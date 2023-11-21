  1. Home
Dakshina Kannada youth, who landed in Saudi jail after sharing OTP, returns home finally

November 21, 2023

Mangaluru: Chandrashekhara MK, 33, from Mujoor village of Kadaba, who was arrested after hackers used his credentials to open a bank account and make an illegal transaction in Riyadh, was released from the Saudi Arabian jail on Monday.

In November last year, Saudi Arabian police arrested him for a banking fraud involving SAR 22,000 (approximately Rs 4.8 lakh), after he shared an OTP number with an unidentified person.

Social activist Shridhar Gowda, who helped the family of Chandrashekhara to reach out to the Indian Embassy through people’s representatives, said he reached home via Mangaluru International Airport on Monday evening.

Gowda said that Chandrashekhara was working for Al Fanar Co in Riyadh. “More than a year ago, Chandrashekhara had visited a shop in Riyadh to buy a phone and SIM card. The shop had taken his thumb impression twice and thereafter he received a message in Arabic. Later, he received a call asking him to share an OTP sent to his mobile phone. Without knowing the consequences, he had shared the OTP,” he said.

In November last year, Saudi Arabian police arrested him for a banking fraud involving SAR 22,000 (approximately Rs 4.8 lakh). Finally, with the help of his friends and the company in which he was working, Chandrashekhara could walk out of the jail through a court order,” Gowda added.

November 13,2023

New Delhi, Nov 13: Tensions have risen along the Indo-Myanmar border since yesterday as the Myanmar Army and Chinland Defence Force (CDF) exchanged fire next to the Mizoram border.
 
CDF has reportedly taken over the Myanmar Army camp in Rihkhawdar Village in Myanmar, which is only 4 kilometers from Zokhawthar, Mizoram. As revenge, the Myanmar Army jet fighter dropped a bomb twice this morning.
 
As a result, more refugees have been pouring into Indian state of Mizoram since yesterday; according to a report, more than 700 refugees have crossed the border till now.

Furthermore, around 17 injured people from the bombing and the firing exchange, including women and minors, were also brought to Mizoram for treatment. Some have been referred to the District Hospital in Champhai.

November 17,2023

The Palestinian Islamic resistance movement Hamas has disproven the Israeli regime's allegation about the resistance movement's running a "command center" underneath the Gaza Strip's largest hospital, which the regime has been using to assault the facility.

Osama Hamdan, the movement's senior representative in Lebanon, debunked the regime's allegation by presenting damning footage during a presentation in Beirut on Thursday.

The footage showed that the regime had been funneling weapons that it had seized during its ongoing war against Gaza across various places into the al-Shifa Hospital, before claiming that it had found them inside the facility.

Playing the footage, Hamdan showed that the regime's forces had been taking the weapons into the facility inside cardboard boxes bearing the label of food aid.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory's resistance movements waged the surprise Operation al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to its decades-long campaign of bloodshed and devastation against Palestinians.

According to the Gaza-based health ministry, Israel has killed at least 11,500 Palestinians, including 4,630 children and 3,130 women, and injured more than 32,000 others.

Hospitals have been the focal point of the regime’s deadly raids ever since the onset of the warfare.

On Wednesday, the head of the Orthopedic Department at al-Shifa said Israeli bulldozers and tanks had invaded the facility, and demolished parts of the premises.

The Gaza-based Palestinian Administration's Information Office has announced that the occupation forces would open fire at anyone, who could try to leave the hospital, saying the facility had turned into a "real graveyard."

Attacks on hospitals are against international law and the Geneva Conventions that designate medical facilities as civilian infrastructure.

Hamas has called on the United Nations to form an investigative team in order to expose Tel Aviv's allegations concerning the hospital.

November 17,2023

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Friday that he has paid a fine of Rs 68,526 for drawing electricity from an illegal connection to illuminate his JP Nagar residence here during Deepavali, but termed it as "unjust and excessive".

However, the JD(S) state unit president protested the way the fine amount had been calculated and found flaws in the FIR registered against him.

Kumaraswamy, son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, alleged a political witch-hunt against him for being vocal against the ruling Congress government.

In a letter to the assistant executive engineer of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) vigilance police station, Kumaraswamy blamed the electricity contractor hired by his staff who had for testing purposes drawn a wire and connected it directly to the electric pole opposite his house.

"Immediately after coming to know the same, I informed my staff to disconnect the wire from the electric pole. I was not at home when this illumination work was being carried out or was being tested and I was in my house at Bidadi, Ramanagara District. The electrician worked on his own independently, without my knowledge," he explained.

The FIR registered against him is flawed with defects, as the complainant, being BESCOM assistant executive engineer, has stated that he had personally seen the theft taking place but the facts were contrary to the claim, Kumaraswamy said.

According to him, the BESCOM engineer who registered a case against him made it clear to him that he came to inspect the residential building after seeing the video on electronic and social media.

"In the face of an unjust and excessive demand for payment to be made, it is my right as a consumer to voice my concern and protest against such practices," Kumaraswamy said.

Blaming the ruling party for registering a case against him, he said, "I am of the opinion that this is a political witch-hunt against me for the series of tweets and press meets conducted by me in connection to mismanagement of power sources against the present government which is run by a rival party headed by my arch rivals and also the head of the states ---CM/DCM, who have given statements to the electronic media that I have committed a theft of electricity."

In continuation to their statements in the media, one of the officers had broken the official rules and given a press statement without the permission of the (Electricity) Board, Kumaraswamy alleged. This displays that officers were influenced to act as per instructions of their political heads to tarnish his name for an act committed by the electrical contractor.

Kumaraswamy found himself at the receiving end on November 14 when the Congress alleged that he had stolen electricity to illuminate his house during Deepavali.

The ruling party also posted a video showing a power connection being drawn from the electric pole to Kumaraswamy's house.

"The lone honest person in the world H D Kumaraswamy's J P Nagar residence was illuminated with decorative lights with illegal power connection directly from the electric pole. It is a tragedy that such poverty has struck a former CM to steal electricity!" the Congress wrote on the micro-blogging site 'X' at the time. 

