  2. Dakshina Kannada: Muslim student brutally attacked by ABVP boys for speaking to Hindu girl in college

August 31, 2022

Mangaluru, Aug 31: A Muslim student of a first grade college in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada was brutally beaten up by students belonging to hardline Hindutva outfits objecting to a Hindu girl’s friendship with him. 

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Sanif (19), a first year B Com student at the first grade college at Kodialbail of Kasaba village in Sullia taluk. 

He has filed a complaint against Deekshith (final BBA), Dhanush (final BBA), Prajwal (final BBA), Tanuj (final B Com), Akshay (2nd B Com), Mokshith (final B Com), Gautam (NMC college) and others. All of them are said to be activists of ABVP, the students’ wing of BJP. 

It is said that the accused did not like friendship between Sanif and Pallavi, a Hindu girl student from the same college.

In his complaint, Sanif said that at around 10 a.m. on August 30, Deekshith and Dhanush took him to the college playground saying they have to speak to him something “privately”.

At the playground Prajwal, Tanuj, Akshay and Mokshith of the same college and Gautam of NMC among others were waiting for him. They suddenly pounced on him and started beating him with a wooden log asking him why he spoke to Pallavi. 

The assailants also pushed him to the ground, kicked and threatened him with life if he continued to speak to Pallavi.

Sanif was later admitted to Sullia government hospital by his family members. He has suffered severe injuries all over his body. A case has been registered against seven accused at Sullia Kalalangady police station.

August 26,2022

New Delhi, Aug 26: Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from the Congress on Friday marked the most high-profile exit of one of the "Group of 23" (G-23) leaders, who had written to party chief Sonia Gandhi two years ago for a "collective and inclusive leadership" in the organisation, exposing the faultlines in the grand old party.

The G-23, the members of which were lampooned by the party loyalists after their letter became public on August 24, 2020, has virtually disintegrated over the last two years with the resignations of Azad and Kapil Sibal, seen as the prime movers of the initiative, and others such as Shashi Tharoor, M Veerappa Moily and Mukul Wasnik making peace with the high-command.

Leaders such as Jitin Prasada and Yogananda Shastri have also quit the Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) respectively. Prasada is a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government now, while Shastri heads the Delhi unit of the NCP.

Former Union minister Anand Sharma, who created a flutter recently by resigning as the chairman of the party's steering committee for Himachal Pradesh, months ahead of the Assembly polls in the hill state, appears to be mending his ways by asserting his loyalty to the Congress.

"It is also necessary that all of us work together towards achieving our common goal," Sharma said, reiterating that he remained a lifelong Congressman.

The other signatories to the letter sent to the Congress chief two years ago were Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Manish Tewari, Milind Deora, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Vivek Tankha, Renuka Chowdhary, P J Kurien, Raj Babbar, Kuldeep Sharma, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Kaul Singh Thakur, Ajay Singh and Sandeep Dikshit.

While Tankha has been rehabilitated and sent to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh in June, Deora and Tharoor have been given party responsibilities in Maharashtra for the "Bharat Jodo Yatra".

Hooda, who is unwilling to cede political space within the Congress in his stronghold of Haryana, recently succeeded in ensuring the appointment of his loyalist Udai Bhan as the party's state unit president.

Wasnik, who did not show much interest in the G-23 activities after their letter to Gandhi became public, was made a member of the Congress Task Force-2024 and later, given a Rajya Sabha berth.

Tewari, the Lok Sabha member from Punjab's Anandpur Sahib, has been ploughing a lonely furrow for quite some time, often taking a position that is divergent from the official Congress view on key issues.

Dikshit, the son of former Delhi chief minister Shiela Dikshit, made a sharp riposte to Azad's resignation letter, reminding the veteran leader that the G-23 move was a "banner of reform, not a banner of revolt".

Moily had already dissociated himself from the G-23 last year, while Chavan, a former Maharashtra chief minister and now an MLA, remains on the sidelines in the Maharashtra Congress. 

August 29,2022

The new Miss Diva Universe 2022 is Divita Rai, a Mangaluru born girl settled in Mumbai. The 23-year-old beauty queen won the coveted title in a star-studded ceremony celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Miss Diva Universe pageant. 

The reigning Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, crowned Divita Rai at the occasion. Pragnya Ayyagari of Telangana was declared Miss Diva Supranational 2022. The official Instagram page of Miss Universe shared a video of the emotional moment when Harnaaz crowned her successor Divita Rai. 

On Sunday night, Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Divita Rai as the next Miss Diva Universe 2022. The video shared by the Miss Universe page shows Harnaaz kissing the Miss Diva Universe crown before awarding it to Divita. Then, the two beauty queens walked the stage, dressed in beauteous gowns, wearing their coveted crowns and the sash declaring their titles.

Divita, who is also an architect by profession, studied at the Sir JJ College of Architecture.  Apart from being a professional model and architect, Divita loves to play badminton, basketball, paint, listen to music and read. 

Divita changed 6 schools when she was growing up, travelled to different cities therefore she is adaptive.

August 25,2022

New Delhi, Aug 25: A total of 53 AAP MLAs out of 62 attended a meeting convened by party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday to discuss alleged poaching attempts by the BJP, sources said.

The meeting that was scheduled to begin at 11 am was concluded within a few minutes, they said, adding that all the 62 legislators of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi were contacted ahead of the meeting at Kejriwal's residence. The sources said at least a dozen AAP MLAs had gone incommunicado ahead of the meeting.

"We were not able to contact some of our MLAs as they were probably stuck in traffic, but we want to assure the people of Delhi that the AAP government will not fall. I want to assure you that all the legislators would be present at the meeting," senior party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj had told reporters outside the chief minister's residence.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have dismissed the AAP's "poaching" claim, terming it a "public stunt" by the Kejriwal-led party.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the AAP is trying to divert people's attention and questioned Kejriwal's "silence" over the Delhi excise policy.

Four AAP MLAs who had claimed on Wednesday that they were approached by BJP leaders with an offer to switch sides said they were told that the saffron party was in touch with "20-25 MLAs" of the Kejriwal-led party.

The AAP government has also convened a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday over CBI, ED probes, raids targeting its ministers and the "poaching" efforts made by the BJP.

The saffron party has challenged the AAP to reveal the names of those who allegedly contacted its MLAs with an offer to switch sides and charged that the Kejriwal-led party is trying hard to divert attention from the Delhi government''s liquor "scam".

