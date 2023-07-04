Dakshina Kannada: Gusty winds bring down trees and hoardings; many vehicles damaged at Mangaluru Airport

Mangaluru, July 5: Heavy rains coupled with gusty winds left a trail of destruction across coastal district of Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday as many trees and electric poles were uprooted and giant hoardings crashed on parked vehicles in different places.

The coastal city was hit by power outages in certain areas and Mescom officials were trying to restore it.

A few vehicles at the parking area of Mangaluru International Airport were also damaged when small trees fell on them in the morning.

In Bikarnakatte, a large hoarding atop Raj Complex came hurtling down along with its foundation, damaging at least 13 two-wheelers that were parked beside the building on Bajjodi Church Lane.

Angry residents, whose vehicles were damaged, demanded the authorities pull down the building alleging it was unsafe. Fortunately, no one was hurt at the time of the incident, as there was hardly any traffic movement.

The owner of the building said that he had spoken to the company that had put up the hoarding and they assured they would compensate for the damage to vehicles. He also said he had purchased the building long back and was not aware of any violations. Regarding the mobile towers, he said the companies had obtained requisite permission.

All the two-wheelers that were parked beside the building have been damaged extensively, some irreparably, as the blocks holding the hoarding had crashed on them. A transformer was also damaged and the Mescom had cut off power to that area from 10.30am. Mescom personnel said it would take at least six to seven hours to restore power since the transformer has to be replaced.

Trees were uprooted at Nanthoor junction, at several places in Maroli, Adu Maroli and Kulshekar, Kadri Kambala areas. Hoardings also crashed at several places in the city. But no one was injured, according to authorities.