  Dakshina Kannada ZP, CFAL to help students crack JEE, NEET

News Network
December 27, 2023

Mangaluru: The Pragati Programme of the Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL), which was launched in association with Dakshina Kannada zilla panchayat (ZP), offers 40 deserving students a unique opportunity to receive free, comprehensive coaching for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) or the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

ZP CEO Anandh K told reporters here on Tuesday, that the Pragati Programme will help poor students to avail free coaching for competitive exams, which costs about Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh in private centres. “Many deserving students are not able to afford the coaching fees. Circulars have been sent to all government and aided PU colleges in Mangaluru, regarding the Pragati Programme. 

An entrance exam based on Class 10 maths and science was conducted for students of I PU in Government PU Colleges and aided PU colleges in Mangaluru. Around 100 students were shortlisted and given a second assignment of writing a statement of purpose, along with capturing and verifying all other economic details of the students’ families. Based on this SOP, 40 students were selected for the Pragati Programme 2023,” he said.

By providing free education and study materials, CFAL ensures that financial constraints do not hinder talented students from achieving their dreams, he said. “This year, the selected candidates began their transformative journey in September, embarking on a two-year journey of learning and growth,” he added.

CFAL programme coordinator Vijay Moras said, “Our goal is not just to educate but to empower. We believe in nurturing the dreams of these young minds, and providing them with the tools to excel. The total cost of the Pragati Programme for two years, covering 40 students, amounts to nearly Rs 55 lakh,” he added. Vice-principal Gaureesh Raj said that the Pragati Programme will be extended to other parts of the district in future. DDPU CD Jayanna was present.

Anandh said that the ZP has plans to commence competitive exam coaching for students in post-matric hostels run by various departments in the district. “We will prepare modules for the competitive exam coaching involving teachers from various government institutions. Poor students in the post-matric hostels of various departments in the district will be imparted training during free hours in the evening,” he said, adding that the programme is likely to commence within a month.

News Network
December 21,2023

New Delhi, Dec 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) president H D Deve Gowda and lauded his 'exemplary' contribution to the nation's progress.

Deve Gowda's two sons, former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and MLA H D Revanna, as well as grandson Prajwal Revanna, who is an MP from Hassan, accompanied him for the meeting with Modi at his residence here.

It is always a delight to meet them, the prime minister said in a post on X.

"India greatly cherishes Deve Gowda Ji's exemplary contribution to the nation's progress. His thoughts on diverse policy matters are insightful and futuristic," Modi said.

The BJP and the JD(S) have announced an alliance in Karnataka following the Congress victory in the assembly polls earlier this year.

News Network
December 14,2023

Puttur, Dec 14: A young scientist has allegedly ended his life under mysterious circumstances at his residence at Kallarpe in Aryapu village in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

The deceased is Bharath (24), who had landed a job at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Hyderabad, couple of months ago.

It is learnt he had returned home a week ago and had tendered his resignation to his job. However his resignation was reportedly not accepted.

Last night Bharath had reportedly received a call from the DRDO office. Later he hanged himself, it is learnt. The exact reason for the suicide is not known.

A case has been registered at the Puttur Rural Police station and investigations are on.

News Network
December 16,2023

The Houthi Army of Yemen says it has targeted two Israeli-bound container ships in waters off the country’s coast, the latest of their operations to support Palestinians who are under brutal attacks by Israel.

In a statement, the Yemeni Army said it fired two naval missiles at two ships heading to Israel, namely MSC ALANYA and MSC PALATIUM III after they refused to respond to calls from Yemen as well as fire warning messages on Friday. 

The statement reiterated Yemen’s position that they will only target ships heading to Israeli ports, and all the other ships bound for other ports can freely move in waters near Yemen.

The Yemeni Army stressed it will continue to target Israel-bound ships in the Arabian and Red Sea until food and medicine is delivered to the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, a US defense official had reported two attacks in the region, saying a US Navy destroyer was on its way to aid one of the vessels hit.

No casualties have been reported. 

Yemen's Army has conducted several such attacks against Israel-bound ships in recent weeks.

Late on Thursday, Yemen claimed to have carried out a military operation against a Maersk container vessel, directly hitting it with a drone.

In November, Yemeni forces seized a vehicle transport ship linked to Israel in the Red Sea off Yemen. They still hold the vessel near the port city of Hodeida.

Some attacks occurred near Bab al-Mandab, the narrow strait between Yemen and northeast Africa through which much of global commerce flows.

Some 40 percent of international trade passes through the area, which leads to the Red Sea.

Western media reports say that insurance costs for ships transiting the area have jumped in recent days, amounting to increases in the tens of thousands of dollars for larger ships like oil tankers.

US officials say they plan to build an international coalition to protect ships in the area, with the US Special Envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, saying on Thursday that Washington wanted the "broadest possible" maritime coalition to signal to the Yemenis that attacks would not be tolerated.

Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has dismissed US plans to establish a maritime task force in the Red Sea to protect the passage of Israel-bound merchant vessels.

Yemen has vowed they will continue with their attacks until Israel stops its onslaught against the Gaza Strip, which has so far killed around 19,000 people, mostly women and children.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has said Yemeni strikes against ships heading to the Israeli-occupied territories send a message to the West that they should stop the ongoing carnage or expect the crisis to expand across the region.

