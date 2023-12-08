  1. Home
  Dakshina Kannada: NRI youth dies in car-scooter collision on eve of his birthday

News Network
December 8, 2023

shetty.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 8: A non-resident Indian youth who had returned home earlier this week lost his life in a collision between a scooter and a car M K Shetty School at Kallabettu village in Moodbidri of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Shetty (38). It is learnt that his scooter collided with a car while he was attempting to overtake a bus. 

According a complaint filed by car driver Roshan Manvel D’Souza, the collision took place when he was coming back after dropping passengers to a house near Gantalkatte church. 

The complaint says that scooter rider Pradeep Shetty was trying to overtake a bus bound to Bengaluru and hit the right side of the car and fell down. Though he was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Pradeep Shetty was unmarried and had reportedly come from abroad just three days ago and was about to celebrate his birthday on Thursday.

A case in this connection is filed in Moodbidri police station.

