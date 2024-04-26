Dakshina Kannada sees nearly 72% voter turnout; Udupi-Chikkamagaluru over 72% till 5 pm

Mangaluru/ Udupi, Apr 26: Voting underway in Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency amidst tight security, with voters exuding enthusiasm to cast their franchise, many of them for the first time.

Dakshina Kannada saw 71.83% voter turnout till 5 p.m. (Beltangady 75.59%, Bantwal 73.69%, Puttur 75.2%, Mangaluru 73.45%, Sullia 78.35%, Moodbidiri 68.62%, Mangaluru North 69.75%, and Mangaluru South 61.81%).

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru saw and 72.12% voter turnout till 5 p.m. (Karkala 73.53%, Kaup 74.50%, Kundapur 74.28%, Chikkamagaluru 66.13%, Mudigere 73.48%, Sringeri 58.64% and Tarikere 69.06%).

A good number of people turned out to vote during the early hours. Voters are bearing the scorching sun while stepping out to exercise their franchise as heat wave is sweeping through the state.

The polling process remained largely peaceful, with long queues observed at polling stations from 7 am onwards in several polling stations. However, technical glitches caused delays at a polling station in Karopady, and at St. Xavier School Bejai, where polling was reportedly delayed by nearly two hours.

Polling staff at a booth near the Mulki police station mistakenly marked the wrong finger with ink during voting. They reportedly applied ink to the index finger of the right hand. According to sources, at least 50 individuals had their index finger of the right hand inked. Deputy Commissioner Mullai Mulihan clarified, "The matter was promptly addressed by the sector office. This error affected 8-9 voters"

A total of 18.18 lakh voters in the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency and 15.85 lakh in Udupi-Chikmagalur hold the power to determine the fate of candidates competing for their respective segments. The polling process is currently underway across 1,876 booths in Dakshina Kannada and 1,842 polling stations in the Udupi-Chikmagalur segment.

In Dakshina Kannada, a closely contested battle is anticipated between Captain Brijesh Chowta representing the BJP and Padmaraj R Poojary from the Congress. Meanwhile, in the Udupi-Chikmagalur constituency, Kota Shrinivas Poojary of the BJP and K Jayaprakash Hegde of the Congress are the prominent contenders.

Details to follow.