  Dakshina Kannada, Udupi receive rainfall as Southwest monsoon sets in

News Network
June 4, 2021

Mangaluru, June 6: The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi today received lashes of rain as southwest monsoon has officially set in over the neighbouring Kerala.

The pre-monsoon showers in the last few days have provided relief from the scorching heat in Dakshina Kannada district and helped overcome water woes of peak summer.

As a precautionary measure to avert any mishap during the monsoon rains, the district administration has deployed Home Guards on the beaches on the coast in Mangaluru. Accordingly, two Home Guards each have been deployed at eight beaches in and around Mangaluru with the aim to save the lives of visitors when the sea is rough during monsoon.

The Home Guards will monitor the movement of visitors at Someshwara, Ullal, Mogaveerapattana, Fathima, Tannirbavi, Panambur, Surathkal and Sasihithlu beaches. In addition, five- member teams have been set up at Sampaje, Subrahmanya Snanaghatta, near Uppinangady Temple, Hosamata bridge, Bantwal, Ullal, Mulki to carry out rescue operations during floods.

As per the available statistics, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have received more than the average normal pre-monsoon showers in the month of April and May this year. 

As against the normal average rainfall of 54.6 mm in April, Dakshina Kannada district has received 125.9 mm rainfall while the normal rainfall in April in Udupi is 25.9 mm. However, the district has received 94 mm rain. Owing to Tauktae cyclone, Udupi district received 396.1 mm rain in May while DK received 394.5 mm rainfall.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 28,2021

Madikeri, May 28: A 60-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant near Thithimathi of Deva Macchi in Kodagu district on Friday.

Police said the deceased had been identified as Nannu and was on his way to purchase groceries when the elephant attacked him. 

Due to the total lockdown imposed people were allowed to purchase commodities only on Monday and Friday.

Forest officials and police visited the spot. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Act.

Following the incident people expressed fear and requested the forest officials for necessary action. 
 

News Network
May 23,2021

Bengaluru, May 23: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar on Sunday said it was necessary to hold the second year Pre-University (class 12) exams, in the interest of students' future.

An appropriate decision will be taken in the days to come, considering various aspects and the Centre's suggestions, he said.

The Minister, who participated in the meeting of the Education Ministers of all states organised by the Centre's Ministry of Education, stressed the need to hold exams for second PU students in some way as they prepare for professional courses.

Earlier this month, the Karnataka government had postponed the second PUC (class 12) examinations which were scheduled to begin from May 24, citing a surge in Covid cases as the reason.

Holding the exams, by simplifying the process after Covid completely comes under control, will also be adequate, the Minister was quoted as saying by his office in a statement.

The number of coronavirus cases is high everywhere, it has been decided for now that once the situation comes under control in Karnataka, giving 15-20 days time, dates for exams be announced in advance," he said.

It has also been planned to provide an opportunity for students who will be unable to attend exams due to Covid reasons to take it up, during the current year itself. Noting that many were of the view that the exam process has to be simplified, Kumar said 45 days are required to complete the exam process in such a manner.

Karnataka has the experience of holding SSLC (class 10) exams last year amid Covid, he pointed out.

Though it will not be a major issue to hold second PU exams with this experience, an appropriate decision will be taken in the days to come in the interest of students' future, considering aspects like students learning, parents mindset, suggestion from the centre and overall preparatory measures.

The process of preparing the question paper for the second PU exams has been completed in the state, the Minister said.

The number of exam centres will be increased, and all the preparatory measures are being taken for the safe conduct of exams, whenever it happens.

"In case the exams can be held in July, it will be possible to announce results in August, so NEET, JEE, CET, ICAR and other competitive exams can be held on appropriate dates in August," he suggested.

According to the statement, at the meeting attended by Union Ministers like Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani among others, Ministers from several states expressed their opinion in favour of holding exams.

News Network
May 26,2021

Bengaluru, May 26: Much to the embarrassment of Karntaka's ruling BJP, a purported close aide of its Bommanahalli MLA Satish Reddy was arrested on Tuesday by the Bengaluru police's Central Crime Branch police in connection with the alleged bed scam - exposed by the ruling party members earlier this month with much fanfare.

On May 4, Bangaloe South MP Tejasvi Surya, accompanied by his uncle and Basavangudi MLA, L.S. Subramanya, Bommanahalli MLA Reddy and Chickpet MLA Uday Garudhachar stormed into Begaluru south Covid war room of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to flag the scam. 

Surya, who had also read out a list of 16 Muslims working there and questioned their appointment, had alleged that hospitals in Bengaluru "blocked" beds in fake names to make money, at a time when Covid cases were rising in Karnataka. He claimed that officials of the BBMP "colluded" with private nursing homes and hospitals to block beds and allocate them for exorbitant fees.

The CCB police statement said that Babu, 34, a resident of Roopena Agrahara in Bommanhalli, was arrested on Monday evening after his role of blocking beds and selling them at higher price for Covid patients came to light.

A senior police officer, who did not want to be identified, said that the arrested is a personal assistant of Bommanahalli MLA Reddy.

Neither Mr Surya nor the MLA has responded to the arrest.

Babu's role of blocking beds in BBMP hospital came to light when they examined the CCTV footage of the war rom and the statements given by the staff members, the police said. 

The Karnataka government had ordered reserving 80 per cent of the beds in the private hospitals for Covid patients. The BBMP was assigned to allot beds for the Covid patients seeking treatment in private hospitals. However, due to the alarming rise in Covid cases, most of the beds were fully occupied even as the demand was growing manifold.

The CCB police has already arrested five people -- Nethravathi, Rohith, Venkat Subba Rao, Manjunath and Punith -- in connection with the case. The sleuths had conducted searches in the war room and obtained technical data. Doctors, who are in charge of each zone war room, had also been questioned.

