  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada: Gusty winds bring down trees and hoardings; many vehicles damaged at Mangaluru Airport

Dakshina Kannada: Gusty winds bring down trees and hoardings; many vehicles damaged at Mangaluru Airport

News Network
July 5, 2023

trees.jpg

Mangaluru, July 5: Heavy rains coupled with gusty winds left a trail of destruction across coastal district of Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday as many trees and electric poles were uprooted and giant hoardings crashed on parked vehicles in different places. 

The coastal city was hit by power outages in certain areas and Mescom officials were trying to restore it. 

A few vehicles at the parking area of Mangaluru International Airport were also damaged when small trees fell on them in the morning.

In Bikarnakatte, a large hoarding atop Raj Complex came hurtling down along with its foundation, damaging at least 13 two-wheelers that were parked beside the building on Bajjodi Church Lane. 

Angry residents, whose vehicles were damaged, demanded the authorities pull down the building alleging it was unsafe. Fortunately, no one was hurt at the time of the incident, as there was hardly any traffic movement.

The owner of the building said that he had spoken to the company that had put up the hoarding and they assured they would compensate for the damage to vehicles. He also said he had purchased the building long back and was not aware of any violations. Regarding the mobile towers, he said the companies had obtained requisite permission.

All the two-wheelers that were parked beside the building have been damaged extensively, some irreparably, as the blocks holding the hoarding had crashed on them. A transformer was also damaged and the Mescom had cut off power to that area from 10.30am. Mescom personnel said it would take at least six to seven hours to restore power since the transformer has to be replaced.

Trees were uprooted at Nanthoor junction, at several places in Maroli, Adu Maroli and Kulshekar, Kadri Kambala areas. Hoardings also crashed at several places in the city. But no one was injured, according to authorities.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 27,2023

modiPM.jpg

New Delhi, June 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, while addressing party workers under the party's "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" campaign in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, questioned if 'triple talaq' was inalienable from Islam, why it isn't practised in Muslim-majority countries like Egypt, Indonesia, Qatar, Jordan, Syria, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. 

Batting for the Uniform Civil Code, implementing which has been part of BJP's election manifestos, he said it doesn't work to have "different set of rules for different members of a family" and a country can't run on two laws. Egypt, whose 90 per cent population is Sunni Muslims, abolished triple talaq 80 to 90 years ago, he pointed out.

"Those who advocate for triple talaq, these people hungry for a vote bank, are doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters," the PM said.

He said triple talaq doesn't just concern women, but destroys entire families too. When a woman, who the family marries off to someone with a lot of hope, is sent back after triple talaq, the parents and brothers are pained with concern about the woman.

"Some people want to hang the noose of triple talaq over Muslim daughters to have a free hand to keep oppressing them," PM Modi said, adding that these are the people who support triple talaq.

"This is why Muslim sisters and daughters, wherever I go, stand with the BJP and Modi," he added.

The PM took a swipe at those who oppose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying they are inciting some people for their own interests, "Indian Muslims will have to understand which political parties are provoking and destroying them for their own benefit," he said, pointing out that our Constitution also talks about equal rights for all citizen. The Supreme Court has also asked to implement UCC, he added.

PM Modi also slammed "those who accuse the BJP", saying if they really were well-wishers of the Muslims, then most families from the community wouldn't have been lagging behind in education and employment, and forced to live a difficult life.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act bans the practice of instant 'triple talaq' and entails imprisonment up to three years. The Supreme Court has said there is no bar on granting anticipatory bail in such cases, provided the court hears the complainant woman before granting pre-arrest bail.

A Uniform Civil Code means having a common law for all citizens of the country that is not based on religion. Personal laws and laws related to inheritance, adoption, and succession are likely to be covered by a common code. States such as Uttarakhand are in the process of framing their common code.

The Law Commission earlier this month initiated a fresh consultation process on the UCC, by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last week said that Uniform Civil Code is part of the Directive Principles of the Constitution of India and that the Opposition is exaggerating the issue by labelling it as "politics of vote bank".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 25,2023

egypt.jpg

Cairo, June 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with 'Order of the Nile' award in Cairo by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. ‘Order of the Nile’ is Egypt's highest state honour. PM Modi arrived in Cairo of Egypt on Saturday for a two-day State visit – a first bilateral visit by any Indian prime minister in the past 26 years -- during which the two countries seek to enhance their strategic partnership.

PM Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of Egyptian President El-Sisi. PM Modi was received by Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly who welcomed him with a warm embrace.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour. After landing in Cairo, PM Modi tweeted: “I am confident this visit will strengthen India’s ties with Egypt…I thank Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. May India-Egypt ties flourish and benefit the people of our nations."

An enthusiastic Indian diaspora welcomed the prime minister to the chants of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Vande Mataram' as he arrived at his hotel in Cairo. An Egyptian woman dressed in a saree greeted PM Modi with 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge' from the movie 'Sholay', which the prime minister listened to carefully and also appreciated her.

Later on Saturday, PM Modi met the India Unit, a group of Egyptian ministers led by PM Mostafa Madbouly and discussed deepening trade and economic relations with Egypt.

During the meeting, the talks were focussed on range of areas including “trade and investment, renewable energy, green hydrogen, IT, digital payment platforms, pharma and people to people ties."

After the roundtable with his Egyptian counterpart, PM Modi interacted with the members of the Indian community. Later, PM Modi met the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam. With him, PM Modi discussed extremism and radicalisation.

PM Modi has also met some prominent personalities in Egypt. PM Modi met “Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company, one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East & North African region" who later said he found the prime minister to be an “unbelievable man, wise, humble and with great vision."

On Sunday, PM Modi visited the Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo and spent nearly half an hour there.

PM Modi has also met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to discuss a strategic partnership between the two countries.

Later on Sunday, PM Modi has also visited the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery to honour the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives fighting for Egypt during the First World War. Paying a floral tribute, PM Modi signed the visitor's book at the Cemetery. Prime Minister Modi will engage with the Indian diaspora residing in Egypt.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 21,2023

palestine.jpg

Ramallah, June 21: Hundreds of Israeli settlers, protected by the regime’s forces, have rampaged through several Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank, attacking native residents and vandalizing their property.

Palestinian security sources said the armed settlers hurled stones and set Palestinian cars, fields, homes and other property ablaze in Huwara and Beit Furik, al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya and Burin, all situated in Nablus Governorate on Tuesday night.

Israeli soldiers protected the violent Zionist settlers in face of possible resistance from the Palestinians who tried to defend themselves, the sources added.

Nablus official Ghassan Daghlas said that during the violent raid, 34 Palestinians were wounded, most of them from tear gas, and at least 140 vehicles set ablaze, including an ambulance.

Among those injured was a Palestinian journalist who was struck in the face by rocks, he added, noting  that some of the Zionist settlers opened fire at the Palestinians, who had ventured out of their homes to confront the assailants.

The raid followed the killing of four Zionist settlers in a retaliatory attack by Palestinians near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property has long become routine in the occupied West Bank and rarely prosecuted by the Israeli regime.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank over the past year, with the Israeli military conducting near-nightly raids.

A total of 172 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied territories since the start of the year at the hands of the Israeli occupation forces.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.