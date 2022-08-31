Dakshina Kannada: Muslim student brutally attacked by ABVP boys for speaking to Hindu girl in college

Mangaluru, Aug 31: A Muslim student of a first grade college in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada was brutally beaten up by students belonging to hardline Hindutva outfits objecting to a Hindu girl’s friendship with him.

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Sanif (19), a first year B Com student at the first grade college at Kodialbail of Kasaba village in Sullia taluk.

He has filed a complaint against Deekshith (final BBA), Dhanush (final BBA), Prajwal (final BBA), Tanuj (final B Com), Akshay (2nd B Com), Mokshith (final B Com), Gautam (NMC college) and others. All of them are said to be activists of ABVP, the students’ wing of BJP.

It is said that the accused did not like friendship between Sanif and Pallavi, a Hindu girl student from the same college.

In his complaint, Sanif said that at around 10 a.m. on August 30, Deekshith and Dhanush took him to the college playground saying they have to speak to him something “privately”.

At the playground Prajwal, Tanuj, Akshay and Mokshith of the same college and Gautam of NMC among others were waiting for him. They suddenly pounced on him and started beating him with a wooden log asking him why he spoke to Pallavi.

The assailants also pushed him to the ground, kicked and threatened him with life if he continued to speak to Pallavi.

Sanif was later admitted to Sullia government hospital by his family members. He has suffered severe injuries all over his body. A case has been registered against seven accused at Sullia Kalalangady police station.