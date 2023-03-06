Dakshina Kannada: DC asks edu institutions, hostels to be cautious about students’ health

Bengaluru, Feb 28: A 44-year-old businessman was hacked to death by a gang of unknown miscreants that entered his house at Nayandahalli in West Bengaluru last night.

The deceased has been identified as Liyakath Ali Khan, a resident of a building near Durgaparameshwari Temple in Chandra Layout. After the preliminary investigation, police said Khan was found dead in one of his houses behind Chetty's fuel station in Nayandahalli around 2 am on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by Khan's 17-year-old son Armaan Ali Khan, his father was hacked to death by lethal weapons.

He suspects that two persons who had financial transactions with his father or one of Khan's close friends, who always used to be with him, were behind the murder. The Chandra Layout police have taken up a case of murder against unknown persons and are investigating further.

Khan had been running an advertisement printing agency named Royal Communication in Gangondanahalli for the last 20 years. He is survived by his wife and two children, including the complainant who is a PU student, and his elder sister, a medical student.

Khan used to go to a gym in Nagarabhavi every day around 8 pm and after working out, leave for his office in Gangondanahalli. He used to return home around 11.30 pm. On Monday also, he left home around 8 pm informing his wife that he was going to the gym, but didn't return even after midnight.

The family members started searching for Khan and learned that he had not gone to the gym. Khan's office was also locked.

Armaan went to one of their houses in Nayandahalli around 2 am to find his father's Jawa bike parked outside the house and the door open. Armaan turned on the torch on his mobile phone as there was no power supply and searched for his father. He found Khan dead on the bed with severe head injuries. He noticed blood spattered on the wall and the body cold.

Armaan immediately alerted his family members about the incident and then to the police. Laxman B Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) has formed a special team to nab the miscreants.