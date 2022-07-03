Dakshina Kannada | 6-yr-old boy electrocuted to death after touching refrigerator

Mangaluru: A six-year-old boy was electrocuted to death after he touched an old refrigerator at his grandparents’ house on Sunday, July 3, at Ivarnad near Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Adil, son of Hyder Ali, a resident of Sanyasigudde of Kedambadi village in Puttur.



Adil had been to his grandparents’ house at Kaiyaal Tadka of Ivarnadu, along with his mother Hafsa a few days ago.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the boy tired to open the door of the fridge. As soon as he touched the fridge, he fell down due to electric shock. The intensity was such that the skin of his left hand was peeled off in some places.

Even though he was was rushed to a hospital immediately, the doctors declared him brought dead.

The aggrieved father of the boy has filed a complaint at Bellare police station and a case has been registered.