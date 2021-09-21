  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada | Two Bajrang Dal members held for ‘immoral policing’

Dakshina Kannada | Two Bajrang Dal members held for ‘immoral policing’

News Network
September 21, 2021

Puttur, Sept 21: The police have arrested two persons belonging to a hardline Hindutva outfit on the charges of assaulting a young woman who was in the company of two men at a prestigious hotel in the town on Tuesday.

Police said the arrest was made following the complaint lodged by the young woman from Bengaluru who had come to take possession of a car which was in her name and was in police custody. The car was seized at Kemmayi on June 2 after those in the car had tried to obstruct police from doing their duty.

Members of Bajrang Dal had informed the police about the young woman and two men staying in the lodge. However, before the police could arrive a large number of people had gathered there.

Later, the three were taken to the station where the young woman said she was form Halepete in Bengaluru and introduced herself as Rajeshwari.

She lodged a complaint stating she had come with her colleagues, U K Mohammad Arafat of Ullal and Shiva of Kottigeri in Bengaluru in a hired vehicle and had stayed in a lodge on September 18 and that a group assaulted Shiva after abusing all the three while they were having lunch at a restaurant. The saffron activists also misbehaved with the woman. 

Based on the complaint by the woman, police have arrested two accused.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 8,2021

Mangaluru: A case has been registered against a non-resident Indian by the Dakshina Kannada district police for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl in Bantwal Rural police station limits.

The accused in currently working abroad. The incident came to light when a pregnant minor came to a private hospital at BC Road, after experiencing labour pain on August 1.

When asked for details, while being admitted to the hospital, she and her family members failed to give a proper reply.

The hospital staff later informed the police. During age verification, she was found to be a minor. The survivor delivered a baby boy.

Police, while investigating the matter, learnt that the minor was befriended by an accused identified as Masook, a resident of Uppinangady through social media.

He raped the survivor at her home, after which the accused went abroad, and the survivor lost contact with him, as her mobile phone got damaged. The case was registered at the Bantwal Rural police station on Sunday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 20,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 20: The state’s Covid-19 numbers continued their descent - a trend which first set in eight weeks ago. In the last seven days, Karnataka registered 6,131 cases, which is 6.6% lower than the 6,571 cases recorded the week before.

The decline allayed fears that cases were on the rise again between September 15 to 17, when case numbers increased to beyond a thousand per day, after days of a decline.

Considering weekly averages, Karnataka’s Covid-19 numbers fell by 29% over the last 30 days, but of equal concern is that the statewide testing numbers, which despite getting a boost in the middle part of last week, have been steadily declining.

In the last seven days, the state government conducted 9.78 lakh tests, which was 9.84 lakh the week before. The average number of tests conducted has declined by 20.4% over the course of the last 30 days.

The state’s declining case numbers are due to abrupt drops in case registrations on some days. Sunday was one of these days with Karnataka recording 783 new cases. Out of these, Bengaluru Urban disclosed that it had identified 267 new cases, comprising 34% of the statewide total for the day.

The decline in the number of new cases in the city has been less steep. Over the last 30 days, the average number of cases have fallen by 8.6%, with testing rates having plummeted by 12.9%.

The next highest cases were recorded in Dakshina Kannada (97), Udupi district (82) and Mysuru district (69).

The new statewide cases, coupled with 1,139 discharges, leave Karnataka’s active caseload at 15,383. Health officials also announced 16 new fatalities. Barring two of the deaths which happened on Sunday, six were backlog deaths which had occurred in July and May.

Covid-19 among children

Between September 12 and 18, the state recorded 247 new cases of Covid-19 of children aged below 11. Among teens (11 to 19), it recorded 827 new cases. In contrast, 289 pre-teen and 888 teen cases were reported in the week before last (5-11 September). Over the last 14 days, pre-teen cases comprise 4.1% of daily Covid-19 cases.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 13,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 13: A 30-year old man was arrested on charges of sexually harassing a five-year old girl near Natekal in Konaje police station limits in Mangaluru.

The accused has been identified as Arif Pasha, a daily wage worker hailing from Kalasipalya in Bengaluru. He is charged under the POCSO Act, police sources said.

The man allegedly lured the child to an isolated area under the pretext of giving her snacks on Sunday. But the girl ran out of fear from the place and cried for help. Hearing the cries, one of the passers-by reached her and got to know the reason.

The man, with the help of local people, later caught the accused from the area and handed him over to police, sources said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.