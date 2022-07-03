  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada | 6-yr-old boy electrocuted to death after touching refrigerator

July 4, 2022

Mangaluru: A six-year-old boy was electrocuted to death after he touched an old refrigerator at his grandparents’ house on Sunday, July 3, at Ivarnad near Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Adil, son of Hyder Ali, a resident of Sanyasigudde of Kedambadi village in Puttur.
    
Adil had been to his grandparents’ house at Kaiyaal Tadka of Ivarnadu, along with his mother Hafsa a few days ago.  

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the boy tired to open the door of the fridge. As soon as he touched the fridge, he fell down due to electric shock. The intensity was such that the skin of his left hand was peeled off in some places. 

Even though he was was rushed to a hospital immediately, the doctors declared him brought dead.

The aggrieved father of the boy has filed a complaint at Bellare police station and a case has been registered.

July 2,2022

Mangaluru, July 2: Tremors were felt for the fourth day in a week in several parts of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district today, triggering panic among residents. 

Local residents claimed that they experienced tremors at least twice today. There are reports of some houses being damaged after the tremor. 

A tremor of 1.8 magnitude on Richter Scale was epicentred 1.3-km west of Doddakumeri Gram Panchayat in Sullia taluk at 1:21 pm. 

Residents in Sampaje, Goonadka, Thodikana, Kundadu, Peraje, Pathukunja have reported the experiencing of tremors.

July 4,2022

Shivamogga, July 4: A group of men from Bajrang Dal led by their local leader Sridhar Achar barged into Veerashaiva convention hall at Aanavatti in Sorab taluk last night and halted the enactment of drama titled 'Jotegiruvanu Chandira' alleging that Muslims are being portrayed as good.

They argued that Hindus in the country are fighting against inhuman acts of Muslims. Under such circumstance, it is not fair to portray Muslims as good, they claimed.

Denying the allegations, the organisers of the event said there was no such scenes in the drama. It was aimed at highlighting unity in diversity. 

Spectators were forced to move out of the hall during the interruption. 

Ranga Belaku organised the drama enactment programme under the direction of Kotrappa Hiremagadi.

July 3,2022

Udupi, July 3: A 28-year-old man was confirmed dead while another is still missing after the car in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into the sea near the Varahamahaswami temple on the national highway 66 in Maravanthe in Kundapura taluk of Udupi district in the wee hours of Sunday.

Two others who were in the car got themselves rescued and were admitted to a hospital. Sources said that the car was moving from Koteshwara to Byndoor. 

The fire and emergency services department staff pulled the car to the shore on today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Viraj Acharya, son of Ramesh Acharya Neramballi. Ramesh has a marble business in Kundapur and is a resident of Golibettu, Beejady. 

Roshan, a relative of Viraj was sitting in the front seat and was washed away by the waves. His body is still not retrieved despite many efforts by the police and the local people.

Other two- Sandesh and Karthik, who are also relatives of Viraj were in the rear seats. They both got thrown out of the car as the car slipped towards the sea. 

After the mishap, injured Sandesh reached the main road and tried to stop the vehicles for help. Later, he walked to Trasi Junction, about 2-km away from the spot and informed a few youths, who in turn rushed to the mishap spot and traced another injured Karthik.

Sandesh is said to be severely injured and has been admitted to Adarsha Hospital in Kundapur. Karthik sustained minor injuries.

Police sources said that Viraj, who drove the car did not have a clear view of the curve ahead due to heavy fog. The incident happened around 1 am, sources added. The Gangolli police are investigating the case.

