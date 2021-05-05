Dakshina Kannada in-charge minister wants medical team to take care of covid patients in home isolation

Mangaluru, May 6: Dakshina Kannada District in-charge of Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has instructed officials to form medical teams to take care of Covid patients in home isolation as over 85.70 per cent of covid patients in the district are in home isolation.
Presiding over a meeting of experts here on Thursday in the backdrop of the rising Covid cases in Mangaluru, he said of the 8,414 active cases in the district, 1,204 are being treated in hospitals while the rest 7,210 patients are in home isolation.
The Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner to form 78 teams comprising even doctors so that those in home isolation can get good treatment. He also said special care should be given to Covid patients over 45 years of age.
The Minister said any complaints regarding private hospitals charging exorbitant fees for Covid treatment can be lodged at the office of the District Health Officer so that strict action could be taken.
Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra who also spoke, said some religious organisations and private institutions are coming forward to open Covid care centres. The officials should first inspect if the places have all facilities before permitting the centres.
Comments
Add new comment