accountability matters" he said in a statement.

No former or sitting US president has ever faced criminal charges.

Bragg's office last year won the criminal conviction of the businessman-turned-politician's real estate company for tax fraud.

Trump also faces two criminal investigations by a special counsel appointed by US Attorney General Merrick Garland and one by a local prosecutor in Georgia.

Trump served as president from 2017 to 2021, governing as a right-wing populist. He was impeached twice by the House of Representatives, once in 2019 over his conduct regarding Ukraine and again in 2021 over the attack on the US Capitol by his supporters. He was acquitted by the Senate both times.

Trump falsely claims that his 2020 re-election loss to Democrat Joe Biden was the result of widespread voting fraud.

He leads his early rivals for his party's nomination, holding the support of 44% of Republicans in a March Reuters/Ipsos poll, compared with 30% support for his nearest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has yet to announce his candidacy. Biden is expected to seek re-election.

Trump in 2018 initially disputed knowing anything about the payment to Daniels. He later acknowledged reimbursing Cohen for the payment, which he called a "simple private transaction."

Cohen testified before the Manhattan grand jury, as did David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer. The tabloid publication bought the rights to McDougal's story about her alleged relationship with Trump for $150,000 but never published it, a method known as "catch and kill" used to bury damaging information about a third party.

In the case that led to the conviction of the Trump Organization on tax fraud charges, Bragg declined to charge Trump himself with financial crimes related to his business practices, prompting two prosecutors who worked on the probe to resign.

Among Trump's ongoing legal woes are a criminal investigation led by Fani Willis, the Democratic district attorney in Georgia's Fulton County, into whether he unlawfully tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat in that state.

Special counsel Jack Smith is separately investigating Trump's handling of classified government documents after leaving office and his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.