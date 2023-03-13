Dakshina Kannada: Youth found dead inside parked car at Kalladka

Mangaluru, Mar 13: A youth was found dead in sitting position under mysterious circumstances inside a parked car at Kalladka in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The deceased is identified as Jagadish, resident of Hosaimar of Goltamajalu village. He was working as a videographer a few years ago. However, he had changed the profession to become a full time driver.

It is learnt that Jagadish had he had gone to his ancestral house along with his brother-in-law and children to attend a ritual on Sunday, March 12, morning.

When the two were returning, Jagadish reportedly started feeling uncomfortable. He requested his brother-in-law take children home in another vehicle. He told them that he would sleep in the car for some time and then return home. This happened at around 1.30 pm near Kalladka.

However, Jagadish did not come home till 7 pm. When the family members reached the spot in search of him, they found him sleeping in sitting position inside the car. When they opened the door of the car and checked, Jagadish was reportedly dead.

The cause of death is unknown. A case has been registered at jurisdictional police station and investigations are on.