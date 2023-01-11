  1. Home
Dakshina Kannada: Bajrang Dal activist found dead in river; scooter found on bridge; body fished out by Muslim youths

coastaldigest.com news network
January 12, 2023

Mangaluru, Jan 12: A 36-year-old man, said to be a member of Bajrang Dal, a hardline Hindutva outfit, was found dead in Netravati river near old bridge of Panemangalore in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada today morning. 

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Poojary Sthanamane (36), a resident of Sajipa in Bantwal. Police have not yet confirmed weather it is a case of suicide or accident. 

In fact local residents and passers-by noticed a scooter abandoned on the old bridge in the morning. On receiving information, the local police reached the spot and called fire service. They sought the help of a few local Muslim youths and launched a search operation.  

After an hour of search, they fished out the body of Rajesh Poojary. Divers Mohammed, Goodinabali Iqbal, Harris and Ibrahim M K played key role in search operation and fishing out the body. 

It is suspected that Rajesh Poojary might have fallen into the river after his scooter met with an accident while moving on the bridge. 

A case has been registered at Bantwal town police station and investigations are on.

News Network
January 1,2023

New Delhi, Jan 1: A series of assembly polls this year are being considered as semi-finals to the Lok Sabha election slated to be held in the summer of 2024. 

Key states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana would go for polls this year, besides states from the northeast. The northeastern states of Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya will be the first to have assembly polls, most likely in February-March. The terms of their respective legislative assemblies is ending on different dates in March. 

While Tripura has a BJP government, in Nagaland, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party is in power. National People's Party, the only party from the northeast to have a national party recognition, runs the government in Meghalaya.

Sources in the Election Commission had indicated in December that the elections in the three states will be held together, followed by polls in Karnataka later. The term of the 224-member Karnataka legislative assembly ends on May 24. Polls in the BJP-ruled state to form a new assembly could be held in late April or early May.

The last part of 2023 would witness a series of assembly polls with terms of legislative assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana ending on different dates in December this year and January 2024.

While the term of the 40-member Mizoram assembly ends on December 17, the tenures of the Chhattisgarh and the Madhya Pradesh legislative assemblies conclude on January 3 and January 6, 2024, respectively.

The tenures of the Rajasthan and Telangana assemblies end on January 14 and January 16, 2024, respectively.

Polls in these five states being held together cannot be ruled out at this stage. Besides the nine scheduled polls, assembly elections in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir can also not be ruled out this year.

On December 9, sources had said that elections in Jammu and Kashmir may be held in the summer of 2023 after winter conditions subside, and the timing would depend on the security scenario. 

The final electoral roll of Jammu and Kashmir was published on November 25 last year paving the way for polls, the first since Article 370 provisions were abrogated and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into Union territories in 2019. 

News Network
January 4,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 4: The opposition Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday slammed the state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel's remark at a event where he called upon the masses to "focus on love jihad and not on gutter, roads and development".

UT Khader, the Congress MLA from Mangaluru constituency, charged that the state's ruling BJP government does not have the capacity, dignity and eligibility to fill up potholes or to develop roads and that's why an emotional matter such as 'love jihad' is brought up.

"Even after four years, the ruling BJP government has not been able to ensure development. "We have to go back to the promises they (BJP) made during elections. Leave out big projects, they are not able to deliver on the small works... The people who can't give rice to people talk about all this," he added.

A video of Kateel making the remarks has gone viral on social media.

"Don't talk about roads, gutters. There is a question regarding the life of your children. Considering this, you must talk about 'love jihad'. The BJP is required to stop 'love jihad'," he had stated.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar described the comment as an "utter bad message" given to the BJP workers by Kateel.

"Instead of prioritising development, the BJP is spreading hatred and trying to divide the country. This statement is testimony for their intentions," he added.

