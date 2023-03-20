Dakshina Kannada: Cops gear up for assembly polls; security upped at checkposts, sensitive areas

Mangaluru, Mar 21: Even as the Karnataka assembly elections are nearing, the Dakshina Kannada district police are gearing up to handle the situation.

Dakshina Kannada superintendent of police Vikram Amathe visited checkposts at Naravi, Charmadi, Kokkada in Belthangady assembly constituency on Sunday and held meetings with the officers concerned.

The SP briefed the police officers and staff on election duties and asked them to ensure effective functioning of the checkposts.

The officer also visited polling booths in Naxal-hit areas and sensitive booths at Navoor, Thotathadi and Ujire. Citizen committee meetings were held in Navoor and Charmadi villages where there are sensitive polling booths, to instil confidence among the people. Warnings were issued to rowdy-sheeters.

The SP also inspected basic facilities at schools and colleges which are shortlisted for the accomodation of paramilitary personnel, who will be deployed across the district for election duty.

In a meeting with the victims of various cases pertaining to Belthangady police circle jurisdiction on Sunday, the SP directed the local police to investigate the issues raised by the public. The victims were provided details on the status of their case.