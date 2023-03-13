  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada: Youth found dead inside parked car at Kalladka

Dakshina Kannada: Youth found dead inside parked car at Kalladka

News Network
March 13, 2023

jagadish.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 13: A youth was found dead in sitting position under mysterious circumstances inside a parked car at Kalladka in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The deceased is identified as Jagadish, resident of Hosaimar of Goltamajalu village. He was working as a videographer a few years ago. However, he had changed the profession to become a full time driver. 

It is learnt that Jagadish had he had gone to his ancestral house along with his brother-in-law and children to attend a ritual on Sunday, March 12, morning. 

When the two were returning, Jagadish reportedly started feeling uncomfortable. He requested his brother-in-law take children home in another vehicle. He told them that he would sleep in the car for some time and then return home. This happened at around 1.30 pm near Kalladka.

However, Jagadish did not come home till 7 pm. When the family members reached the spot in search of him, they found him sleeping in sitting position inside the car. When they opened the door of the car and checked, Jagadish was reportedly dead.

The cause of death is unknown. A case has been registered at jurisdictional police station and investigations are on. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 28,2023

Mangaluru, Feb 28: A middle aged a businessman died of a heart attack after participating in a tug-of-war competition at Jeppu area in the city.

The deceased has been identified as Kushalnath Shetty (50), a real estate businessman.

Kushalnath was an executive committee member of the Jeppu Bantara Sangha. He had participated in a tug-of-war competition organized by the Sangha on Monday, February 27. 

He was resting after the end of the competition when he experienced chest pain and started vomiting. Though he was rushed to a hospital he could not be saved.

Kushalnath is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 9,2023

Nagaveni.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 9: Dr. Preethi Lolaksha Nagaveni, a Legal Scholar from Mangaluru, has once again delivered a joint oral statement before the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities on 7th March 2023 along with Dr. Amit Anand. 

The Oral statement was delivered under the topic, “Impacts and Challenges faced by persons with disabilities in situations of risk and the role of State and Non-State actors in addressing them”.

Dr. Preethi has earlier presented three joint oral statements before various UN committees.

Dr Preethi in WHO Database

Recently World Health Organization [WHO] has included her Book Chapter in its official “WHO COVID-19 Research Database”. The book titled ‘COVID-19 IN ASIA -LAW AND POLICY CONTEXTS, published by Oxford University Press, New York in which Dr. Preethi along with Prof Susan Breau, Dean of faculty of Law, University Victoria, Canada has written a chapter on “International Health Regulations and Compliance in Asia”.

The authors have critically examined the limitations of the International Health Regulations due to which the WHO was in crisis in managing the COVID -19 pandemic and recommended appropriate amendments to the said Regulations. 

Work cited by the UN Committee

Dr Preethi, along with Dr. Amit Anand, had submitted inputs to the United Nations Committee on Child Rights as part of Day of General Discussion on “Children’s Rights and Alternative Care” which was held on 16th and 17th September 2021, during the 88th Session of the Committee at the United Nations Office in Geneva. In their report, the young scholars have suggested ‘The Measures to Prevent Sexual Abuse of Children in Residential Care Homes in India’. Taking cognizance of the importance of the report submitted by the young scholars, the United Nations Committee on Child Rights has not only published it in the official website of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) but also cited their report in its Background Document on “Children’s Rights and Alternative Care – September2021”.

Preethi L N -5.JPG

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 11,2023

dhruvanarayana.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 11: Karnataka Congress working president and former MP R Dhruvanarayana passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 61. 

He had complained of chest pain and was brought to the DRMS Hospital in Mysuru at around 6:40 am by his driver. However, he did not survive, a doctor at the hospital told reporters.

“R Dhruvanarayana passed away. He suffered chest pain and his driver picked him up at 6:40 am. But he didn't survive,” Dr Manjunath said.

Further details are awaited. Several Congress leaders took to social media to express their condolences.

“Shocked and saddened beyond words. My heart breaks at the loss of a leader like R Dhruvanarayana ji, Former MP and KPCC Working President. May his soul find peace. My support and prayers are with his family, friends and all workers,” Srinivas BV, National President of the Indian Youth Congress, said.

“Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri R. Dhruvanarayana ji, Former MP and KPCC Working President. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and well wishers,” Krishna Allavaru, the Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, tweeted.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.