  Dakshina Kannada | Christian prayer hall desecrated; holy cross destroyed; photo of hanuman placed

May 6, 2022

Mangaluru, May 6: A group of miscreants belonging to a saffron outfit have desecrated a place of worship belonging to Christians in Peradka in Renjaladi Village of Kadaba Taluk in Dakshina Kannada recently. 

Fr Jose Varghese of the Emmanuel Assembly of God, who lodged a complaint with the jurisdictional police on May 5, said that unknown miscreants broke open the door, entered a prayer hall around midnight on May 1 and destroyed the holy cross. They also placed a Hindu flag and a photo of Lord Hanuman on the spot, he said.  

The miscreants absconded with an electricity meter and damaged documents inside a cupboard, the complaint said.

Fr Varghese also said in the complaint that the people stole bulbs, a water pump and pipes worth Rs 14,000. They also disconnected the power supply from the electricity pole and fled with the meter box on May 4, he said in the complaint.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 448 (punishment for trespass), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 427 (whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of Rs 50 or above), 379 (punishment for theft) at Kadaba police station.

Fr Varghese noted that the prayer hall had been paying its property taxes regularly for the last 30 years.

News Network
April 24,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 24: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said his government will come up with a 'Karnataka model', which would have legal backing, to take action against rioters. 

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, the chief minister said the state government had adopted such a model during the KG Halli, DJ Halli and other such incidents of violence, indicating that there was no need for the Uttar Pradesh model to be followed. 

The Uttar Pradesh model mainly refers to the use of bulldozers in cracking down on perpetrators.

Bommai said the state government has not considered the Hubballi violence as just a riot. "There is a larger conspiracy behind the violence as a large number of people gathered at the police station in no time and started pelting stones," he said, adding that it seemed pre-planned. 

He said his government has given the police a free hand to probe the case and that those responsible will be taken to task. 

"Police have recorded statements of several accused persons and have got leads against a few organisations. We will take action against all such organisations. There are a few new organisation names that have come up. The police will act against them," he said. 

News Network
April 29,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 29: The Karnataka government on Friday decided to annul the results of the police sub-inspectors recruitment exam following allegations of large-scale corruption.

The government will conduct a re-exam for 54,289 candidates who had written the original examination in October last year, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said after chairing a meeting with DG-IGP Praveen Sood and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajneesh Goel. 

Jnanendra's announcement follows the arrest of former BJP functionary and Hindutva leader Divya Hagaragi and other accused in the recruitment scam. They were arrested in Pune on Thursday. The accused have been taken into custody and investigation is on. 

A total of 54,289 people were vying for 545 police sub-inspector posts for which a written examination was held in October last year. Following allegations of irregularities, the government ordered a CID probe. 

 “It is now known that there were irregularities in multiple exam centres including Bengaluru,” Jnanendra said. “In this backdrop, the government has decided to scrap the recruitment process that was done. All the 54,289 candidates, except for the accused, will be given another opportunity to write the exam,” he said, adding that the re-exam dates will be notified soon. 

With the irregularities coming to light, the government is also thinking of reducing the number of exam centres. "We will look at bigger exam centres with jammers, to stop candidates from using technology such as bluetooth for cheating in the exam," the minister said.  

Further, at a larger level, the government is considering to introduce stricter laws to stop irregularities in recruitment exams. “This cash-for-jobs scam is happening with several government exams. It must stop. Candidates indulging in irregularities are getting selected for government posts, while others who work hard to prepare for exams get left behind and look on helplessly,” Jnanendra said. 

He urged the candidates not to lose morale and assured that all the culprits would be brought to book. 

News Network
May 1,2022

Bengaluru, May 1: The Karnataka Police have arrested 12 candidates in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scandal, police said on Sunday. The scandal has created ripples in the state political circles.

According to police, the sleuths were preparing to arrest 10 more candidates, who had taken their exams and given bribes for their selection to middlemen.

The police have arrested more than 30 persons, including BJP leader from Kalaburagi district Divya Hagaragi. The police have also detained Congress leaders in connection with the case.

The 12 accused candidates were arrested by the Malleshwaram police in Bengaluru following the complaint by the Deputy Superintendent of Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The police have taken custody of the accused candidates for 10 days. They had given their exams in different exam centers in Bengaluru. Their role was detected during the investigation and anomalies were found in their answer sheets.

The Karnataka government has announced reexams for 545 PSI posts following the scandal. The exams were held for these posts on October 3, 2021. The government has also ordered comprehensive analysis of answer sheets of all candidates.

As many as 54,041 candidates appeared for exams. The results were announced this January.

Later, the allegations surfaced that candidates who gave very poor performance in descriptive writing got maximum marks in Paper 2. However, the police department and the Home Minister denied any irregularities in the PSI exams.

One of the candidates filed an RTI application seeking information on OMR sheets of one of the candidates. Though the application was rejected, the OMR sheet of the candidate appeared in public domain. Police sources said that Veeresh, the candidate, had attended only 21 questions in paper 2 but got 100 marks. He was given 7th rank.

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge had alleged that more than 300 of the 545 candidates had paid Rs 70 to 80 lakh bribe to officials and ministers to become PSI. Ruling BJP has challenged him to produce evidence before CID. 

