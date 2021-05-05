  1. Home
Dakshina Kannada in-charge minister wants medical team to take care of covid patients in home isolation

News Network
May 6, 2021

Mangaluru, May 6: Dakshina Kannada District in-charge of Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has instructed officials to form medical teams to take care of Covid patients in home isolation as over 85.70 per cent of covid patients in the district are in home isolation.

Presiding over a meeting of experts here on Thursday in the backdrop of the rising Covid cases in Mangaluru, he said of the 8,414 active cases in the district, 1,204 are being treated in hospitals while the rest 7,210 patients are in home isolation.

The Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner to form 78 teams comprising even doctors so that those in home isolation can get good treatment. He also said special care should be given to Covid patients over 45 years of age.

The Minister said any complaints regarding private hospitals charging exorbitant fees for Covid treatment can be lodged at the office of the District Health Officer so that strict action could be taken.

Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra who also spoke, said some religious organisations and private institutions are coming forward to open Covid care centres. The officials should first inspect if the places have all facilities before permitting the centres.

News Network
April 26,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 26: In the wake of the Karnataka government’s fresh order asking the private hospitals to reserve 75% of their beds for state quota amid covid crisis, the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) has challenged the order. 

The government order came even as the private hospitals are yet to follow the previous rule of giving away 50% of the beds for the government quota and drew angry responses from managements of such hospitals.

"The beds allocated to Covid patients are already full. Many are finding it difficult to get a bed due to a lack of information on availability. We have launched a signature campaign against the government order for 75% bed reservation," PHANA chief Dr Prasanna H M said.

He said a general bed costs Rs 10,000 but the private hospitals gave 50% of such beds for half the amount. "The payment from the government is still pending. How can they demand 75% of the beds, that too for the same price," he asked, noting the difficulties in making arrangements for the non-Covid patients.

He further stated that the government was not supplying either Remdesivir or oxygen to private hospitals. "The hospitals were built borrowing crores of rupees as loans. What can we do when the government fails to respond to our demands," he said.

As the number of cases has doubled in less than two weeks, the number of patients requiring ICU or oxygen facility has also gone up. On April 14, there were 506 patients in ICU which were 1,492 on Sunday.

Officials in the Health Department said there was an urgent need to ramp up bed availability. "There is a huge shortage of ICU, oxygen and ventilator beds in Bengaluru. The chief minister has instructed that the number of ventilator beds should be increased 10 times and we are preparing for the same," an official said. 

As per the BBMP bed management portal, of the 8,804 beds (including private ones) allocated to patients, 7,450 were full on Sunday. Though the portal shows that 734 beds are available in private medical college hospitals and 510 in private hospitals, patients who rush to the facilities are told that there are no beds.

News Network
April 28,2021

kejrigov.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 28: The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, which gives primacy to the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) over the elected government in the city, has come into force.

The provisions of the Act came into effect from April 27, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

According to the legislation, the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor" and the city government will now have to seek the opinion of the L-G before taking any executive action.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act 2021 (15 of 2021), the Central Government hereby appoints the 27th April 2021 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," the notification signed by additional secretary in the MHA, Govind Mohan, said.  

Parliament had passed the bill last month -- Lok Sabha on March 22 and Rajya Sabha on March 24.

When the bill was passed by Parliament, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had termed it a "sad day for Indian democracy".

News Network
April 23,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 23: Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar today led a team of police to force a few establishments including jewellery shops in the city to roll their shutters dwon in accordance with the fresh covid guidelines issued by the Karnataka government. 

The revised guidelines from Chief Secretary P Ravikumar has ordered the closure of shops, commercial and private establishments other than those dealing with essential services.

As a part of crackdown on the traders and force the shutting of shops other than that of essential services, City Police Commissioner carried out a drive in Clock Tower, Hampankatta, Ambedkar Circle, Falnir and Kankanady areas on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the City Police Commissioner said that cases will be booked against those who violated the guidelines. “People and business establishment owners should behave responsibly. It is a natural tendency for the people to visit and buy when jewellery shops are open. Already appeal and advises were given to the traders. When they fail to adhere to the guidelines, the police have no option other than to book cases against them.”

The Commissioner also handed over roses to a few people who were found strictly adhering to the guidelines on various streets in the city.

The commissioner had even boarded a few city buses to ensure that the guidelines of wearing masks are strictly followed by the passengers, conductors and drivers.

Several shops dealing in electronic goods, mobile and mobile accessories, ready-made garments, jewellery were closed down by the police and Mangaluru City Corporation teams across Mangaluru.

