Dakshina Kannada: DC asks edu institutions, hostels to be cautious about students’ health

Mangaluru, Mar 7: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar M R has issued a circular to all education institutions to take precautions during summer.
The DC has directed the institutions to take care of the health of students staying in hostels and ensure sufficient supply of drinking water so they stay hydrated. Further, the water supplied to hostels should be sent for lab analysis periodically to ensure its quality.
“Increase in temperature may have adverse impacts on the health of people during summer. Hence, educational institutes should provide potable drinking water to students in their hostels. Keep the vessels in hostel kitchens clean and cooks should give emphasis for cleanliness. Cooks and helpers working in kitchens should undergo medical check-up once in six months. Special emphasis should be given to manage kitchen waste scientifically everyday,” the DC stated in a circular.
Since there are possibilities of cooked food getting spoiled easily during summer, arrangements should be made to preserve it scientifically. Students should be asked to drink sufficient water to prevent dehydration. Water from various sources should be tested for quality through the laboratory at least once in a month. Students should keep washrooms clean, he said.
“Inform the nearest health centre or the health department immediately if the hostel inmate fall sick,” he advised.
