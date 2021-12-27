  1. Home
  Dead lizard in sambar; 80 students fall sick after consuming midday meal in Karnataka

Dead lizard in sambar; 80 students fall sick after consuming midday meal in Karnataka

News Network
December 27, 2021

As many as 80 school children fell sick on Monday after consuming sambar in which a dead lizard was found in Venkatapura Tanda village near Ranibennur in Haveri district of Karnataka.

The incident took place in the Government Primary school of Venkatapura Tanda. The children fell sick after consuming midday meal. All of them have been rushed to the government hospital in Ranibennur town.

According to sources in the education department, the condition of two of the children is stated to be "critical". The rest 78 students have recovered after initial treatment.

Eye witnesses have told authorities that when midday meal was being served to the students at the school, one of the boys was served sambar with a dead lizard.

On seeing the lizard, the boy alerted others and immediately started vomiting.

Soon, other students also started to fall sick. The district administration has directed the authorities to take appropriate action on negligence by the school authorities.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 23,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 23: Karnataka on Thursday reported 12 new cases of Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, taking its tally in the state to 31, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said. Seven of them are female, including two girls aged nine and 11 years old.

"12 new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka today taking the tally to 31," Sudhakar said, adding, ten are from Bengaluru while one each is from Mysuru and Mangaluru. Among the Bengaluru cases, five had a travel history to the United Kingdom and one each had come from Denmark and Nigeria. 

The three others from Bengaluru did not have a travel history. A 27-year-old man from Mangaluru had come from Ghana, while the nine-year-old girl from Mysuru had returned from Switzerland.

According to health department officials, they have been isolated and were undergoing treatment. They added that their health condition is being monitored.

News Network
December 16,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 16: As many as five more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported in Karnataka on Thursday, said state health minister K Sudhakar.

"Five more cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka today: 19 yr male returning from UK, 36 yr male returning from Delhi, 70 yr female returning from Delhi, 52 yr male returning from Nigeria, 33 yr male returning from South Africa," Sudhakar tweeted.

All the patients were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with the Covishield vaccine, according to the state health department. 

The country's first two Omicron cases – a South African national who has left the country and a local doctor with no travel history – were detected in Karnataka on 2 December.

A 34-year-old Bengaluru native who returned to the city following a business trip in South Africa had become the third case on 12 December.

News Network
December 14,2021

Dubai, Dec 14: Public and private sector employees will be entitled to the same types of leaves under the new unified general provisions announced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation on Monday.

The new provisions, under the Federal Decree Law no. 47 of 2021, aim to unify the public and private sectors to build an integrated, sustainable and competitive labour market that grants the same rights to employees across the country.

Starting from February 2, 2022, employees across the country will obtain annual, maternity, paternity, mourning and study leaves.

Leaves

Annual leaves: Full-time public and private sector employees are entitled to a 30-day annual leave every year. Once employees complete six months of employment, they are entitled to two paid days off for every month before the completion of the year.

Maternity leave: In both sectors, the maternity leave will be 60 days, including 45 days at full pay, with an additional 15 days at half pay. Once back to work, new mothers are entitled to one hour a day for breastfeeding for six months from giving birth.

Female employees can choose to combine their maternity leave with any other approved holiday, and employers cannot terminate an employee for taking maternity leave.

Paternity leave: Men can claim a five-day paternity leave to be used consecutively or throughout the first six months of the baby’s birth.

Mourning leave: Employees are entitled 5 days off upon the death of a spouse and 3 days off upon the death of a direct family member.

Sick leave: employees are entitled at least 90 days of sick leave a year, including 15 paid days, 30 days at half pay and the remaining period unpaid.

Study leave: Employees enrolled in an UAE-accredited educational institution or university inside or outside the country are entitled to 10 days off a year for exams.

