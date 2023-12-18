Dakshina Kannada’s first floating bridge installed at Panambur Beach

Mangaluru: In a good news for tourists and beachgoers in Dakshina Kannada, the first floating bridge of the coastal district was opened at Panambur Beach on the outskirts of Mangaluru city on Sunday, December 17.
The bridge was installed by Kadali Beach Tourism Development (KBTD), a unit of Bhandary Builders responsible for managing Panambur Beach
Lakshmish Bhandary, MD, Bhandary Builders and partner KBTD said: “The 125m floating bridge has been successfully installed, and trials have already been carried out.
The official inauguration of the bridge, however, is set to take place later this week. This marks the state’s third floating bridge, with the first two being set up at Malpe and Murudeshwar. We hope that with the introduction of the bridge, we will be able to attract more visitors to the beach, enhancing its overall appeal.” Explaining further, he said the bridge has been installed by Mumbai-based HN Marine Private Limited. “To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, visitors’ entry to the floating bridge is restricted to 100 individuals per batch, well below the bridge’s capacity. An entry fee of Rs 150 per person allows visitors a 20-minute experience on the floating bridge. The facility will be operational at the beach for eight months every year, with dismantling scheduled during the monsoon season when access to the beach is restricted,” he said.
The beach is equipped with a team of 12 lifeguards, complemented by additional security personnel.
“Our primary goal is to guarantee the safety and enjoyment of every visitor during their time on the beach. Simultaneously, we are committed to enhancing infrastructure. Diverse programmes will be offered to visitors during weekends. A musical evening was held today. Furthermore, we are working on establishing a food court, restaurant, and event area. Over the next two years, there are plans for the development of cottages/resort. Additionally, within the next month, we are set to launch scuba diving activity, adding another exciting dimension to the beach experience,” said Bhandary.
The beach attracts an average of 6,000-8,000 visitors daily, with numbers soaring to 15,000-20,000 a day during the holiday season.
