Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta Joins Defence Ministry Advisory Committee

Jeddah: The Khaja Banda Nawaz College of Engineering Alumni Jeddah Chapter hosted its Annual Event 2024, bringing together a diverse group of alumni from the esteemed KBN College of Engineering, Gulbarga.

The event featured Engr. Mohammed Abdul Nayeem, General Manager of MASAH Specialized Construction Company, as the Chief Guest, alongside Guests of Honor Engr. Syed Nasir Khurshid, Advisor to the KBNCE Alumni, and Mr. Abdul Majeed Badruddin, Managing Director and CEO of Universal Inspection Company. Presiding over the ceremony was Engr. Saleh bin Ali, President of the Alumni Chapter.

Engr. Nayeem, in his keynote address, shared his inspiring journey to the top of the construction industry, urging attendees to embrace challenges and strive for excellence. He praised the KBN Education Society for its visionary leadership, which has empowered countless alumni to become successful engineers. He also honored the legacy of the late Sajjade Saheb Syed Shah Mohammed ul Hussaini, recognizing his dedication to community empowerment through education.

Engr. Syed Nasir Khurshid commended Engr. Nayeem's significant achievements and entrepreneurial success, urging young alumni to follow in his footsteps. He also lauded Mr. Badruddin for his contributions to the community and ongoing support of the alumni chapter, encouraging attendees to consider Universal Inspection Company's services for their projects. Engr. Khurshid further asked the attendees to pray for the health of Mr. Khusro Hussaini, the Sajjada Nasheen and Chairman of the KBN Society, and acknowledged the support of Madam Ruksar Fatima, Dean of KBN University, and Chancellor Mr. Ali Hussaini.

Mr. Abdul Majeed Badruddin, renowned for holding multiple world records, shared insights into his entrepreneurial journey, including the expansion of his company to Madinah Al-Munawwara. His emphasis on morning prayers and self-confidence struck a chord with the audience.

Engr. Saleh bin Ali spoke about the remarkable growth of the KBN Education Society, which has evolved from a girls' school in 1956 to a prestigious university ranked 5th in Karnataka and 31st in India among private universities, according to the 2024 Outlook survey. He encouraged alumni to contribute actively to their fields and embrace continuous upskilling in an ever-changing world.

The event was seamlessly hosted by Alumni General Secretary Engr. Amjad Ali, beginning with a Quran recitation by Hafiz Mohammed Hamad and a welcoming address by Alumni Vice President Engr. Mohammed Yahiya. Engr. Syed Mohiuddin, another Alumni Vice President, stressed the importance of staying connected with the alumni network. Chief Coordinator Engr. Mohammed Aejaz Uddin outlined the alumni’s achievements, emphasizing the role of emotional intelligence in the workplace, while Engr. Mohammed Abdul Ameed provided valuable career advice, and Engr. Mohammed Mujtaba Yaseen shared tips for financial freedom.

A special presentation by Engr. Abdul Bari, Head of PMO at MASAH Construction Company, highlighted innovations in the construction industry. The event concluded with heartfelt thanks from Alumni Treasurer Engr. Abubakr Bin Hussain, followed by a group photo session, capturing the unity and collaborative spirit of the alumni.

The Annual Event 2024 was a resounding success, inspiring attendees and strengthening the bonds within the KBN alumni community.