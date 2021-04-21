As death toll mounts, Karnataka allows burial, cremation of covid victims in family land or farmhouses

Bengaluru, Apr 21: The government of Karnataka today showed green signal to families to cremate and bury bodies of covid-19 victims in their own land or farm house.

This has been approved to decentralise the process and allow the family members to say goodbye to their loved ones without having to queue up at crematoria and burial grounds, according to an order issued by Principal Secretary (Revenue) N Manjunatha Prasad.

The government's decision comes in the wake of several complaints and concerns about lack of space or long queues at burial grounds and crematoria.

However, families will have to adhere to all other Covid -19 protocols including sanitisation, ensuring that those placing the bodies in the grave wear PPE kits, gloves and other protective gear.

No rituals that involve touching of the body will be allowed, as per the guidelines. Bathing and hugging the deceased should be avoided, according to the existing Covid-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, 116 people died of Covid-19 in Karnataka on Wednesday. Overall, the state has recorded 13,762 deaths during the pandemic.