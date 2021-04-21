  1. Home
  2. As death toll mounts, Karnataka allows burial, cremation of covid victims in family land or farmhouses

As death toll mounts, Karnataka allows burial, cremation of covid victims in family land or farmhouses

coastaldigest.com news network
April 21, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 21: The government of Karnataka today showed green signal to families to cremate and bury bodies of covid-19 victims in their own land or farm house.

This has been approved to decentralise the process and allow the family members to say goodbye to their loved ones without having to queue up at crematoria and burial grounds, according to an order issued by Principal Secretary (Revenue) N Manjunatha Prasad.

The government's decision comes in the wake of several complaints and concerns about lack of space or long queues at burial grounds and crematoria. 

However, families will have to adhere to all other Covid -19 protocols including sanitisation, ensuring that those placing the bodies in the grave wear PPE kits, gloves and other protective gear.

No rituals that involve touching of the body will be allowed, as per the guidelines. Bathing and hugging the deceased should be avoided, according to the existing Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, 116 people died of Covid-19 in Karnataka on Wednesday. Overall, the state has recorded 13,762 deaths during the pandemic.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 12,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 12: The blessed month of Ramadan has begun in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, as the crescent moon was spotted on the outskirts of the twin districts this evening.

Like previous year, the holy month has begun in many Middles East countries and coastal belt of Karnataka and Kerala on the same day.

Comments

Faizal
 - 
Tuesday, 13 Apr 2021

We Muslims believe in One God, perhaps the only community on Earth now having this monotheistic belief. Islam means submitting to the will of One God. Actually, Allah means Al ilah, which means The One God. From day one, when human kept the foot on Earth, Islam was there. From time to time people go away from the will of God to the will of their desires or the will of Satan which later created so many deviated paths. These deviated people once were on the true path, the path of God. From time to time, God "sends" Prophets and Messengers (peace be upon them all) to take back human from wrong paths to the right path. These Prophets are righteous people that God chooses among the tribe/nation from time to time in order to guide the deviated tribe or nation. They are given holy books too. We Muslims believe that there were many Prophets sent to humanity from time to time before the last and final Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Since he is the final prophet, his arrival has been mentioned in previous holy books even in Vedas and also in the bible. He is sometimes referred as Anthim Rishi. I request our non-Muslim brothers to research on the Anthim Rishi, Kalki Avathar. Ramadan Mubarak to all.

jn
 - 
Monday, 12 Apr 2021

@pram .... bro plz read vedas.... once you read clearly. you will accept islam soon.... may allah guide you to stright path..

jn
 - 
Monday, 12 Apr 2021

@pram .... bro plz read vedas.... once you read clearly. you will accept islam soon.... may allah guide you to stright path..

Mbeary
 - 
Monday, 12 Apr 2021

Many of our relatives/ known people who were with us last year are not with us this ramadan due to corona. Let us make maximum prayers for them. Lets not waste time in petty political and sunni salafi talks. Let us preach simple living

Prem Prasad
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

@#14 Mohammed Saleem, Sharjah,

You have a block in your mind blocked the of evil. Once made a shahadah the evil enters your heart and mind to go to Madrassa.The Madrassas are teaching against Hindus, Christians, and Jews. Are you kidding, Islam

NOOR
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

After many messengers were sent... and conveyed the message of ONENESS of God... ALLAH sent MUHAMMED pbuh as the last and final MESSENGER to the people to convey the same one MSG of WORSHIP the creator not his CREATION .. WE should not worship EVEN prophet Muhammd pbuh...

ALLAH Revealed QURAN to Muhammad pbuh as BIBLE for JESUS and TORAH for MoSES...

Mohammed was not the first but he was the last messenger of ALLAH... Hope this might help dear PREM PRASAD unless YOUR HEART is not HONEST to know about the CREATOR who created all that exists.....

BE sincere and honest, ALLAH guides those who truly look for him.

Mohammed Saleem
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

Prem Prasad
If you don't understand something it doesn't mean it not exist.
Islam means Peace aquired by submitting your will to God. .
It exists right from beginning

Mohammed Saleem
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

Prem Prasad.
Islam means Peace aquired by submitting our wills to God.
And it exists from beginning of mankind.
If you don't understand something. It doesn't mean it don't exist

Mohammed Saleem
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

Islam is not just Arabic word. It means submission to God and obey his commands. Adam, Moses, Jesus and Mohammed peace be upon all submitted their will to God. Islam exist from beginning. Don't make God so cheap. He is lord for all from beginning till end. No other like him. Don't make image of God and compare to anything

Prem Prasad
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

@#11 Mohammed Saleem, Sharjah
You have to argue without logic in a circular manner. World was unknown to the word Islam Prior to 1400 or prior to 1st century. Why did you threw out the 10 commandments of God from O.T. Where was the Term Allah prior t

Mohammed Saleem
 - 
Tuesday, 7 Jun 2016

The only religion is accepted in front of God is Islam.
Islam means total submission to God.
To live according to commandments of God, which he sent time to time in each area through his messengers.
Islam started from first person in earth prophet Adam PBUH.

Prem Prasad
 - 
Monday, 6 Jun 2016

What was the name of your God prior to 1st century. The word Islam was not prevalent prior to 1400 years. Name Islam prevailed after Arabic was invented in the 1st century. III caliph Uthman is the editor of Quran. He destroyed all the manuscripts given by so-called Gabriel. To which place you were facing and praying prior to 1400 and had you been fasting prior to 1400 years where there was no month called Ramadan. The last prophet to humanity was Joseph Smith of the Mormons religion. 124000 prophets are illusions including false prophets. Don't tell me to read Quran. No need to read any book if a person is living a righteous life.

Arif
 - 
Monday, 6 Jun 2016

@Prem Prasad. Islam was not created 1400 years ago. It is a big mis-conception among many non-Muslims. 1400 years ago it was the final installment of the series of prophets (peace be upon them all) and revelations sent to human being by Almighty God. We b

HONEST
 - 
Monday, 6 Jun 2016

Dear Brother Ahmadi / Asi...
Please make following Dua, U will understand everything...
O ALLAH, make what you teach me beneficial, teach me what is beneficial, and increase me in knowledge...

Allaahumma-nfanee, bimaa allamtanee, wa allimnee maa yanfaunee, wa zidnee ilmaa (Attirmidi # 3599)

Ramadan
 - 
Monday, 6 Jun 2016

Ramadan is the month in which MUSLIMS all around the WORLD fast for 29/30 days from dawn to dusk.
Fasting is the fourth pillar of ISLAMIC FAITH
The fast is an act of deep personal WORSHIP to get closer to ALLAH (God Almighty)
It is the month in which the QURAN was revealed to Prophet Muhammad pbuh.

QURAN chapter 2 Verse 183 says : O believers! The fast has been prescribed upon YOU just as it was prescribed for the followers of the Prophets BEFORE YOU, So that YOU may attain TAQWA (Piety)

Prophet Muhammad pbuh said, ALLAH said \All the deeds of man are for himself except for FASTING, which is for ME and I shall reward it Myself...

May ALLAH accept our Fasting and reward as he promised... ALLAHU AKBAR...All praise is to ALLAH, the Lord of all that exists.."

Ahmadi
 - 
Monday, 6 Jun 2016

ASI DUBAI sawal acha hi but unfortunately till date no one answered for this question from last 10-15 years.

ASI
 - 
Sunday, 5 Jun 2016

Where the Moon is sighted ???

Prem Prasad
 - 
Sunday, 5 Jun 2016

Arabic was invented in the 1st century. Prior to 1st century to wich place you were facing and praying. Prior to 1400 which book you were reading and what was the name of your God before the 1st century.

Rikaz
 - 
Sunday, 5 Jun 2016

Happy Ramadan and may Allah (SU) Bless us all in this Holy Ramadan....

SYED
 - 
Sunday, 5 Jun 2016

\Allahumma ballighna ramadhaan\"
O allah makes this ramadhan easy for us\"
Join us to say aameen...."

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
April 13,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 13: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that there is no question of imposing lockdown right now while urging the people to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour.

The chief minister also called an all-party meeting on April 18 to discuss the COVID situation in the state.

"I have called an all-party meeting on April 18 regarding the COVID situation here. There is no question of lockdown right now. The technical advisory committee has suggested that positive cases will increase here till May 2. Hence, people must abide by COVID appropriate behaviour," said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has imposed 'corona curfew' (night curfew) between 10 pm to 5 am in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi and Manipal till April 20 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

The Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday said if the number of positive cases does not come down soon, a night curfew will be imposed in other districts in the state where it has not yet been imposed.

Karnataka reported 9,579 new COVID-19 cases, 2,767 discharges, and 52 deaths on Monday. With this, the coronavirus tally reached 10,74,869 in the state. Currently, there are 75,985 active cases in the state.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 8,2021

chaitra.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 8: Former Bigg Boss contestant Chaithra Kotoor, who entered wedlock a few days ago, reportedly attempted suicide at her residence in Kolar by consuming phenyl. 

Soon after the incidence, she was rushed to a local private hospital, where she is being treated. She is reportedly responding to treatment. 

On March 28, 2021, Chaitra got married to businessman Nagarjun, with whom she was in courtship for the past few years. The marriage was a low key affair at a temple in the presence of their family members.

Chaitra, who had participated in Bigg Boss Season 7, was seen recently in TV serials and an Album song. She is also a screenplay writer. She had earned thousands of fans through her album song "Hudugaru thumba olleyavaru". Nagarjuna is into real estate and construction business.

The reportedly ended on the same evening after Nagarjuna alleged that he was forced by some groups to marry her against his will. 

Recently, while interacting with a news site, the actress opened up about the same and said that Nagarjuna’s family was against the relationship and even an influenced Nagarjun was changing his stand about the marriage.

"He was constantly brain-washed. So instead of delaying the wedding, we decided to tie the knot with the support of my family and community leaders. They bad-mouthed me, my job and even issued death threats if I do not let him go. So we requested to hold talks in Kolar instead of discussing in public," she was quoted as saying. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.