Dakshina Kannada ZP, CFAL to help students crack JEE, NEET

Mangaluru: The Pragati Programme of the Centre for Advanced Learning (CFAL), which was launched in association with Dakshina Kannada zilla panchayat (ZP), offers 40 deserving students a unique opportunity to receive free, comprehensive coaching for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) or the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

ZP CEO Anandh K told reporters here on Tuesday, that the Pragati Programme will help poor students to avail free coaching for competitive exams, which costs about Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh in private centres. “Many deserving students are not able to afford the coaching fees. Circulars have been sent to all government and aided PU colleges in Mangaluru, regarding the Pragati Programme.

An entrance exam based on Class 10 maths and science was conducted for students of I PU in Government PU Colleges and aided PU colleges in Mangaluru. Around 100 students were shortlisted and given a second assignment of writing a statement of purpose, along with capturing and verifying all other economic details of the students’ families. Based on this SOP, 40 students were selected for the Pragati Programme 2023,” he said.

By providing free education and study materials, CFAL ensures that financial constraints do not hinder talented students from achieving their dreams, he said. “This year, the selected candidates began their transformative journey in September, embarking on a two-year journey of learning and growth,” he added.

CFAL programme coordinator Vijay Moras said, “Our goal is not just to educate but to empower. We believe in nurturing the dreams of these young minds, and providing them with the tools to excel. The total cost of the Pragati Programme for two years, covering 40 students, amounts to nearly Rs 55 lakh,” he added. Vice-principal Gaureesh Raj said that the Pragati Programme will be extended to other parts of the district in future. DDPU CD Jayanna was present.

Anandh said that the ZP has plans to commence competitive exam coaching for students in post-matric hostels run by various departments in the district. “We will prepare modules for the competitive exam coaching involving teachers from various government institutions. Poor students in the post-matric hostels of various departments in the district will be imparted training during free hours in the evening,” he said, adding that the programme is likely to commence within a month.