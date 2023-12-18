  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada’s first floating bridge installed at Panambur Beach

News Network
December 18, 2023

Mangaluru: In a good news for tourists and beachgoers in Dakshina Kannada, the first floating bridge of the coastal district was opened at Panambur Beach on the outskirts of Mangaluru city on Sunday, December 17. 

The bridge was installed by Kadali Beach Tourism Development (KBTD), a unit of Bhandary Builders responsible for managing Panambur Beach

Lakshmish Bhandary, MD, Bhandary Builders and partner KBTD said: “The 125m floating bridge has been successfully installed, and trials have already been carried out.

The official inauguration of the bridge, however, is set to take place later this week. This marks the state’s third floating bridge, with the first two being set up at Malpe and Murudeshwar. We hope that with the introduction of the bridge, we will be able to attract more visitors to the beach, enhancing its overall appeal.” Explaining further, he said the bridge has been installed by Mumbai-based HN Marine Private Limited. “To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, visitors’ entry to the floating bridge is restricted to 100 individuals per batch, well below the bridge’s capacity. An entry fee of Rs 150 per person allows visitors a 20-minute experience on the floating bridge. The facility will be operational at the beach for eight months every year, with dismantling scheduled during the monsoon season when access to the beach is restricted,” he said.

The beach is equipped with a team of 12 lifeguards, complemented by additional security personnel.

“Our primary goal is to guarantee the safety and enjoyment of every visitor during their time on the beach. Simultaneously, we are committed to enhancing infrastructure. Diverse programmes will be offered to visitors during weekends. A musical evening was held today. Furthermore, we are working on establishing a food court, restaurant, and event area. Over the next two years, there are plans for the development of cottages/resort. Additionally, within the next month, we are set to launch scuba diving activity, adding another exciting dimension to the beach experience,” said Bhandary.

The beach attracts an average of 6,000-8,000 visitors daily, with numbers soaring to 15,000-20,000 a day during the holiday season.

News Network
December 16,2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik on Saturday, December 16, adopted a vision document to shore up bilateral cooperation in around 10 key areas and pushed for concluding a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) as early as possible during their “productive” talks to inject new momentum in India-Oman strategic ties.

PM Modi and the Omani ruler also discussed the situation arising out of the Hamas-Israel conflict, the challenge of terrorism as well as the larger need to try and achieve a two-state solution to the Palestine issue as a way forward, according to Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

The two sides also announced the third tranche of Oman-India joint investment fund worth USD 300 million (around Rs 2,500 crore) that would be used for channelising investment into the fastest growing sectors of the Indian economy.

The investment fund was started as a 50:50 joint venture between the SBI and Oman investment authority with the first tranche of USD 100 million and the second one of USD 200 million.

At a media briefing, the foreign secretary said India and Oman also signed agreements providing for cooperation in the field of information technology, combating financial crimes, culture and one for the establishment of a Hindi chair of the Indian Council of Cultural Relations in Oman.

The Sultan of Oman arrived in Delhi on a state visit on Friday – his first trip to India as the top leader of the influential Gulf nation.

“Today is a historic day in India-Oman relations as the Sultan of Oman is on a state visit to India after 26 years,” Modi said in his remarks at the delegation-level dialogue.

“On the basis of our successful engagements, we are creating a path of bright future today,” he said, referring to the joint vision document.

“In this joint vision, concrete action points have been agreed upon in 10 different areas. I am confident that it will give a new and modern shape to our partnership,” he added.

“I am happy that the discussion on the CEPA agreement is going on and two rounds of discussion have been successfully completed where many important issues have been agreed upon,” Modi said.

Expressing hope that both sides will soon be able to sign the pact, Modi said it will add a new dimension to their economic cooperation.

Describing the talks between Modi and the visiting leader as “comprehensive and constructive”, Kwatra said the India-Oman vision document focuses on building a partnership in 8-to-10 areas including maritime cooperation and connectivity, digital payments, space, green energy, tourism, agriculture, food security and cricket.

The cooperation in clean energy will also focus on green hydrogen.

The vision document is broadly rooted in Oman’s ‘Vision 2040’, which is its national development blueprint, and India’s development vision of ‘Amritkaal’.

“An area which featured very prominently in the talks between the two leaders was ongoing discussions between the two countries for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement,” Kwatra said.

“Although the negotiations on CEPA have started only recently, they have made substantial progress in the last few rounds of discussion and both leaders gave strong impetus and push to conclude the CEPA agreement as early as possible,” he said.

There was also a discussion on the possibility of Oman utilising India’s digital payment system UPI with a corresponding Omani platform, besides an exchange of views on trade in Rupee.

To a question, Kwatra said the challenges arising out of the conflict in Gaza were definitely an important element of discussions.

“There was a shared appreciation of the continuing challenge that both countries face from the emerging multiple dimensions of the conflict, including the catastrophic humanitarian situation which is there,” Kwatra said on the Hamas-Israel conflict.

He said the challenge of terrorism and the larger need to try and achieve a two-state solution as a way forward was discussed.

“With regard to the situation there, it was discussed and both leaders exchanged in detail their perspective of the situation there,” he said.

India and the Sultanate of Oman are strategic partners and the bilateral trade and investment relationship between the two nations has been on an upswing in the last few years.

News Network
December 8,2023

Mangaluru, Dec 8: A non-resident Indian youth who had returned home earlier this week lost his life in a collision between a scooter and a car M K Shetty School at Kallabettu village in Moodbidri of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Shetty (38). It is learnt that his scooter collided with a car while he was attempting to overtake a bus. 

According a complaint filed by car driver Roshan Manvel D’Souza, the collision took place when he was coming back after dropping passengers to a house near Gantalkatte church. 

The complaint says that scooter rider Pradeep Shetty was trying to overtake a bus bound to Bengaluru and hit the right side of the car and fell down. Though he was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Pradeep Shetty was unmarried and had reportedly come from abroad just three days ago and was about to celebrate his birthday on Thursday.

A case in this connection is filed in Moodbidri police station.

News Network
December 11,2023

Udupi, Dec 11: A police sub-inspector serving in Udupi district has been suspended following bribery charges.

The action has been taken against Shambulingaiah, former SI of Kota police station and presently working on official duty (OOD) at Karkala, Udupi district superintendent of police Arun Kumar said in a release.

A social worker had complained through a video on social media accusing Shambulingaiah of receiving a bribe from the administrative committee of a college in connection with some feud within the committee.

Madhu Bhaskar and Mahima Madhu Bhaskar had filed a complaint and counter-complaint on the issue between the administrative committee members of the private college run by them at Achlady.

Shambulingaiah, the then station officer of Kota police station, had allegedly taken a bribe in order to help Mahima Madhu Bhaskar in the feud within the college committee.

The police officer allegedly got the bribe amount transferred to the bank account of one of his relatives. The suspension order came after a preliminary investigation, police sources said. 

