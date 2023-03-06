  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada: DC asks edu institutions, hostels to be cautious about students’ health

News Network
March 7, 2023

Mangaluru, Mar 7: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar M R has issued a circular to all education institutions to take precautions during summer.

The DC has directed the institutions to take care of the health of students staying in hostels and ensure sufficient supply of drinking water so they stay hydrated. Further, the water supplied to hostels should be sent for lab analysis periodically to ensure its quality.

“Increase in temperature may have adverse impacts on the health of people during summer. Hence, educational institutes should provide potable drinking water to students in their hostels. Keep the vessels in hostel kitchens clean and cooks should give emphasis for cleanliness. Cooks and helpers working in kitchens should undergo medical check-up once in six months. Special emphasis should be given to manage kitchen waste scientifically everyday,” the DC stated in a circular.

Since there are possibilities of cooked food getting spoiled easily during summer, arrangements should be made to preserve it scientifically. Students should be asked to drink sufficient water to prevent dehydration. Water from various sources should be tested for quality through the laboratory at least once in a month. Students should keep washrooms clean, he said.

“Inform the nearest health centre or the health department immediately if the hostel inmate fall sick,” he advised.

News Network
March 1,2023

annoucment.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 1: Government employees in Karnataka on Wednesday withdrew their indefinite strike after the state government announced a 17 per cent hike in basic salary as interim relief and constituted a committee on the pension scheme.

The employees had demanded interim relief of 40 per cent increase in basic salary and revision of salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission. On their demand to scrap the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and revert to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the Government said the committee under Additional Chief Secretary would study the feasibility.

The decision on withdrawal of the indefinite strike which commenced today was announced by the Karnataka State Government Employees' Association President C S Shadakshari.

News Network
February 28,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 28: A 44-year-old businessman was hacked to death by a gang of unknown miscreants that entered his house at Nayandahalli in West Bengaluru last night.

The deceased has been identified as Liyakath Ali Khan, a resident of a building near Durgaparameshwari Temple in Chandra Layout. After the preliminary investigation, police said Khan was found dead in one of his houses behind Chetty's fuel station in Nayandahalli around 2 am on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by Khan's 17-year-old son Armaan Ali Khan, his father was hacked to death by lethal weapons. 

He suspects that two persons who had financial transactions with his father or one of Khan's close friends, who always used to be with him, were behind the murder. The Chandra Layout police have taken up a case of murder against unknown persons and are investigating further.

Khan had been running an advertisement printing agency named Royal Communication in Gangondanahalli for the last 20 years. He is survived by his wife and two children, including the complainant who is a PU student, and his elder sister, a medical student.  

Khan used to go to a gym in Nagarabhavi every day around 8 pm and after working out, leave for his office in Gangondanahalli. He used to return home around 11.30 pm. On Monday also, he left home around 8 pm informing his wife that he was going to the gym, but didn't return even after midnight.  

The family members started searching for Khan and learned that he had not gone to the gym. Khan's office was also locked. 

Armaan went to one of their houses in Nayandahalli around 2 am to find his father's Jawa bike parked outside the house and the door open. Armaan turned on the torch on his mobile phone as there was no power supply and searched for his father. He found Khan dead on the bed with severe head injuries. He noticed blood spattered on the wall and the body cold.

Armaan immediately alerted his family members about the incident and then to the police. Laxman B Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) has formed a special team to nab the miscreants.

News Network
March 4,2023

IMD.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 4: Even as the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for the coastal region in Karnataka, wildfires have been reported in three locations in Ujire area of Dakshina Kannada district triggering panic among locals. 

The cause of the latest fires is yet to be ascertained. 

Locals were alarmed as a large hill near Kodamballi in Mundaje village caught fire on Friday, March 3, apparently due to sparks from an electrical transformer nearby.

However, over 50 people gathered to help and successfully extinguished the fire. Fire service personnel were able to put out the remaining spots on the hill by evening.

In another incident, a forest area spanning over five to six acres in Ninnigallu of Ujire caught fire. The fire service personnel and locals worked together and were able to bring the fire under control.

Additionally, a fire broke out behind an old lodge near the highway in the old market area of Ujire, causing concern among the locals. With the timely assistance of fire service personnel, the fire was extinguished before it could spread and cause significant damage.

DFO Bharat Kumar, accompanied by Mescom JE Krishnegowda and social worker Sachin Bhide, visited the affected areas to assess the damage caused by the fire.

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned that hot winds are likely to blow on March 4 in some parts of coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. This warning comes as the temperature in some parts of North India has already increased, including Pune, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

According to meteorologists, this is the first time in recent years that the IMD has issued a hot air warning for the coastal Karnataka. The hot winds are expected to blow towards the coastal areas of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, leading to a rise in temperature in the region.

Over two weeks ago, the forest officials of the Belthangady Wildlife Range, had managed to douse the fire that had spread over approximately 10 acres of grassland. Belthangady Wildlife Range, range forest officer Swathi L, who led the operations, said that the forest fire was first reported at two places in Hoovinakoplu, followed by Urjalubetta in the Aladangady section. “At Urjalubetta, we have doused the fire at the base of the hill. 

