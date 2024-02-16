  1. Home
Dakshina Kannada: PU student dies of heart attack after night study

News Network
February 16, 2024

Puttur, Feb 16: A pre-university college student died of cardiac arrest in her sleep near Karvelu of Nekkiladi village in Dakshina Kannada’s Uppinangady in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Hafeeza (17), daughter of local businessman Muhammad Dawood.

Hafeeza had previously attended the Indian School of Uppinangady and was currently pursuing her second PU Science at St Philomena College, Puttur.

It is learnt that that she had been studying until late at night on Wednesday and then slept. However, when she did not wake up on Thursday morning, her family members went to check on her and tragically discovered that she had passed away.

Hafeeza is survived by her parents and three brothers.

News Network
February 8,2024

Fears have mounted over a new carnage against Palestinians as the Israeli military prepares to conduct an offensive in the overcrowded Gaza city of Rafah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that he had ordered troops to “prepare to operate” in Rafah, home to about 1.4 million Palestinians who have been displaced due to the occupying regime’s genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said an Israeli assault on Rafah, situated in Gaza’s closed southern border with Egypt, risks “claiming the lives of even more people” and “hampering a humanitarian operation” there.

“As the war encroaches further into Rafah, I am extremely concerned about the safety and well-being of families that have endured the unthinkable in search of safety,” he added.

“Their living conditions are abysmal -- they lack the basic necessities to survive, stalked by hunger, disease and death.”

Similarly, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that if Israel pushed on into Rafah, it would “exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences.”
“I am especially alarmed by reports that the Israeli military intends to focus next on Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been squeezed in a desperate search for safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, Raed al-Nims of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said, “Everyone is afraid of the expanding of the ground operation in Rafah.”

On Tuesday, the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA warned of a “large-scale loss of civilian lives” in the case of an Israeli attack on Rafah.

“Under international humanitarian law, indiscriminate bombing of densely populated areas may amount to war crimes,” OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke told a UN briefing in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Israel waged the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 27,708 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 67,174 others.

News Network
February 7,2024

Concern is growing as an Israeli ground invasion of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip is imminent, with the situation in the small city near the Egyptian border getting more intense by the hour, as the occupying regime continues its genocidal war on the besieged territory.  

There were sounds of explosions in Rafah as Israeli gunboats opened fire at the main coastal road to the west of Rafah on Wednesday, while massive airstrikes were reported in the city, which had been called the safe zone in the strip.

Israeli strikes overnight have left eleven people dead, including a journalist and his mother and sister.

Israel says its tanks and troops would imminently press into Rafah, and continue until the military has “full reign” over the entire 42-km-long territory.

Gazan families and medics in Rafah – the last refuge for Palestinians within Gaza – have warned of humanitarian catastrophe if Israeli troops push into the border town.

Displaced Palestinians crowded into tents in Rafah are fearfully waiting for an anticipated Israeli ground invasion with nowhere left to flee once the regime’s troops move in.

Kareem Dahman, a displaced Palestinian in the city described the conditions in Rafah as “very difficult,” saying “They hear (drones) very, very loud, and we hear the sounds of bombing at night.”

Meanwhile, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has warned that any move by Israel to extend its full-scale invasion of Gaza into the massively overcrowded city of Rafah could lead to war crimes which must be prevented at all costs.

The Israeli regime has pressed on with its genocidal campaign and threatened a new ground assault on Rafah where over half of Gaza's 2.3 million people are now living, mostly in makeshift tents.

About 1.4 million people are sheltering in Rafah after being ordered there by Israeli forces, which previously described the area as a “safe zone”.

OCHA recently reported that intense Israeli bombardment from air, land, and sea continues across much of the Gaza Strip, resulting in further civilian casualties, displacement, and destruction of civilian infrastructure.

The UN humanitarian office said that the influx of thousands of internally displaced persons into Rafah was due to intense fighting in Khan Younis, combined with reports of an increase in strikes in Rafah on Monday and Sunday.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 27,585 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 67,000 others.

Israel has imposed a “complete siege” on the densely-populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there. 

News Network
February 7,2024

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia said there will be no diplomatic relations between the Kingdom and Israel unless Palestinians had an independent state, state news agency SPA reported early on Wednesday, citing a statement from the foreign ministry.

The statement by the foreign ministry said Riyadh was steadfast on Palestinians obtaining their legitimate rights.

“The Kingdom has communicated its firm position to the US administration that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the statement said.

The official note addressed comments attributed to US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, without outlining his remarks.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that “Kirby said that the Biden administration has received positive feedback that Saudi Arabia and Israel are willing to continue to have normalization discussions.”

The Saudi statement also demanded “Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip stops and all Israeli occupation forces withdraw from the Gaza Strip.”

The Kingdom called on permanent members of the UN Security Council to “expedite the recognition of the Palestinian state.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Monday.

Blinken is on a regional tour to discuss the situation in Gaza with allies. He arrived in Israel after visiting Egypt and Qatar on Tuesday.

