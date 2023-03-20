  1. Home
Dakshina Kannada: Cops gear up for assembly polls; security upped at checkposts, sensitive areas

March 21, 2023

Mangaluru, Mar 21: Even as the Karnataka assembly elections are nearing, the Dakshina Kannada district police are gearing up to handle the situation.

Dakshina Kannada superintendent of police Vikram Amathe visited checkposts at Naravi, Charmadi, Kokkada in Belthangady assembly constituency on Sunday and held meetings with the officers concerned. 

The SP briefed the police officers and staff on election duties and asked them to ensure effective functioning of the checkposts.

The officer also visited polling booths in Naxal-hit areas and sensitive booths at Navoor, Thotathadi and Ujire. Citizen committee meetings were held in Navoor and Charmadi villages where there are sensitive polling booths, to instil confidence among the people. Warnings were issued to rowdy-sheeters.

The SP also inspected basic facilities at schools and colleges which are shortlisted for the accomodation of paramilitary personnel, who will be deployed across the district for election duty.

In a meeting with the victims of various cases pertaining to Belthangady police circle jurisdiction on Sunday, the SP directed the local police to investigate the issues raised by the public. The victims were provided details on the status of their case.

March 13,2023

An IndiGo Airline Delhi-Doha flight, 6E-1736, was diverted to Karachi airport in Pakistan after a medical emergency. The passenger, a Nigerian, was declared dead on arrival by the airport medical team, IndiGo Airline said.

“IndiGo flight 6E-1736, operating from Delhi to Doha was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency on board. Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team,” IndiGo said.

A Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson in Karachi confirmed that a flight of an Indian airline was going to Dubai from Delhi when the health of a passenger worsened mid-flight.

The pilot of the IndiGo flight sought emergency landing permission due to a medical emergency, which was granted by the Air Traffic Controller at the Karachi airport.

March 6,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 6: BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, accused in a bribery case, on Monday approached the Karnataka High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

Channagiri MLA's advocate approached the bench of Justice K Natarajan seeking urgent hearing of the petition. The court said it would hear it after listing on Tuesday.

In an alleged cash-for-contract scandal, over Rs eight crore was recovered by Lokayukta from the MLA's son V Prashanth Madal last week.

Lokayukta has registered an FIR in the alleged bribery case, in which Virupakshappa was named accused number one. The unaccounted cash was recovered from the office of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, of which Virupakshappa was the Chairman, after a trap by Lokayukta in which his son was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

The MLA subsequently quit the post. Further searches led to the recovery of about Rs 2 crore from the KSDL office and over Rs 6 crore from Prashanth's house.

Altogether Rs 8.23 crore cash, huge quantity of gold and silver ornaments and large investments in land in various parts of Karnataka were allegedly uncovered, Lokayukta sources said. Virupakshappa has also approached a civil court in Bengaluru seeking injunction against media houses from publishing defamatory news about him.

Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala today slammed the BJP government on the bribery case.

“Day 4 of #MysoreSandalSoapBribeGate ! BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa still missing. If Bommai Govt can’t even arrest an absconding MLA, how will it tackle law & order and criminals in #Karnataka ? Will disclose more info on bribe gate shortly. TIME FOR HM & CM to Quit !” the Congress leader tweeted. He sought to know whether some more people were involved in the scam. “Did Prashant Madal S/O BJP MLA eat up a paper, when he was arrested on 3rd March? Was the name of Yathish Chandra IPS, DCP Crime Branch written on the slip? Was name of children of 2 politicians on the slip too? Who all were receiving the money?” Surjewala asked. 

March 15,2023

Udupi, Mar 15: Sambratha Shetty, a resident of Udupi’s Kemmannu, has been chosen to participate in the ‘Leaders Lead on-Demand’ program organized by the US Federal government.

Sambratha Shetty, wife of Dr Roshan Shetty, is the daughter of businessman Sampathkumar Shetty and Mamatha Shetty. 

Currently she is the chief operating officer of Pinaji Foundation. She holds a patent for a nasal spray that she has developed. 

Apart from Sambratha, four other individuals from India would be participating in the program. 

The other selected candidates include Pranay Kotasthane from Bengaluru, two individuals from New Delhi, and one from Kolkata.

