  2. Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta Joins Defence Ministry Advisory Committee

News Network
October 27, 2024

Mangaluru, Oct 27: Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta has been appointed to the consultative committee of the Ministry of Defence. 

This esteemed committee, led by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, comprises 14 members from the Lok Sabha, six from the Rajya Sabha, and two nominated members. 

Capt. Chowta is among the 14 members selected from the Lok Sabha to represent the voice of the people in this critical sector.

The committee is tasked with providing expert advice to the government on key defence policies, implementation strategies, and national security matters.

Meetings will be held regularly to ensure informed, timely guidance on these crucial issues, according to a press release from MP Chowta's office.

“With our country making strides towards self-reliance in defence under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it’s an honour to serve as a member of the Ministry of Defence Advisory Committee. As both a soldier and a parliamentarian, this role is a true privilege,” expressed Capt. Chowta.

Media Release
October 17,2024

 

Jeddah: The Khaja Banda Nawaz College of Engineering Alumni Jeddah Chapter hosted its Annual Event 2024, bringing together a diverse group of alumni from the esteemed KBN College of Engineering, Gulbarga.

The event featured Engr. Mohammed Abdul Nayeem, General Manager of MASAH Specialized Construction Company, as the Chief Guest, alongside Guests of Honor Engr. Syed Nasir Khurshid, Advisor to the KBNCE Alumni, and Mr. Abdul Majeed Badruddin, Managing Director and CEO of Universal Inspection Company. Presiding over the ceremony was Engr. Saleh bin Ali, President of the Alumni Chapter.

Engr. Nayeem, in his keynote address, shared his inspiring journey to the top of the construction industry, urging attendees to embrace challenges and strive for excellence. He praised the KBN Education Society for its visionary leadership, which has empowered countless alumni to become successful engineers. He also honored the legacy of the late Sajjade Saheb Syed Shah Mohammed ul Hussaini, recognizing his dedication to community empowerment through education.

Engr. Syed Nasir Khurshid commended Engr. Nayeem's significant achievements and entrepreneurial success, urging young alumni to follow in his footsteps. He also lauded Mr. Badruddin for his contributions to the community and ongoing support of the alumni chapter, encouraging attendees to consider Universal Inspection Company's services for their projects. Engr. Khurshid further asked the attendees to pray for the health of Mr. Khusro Hussaini, the Sajjada Nasheen and Chairman of the KBN Society, and acknowledged the support of Madam Ruksar Fatima, Dean of KBN University, and Chancellor Mr. Ali Hussaini.

Mr. Abdul Majeed Badruddin, renowned for holding multiple world records, shared insights into his entrepreneurial journey, including the expansion of his company to Madinah Al-Munawwara. His emphasis on morning prayers and self-confidence struck a chord with the audience.

Engr. Saleh bin Ali spoke about the remarkable growth of the KBN Education Society, which has evolved from a girls' school in 1956 to a prestigious university ranked 5th in Karnataka and 31st in India among private universities, according to the 2024 Outlook survey. He encouraged alumni to contribute actively to their fields and embrace continuous upskilling in an ever-changing world.

The event was seamlessly hosted by Alumni General Secretary Engr. Amjad Ali, beginning with a Quran recitation by Hafiz Mohammed Hamad and a welcoming address by Alumni Vice President Engr. Mohammed Yahiya. Engr. Syed Mohiuddin, another Alumni Vice President, stressed the importance of staying connected with the alumni network. Chief Coordinator Engr. Mohammed Aejaz Uddin outlined the alumni’s achievements, emphasizing the role of emotional intelligence in the workplace, while Engr. Mohammed Abdul Ameed provided valuable career advice, and Engr. Mohammed Mujtaba Yaseen shared tips for financial freedom.

A special presentation by Engr. Abdul Bari, Head of PMO at MASAH Construction Company, highlighted innovations in the construction industry. The event concluded with heartfelt thanks from Alumni Treasurer Engr. Abubakr Bin Hussain, followed by a group photo session, capturing the unity and collaborative spirit of the alumni.

The Annual Event 2024 was a resounding success, inspiring attendees and strengthening the bonds within the KBN alumni community.

News Network
October 22,2024

Mangaluru, Oct 22: A Mangaluru resident has fallen victim to a ₹20 lakh scam after being lured into a fraudulent investment scheme by individuals posing as representatives of J.P. Morgan India. The case, filed at Kadri police station, highlights the growing threat of investment fraud in the region.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was contacted on September 24 by a man named Vishwanathan, who falsely introduced himself as the Chief Investment Strategist for J.P. Morgan India. Shortly after, a woman named Neeta Sharma reached out, using multiple phone numbers to convince the victim of her association with the prestigious financial firm. She shared a company link and urged the victim to invest ₹20 lakh, promising high returns.

On October 14, after being convinced by Neeta's claims, the victim transferred ₹20 lakh to the fraudulent account. Following this, Neeta instructed the victim to purchase 1,000 shares at ₹240 per share, which he did. The next day, she advised buying 7,900 more shares at ₹250.95 each, further strengthening her false credibility.

However, trouble arose when Neeta told the victim to withdraw the invested amount. Instead of receiving the full sum, the victim was sent only ₹1,500, transferred from an unknown account. When questioned, Neeta could not provide a clear explanation for the discrepancies.

Sensing the deceit, the victim demanded a full refund of his investment. Neeta, however, brazenly asked for an additional ₹4 lakh, prompting the victim to realize the extent of the fraud. He then filed a formal complaint with the Kadri police.

This incident serves as a critical reminder for the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent schemes, particularly those involving investment promises from unverified sources. Always ensure that you verify the legitimacy of financial institutions and representatives before transferring funds. 

The Kadri police are investigating the case and have urged the public to stay alert and report any suspicious investment schemes.

Tips to Protect Yourself from Investment Scams:

1.    Verify Credentials: Always cross-check the credentials of anyone claiming to represent a reputable financial institution. Use official contact information from the company's website to verify.

2.    Be Skeptical of Unsolicited Offers: Be cautious of unexpected investment offers, especially those that promise unusually high returns.

3.    Conduct Thorough Research: Before investing, investigate the company and the proposed investment thoroughly. Look for reviews, ratings, and any red flags.

4.    Report Suspicious Activity: If you suspect a scam, report it immediately to local authorities or financial regulatory bodies to prevent further fraud.

News Network
October 18,2024

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar has been martyred in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza's Rafah city, a senior Hamas official confirmed.

Khalil Hayya, head of Hamas in Gaza, delivered a statement on Friday, a day after reports of Sinwar's martyrdom. 

"We mourn the great national leader, the Mujahid Martyr Brother Yahya Al-Sinwar (Abu Ibrahim), Head of the Political Bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) and Commander of Al-Aqsa Storm Operation," he said.

He remembered Sinwar as "one of the noblest and bravest men, a man who dedicated his life to Palestine and gave his soul for the sake of Allah on the path to its liberation."

"He rose as a heroic martyr, advancing and never retreating, wielding his weapon, engaging and confronting the occupation army at the frontlines. He moved between all combat positions, steadfast and stationed on the honored land of Gaza, defending the land of Palestine and its holy sites, inspiring the spirit of endurance, patience, steadfastness, and resistance."

Referring to the history of Sinwar's struggle against the Israeli regime, Hayya noted that the fallen leader "attained the highest rank and the noblest medal, ascending as a witness and a martyr, content with the jihad and sacrifice he offered."

Naming a host of other resistance leaders assassinated by the Israeli regime in the past years, the Hamas official noted that "these sacrifices will continue to illuminate our path and drive us to more resilience and steadfastness."

"Hamas remains committed to the promise of its founding leaders and martyrs until the aspirations of our people are fully realized: the complete liberation and return, and the establishment of the Palestinian state on the entire national soil with Al-Quds as its capital, by Allah’s will," he said, adding, "This will become a curse upon the invading occupiers who are strangers to this land."

He underlined that the martyrdom of leaders "only strengthens Hamas and our resistance, making us more determined and steadfast in following their path, honoring their blood and sacrifices."

He highlighted that Israeli captives held in Gaza "will not return except with the cessation of aggression on Gaza, its withdrawal, and the release of our heroic prisoners from the occupation’s jails."

The charismatic leader of the Palestinian resistance movement had escaped many assassination attempts before and after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on Oct. 7, 2023.

Sinwar, 62, played an instrumental role in coordinating and supervising the landmark operation that jolted the Zionist regime. 

Before becoming the Hamas leader in Gaza in 2017, Sinwar spent 22 years in an Israeli prison. He was released as part of a prisoner swap in 2011.

“Hamas will never abandon the path of resistance… Our resistance will continue until the liberation of all of Palestine,” he declared during a speech in Gaza in late October 2017.

Sinwar had been chosen as the overall Hamas leader after Israel assassinated Ismail Haniyeh in July.

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, where he was to attend the inauguration ceremony of new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

