  2. Debate erupts after BJP leader says Karnataka will be split into 2 states after 2024 LS polls

News Network
June 24, 2022

Bengaluru, June 24: BJP leader and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Umesh Katti has said that Karnataka will be divided into two and India will have 50 new states after the next Lok Sabha elections. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will take the initiative on this issue, Katti added.

Katti, a vocal proponent of separate statehood for north Karnataka, , made the statement at a Belagavi Bar Association event on Wednesday. A video of his speech has now gone viral.

“A debate is trending on social media that over 50 states will be formed in the country after next Lok Sabha polls. It is for sure that North Karnataka will also become a separate state on the basis of population spread across Karnataka. After the 2024 elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will form new states. Maharashtra will become three, Karnataka two, and Uttar Pradesh will become four states,” Katti said.

Saying that Bengaluru city is overcrowded, lacks water supply for citizens who have to spend hours in traffic jams, Katti said that it was high time that IT companies thought beyond Bengaluru. North Karnataka has huge potential, he said, urging people to join hands to demand a north Karnataka state.

Katti, who represents Hukkeri Assembly constituency, has demanded separate statehood for north Karnataka in the past too, causing embarrassment to the ruling BJP. In 2019, Katti demanded then chief minister B S Yediyurappa award separate statehood to north Karnataka.

In 2021, Katti courted controversy by saying that people “low on confidence” in fighting coronavirus could not be saved.

Siddaramaiah slams

Meanwhile, former chief minister and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday criticised Katti saying “to even think of dividing the state was equivalent to betraying mother, motherland and mother tongue.”

“Many Kannadigas had sacrificed everything to realise a unified Karnataka. To even think of dividing our state is equivalent to betraying mother, motherland and mother tongue. Minister Umesh Katti has revealed that the discussions are being held at Prime Minister @narendramodi’s level to divide Karnataka. This is a very dangerous development,” Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Siddaramaiah also sought a clarification from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the issue. “@PMOIndia @CMofKarnataka  @BSBommai should issue clarification about this. This is not the first time Minister Umesh Katti has made such statements,” the former CM said.

CM disowns statement

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday disowned the statement of his cabinet. “There is no thinking or proposal at the government level at all on a separate state of North Karnataka,” Bommai told reporters in New Delhi.   

“This is not the first time Umesh Katti has spoken about it. He has been saying it for many years. He should himself reply to this question”, he shot back to a query posed by reporters.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
June 14,2022

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced the lifting of measures that had been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the requirement to wear face masks in closed places, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported, citing an interior ministry statement. 

Individuals will no longer be required to wear a face mask indoors, with the exception of the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, in addition to health facilities, public events, airplanes and public transportation means that wish to uphold the preventative measures, the state agency added.  

Proof of vaccination on the Tawakkalna application is no longer required to enter establishments, events, activities, airplanes and public transportation, the statement on SPA said. 

Citizens who wish to leave Saudi Arabia will be required to take a third booster dose after eight months – instead of three months. However, the new regulation does not apply to people under specific age groups or those who have been exempt from being vaccinated by the Ministry of Health. 

The ministry continues to encourage people to take the third booster shot to protect themselves from the virus, SPA reported. 

News Network
June 20,2022

uakhasimullal.jpg

Mangaluru, June 20: Veteran Beary activist and writer U A Khasim Ullal, passed away at his residence in the city early on Monday morning. 

74-year-old is survived by his wife, four sons and three daughters besides a large number of relatives, friends and fans. 

He was one of the pioneers of Mangaluru based Muslim Lekhakara Sanhga and Beary literature movement. 

Apart from promoting Beary literature through his works, he has also written in Kannada language. His short stories, poems and novels have inspired many young writers in coastal Karnataka, especially in Beary community.

He has also served as an office bearer of Kendra Beary Parishad and Beary Literary & Cultural Association, and a member of the Beary Sahitya Academy.

News Network
June 20,2022

pmmodibengaluru.jpg

Bengaluru, June 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Monday on a two-day visit to Karnataka, during which he will be participating in a series of events in the city and Mysuru, and inaugurate or lay foundation for various developmental works.

Laying the foundation stone for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, inauguration of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), participating in the International Yoga Day event and visit to Chamundi hills to offer prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the reigning deity of Mysuru and Suttur Mutt, a prominent Lingayat seminary, are among the key highlights of the visit.

PM Modi was received at the Yelahanka Airforce Station here by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, and state party chief Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, several of Bommai's cabinet colleagues, Members of Parliament, legislators, and officials were among those present.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made both in Bengaluru and Mysuru for the PM's visit.

Before leaving for Bengaluru from New Delhi, PM Modi tweeted both in Kannada and English sharing details of his visit.

"Leaving for Karnataka, where I will be attending programmes in Bengaluru and Mysuru. The first programme will be held at @iiscbangalore, where a Centre for Brain Research would be inaugurated. The foundation stone of the Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital will be laid," PM Modi tweeted.

"This afternoon, I will be at the Dr. BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), Bengaluru to inaugurate a new campus of BASE University and unveil the statue of Dr B. R. Ambedkar. 150 tech hubs would also be dedicated to the nation. These have been developed by transforming ITIs," he said.

Noting that during a programme in Bengaluru, development works worth over ₹ 27,000 crore would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid, the PM said these works cover diverse sectors and will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

"I will reach Mysuru at around 5:30 PM and there too, key development works would either be inaugurated or their foundation stones would be laid. I will also be attending a programme at Suttur Math. Tomorrow morning, the Yoga Day programme will also take place in Mysuru," he added.

Responding to PM's tweet, CM Bommai welcoming him said, " I thank him for choosing our land which is blessed with rich fauna & flora, to celebrate the International Yoga Day in the year of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav."

"Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji for being a part of the celebration of development projects in diverse sectors, worth over ₹ 27,000 crores.

These projects will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Bengaluru & the neighbouring areas," he added.

As per the Prime Minister's itinerary, Modi after IISC and BASE events, will reach Kommaghatta to dedicate to the nation various projects in Bengaluru including the inauguration of "India's one and the only and first Air Conditioned" Railway Station, which is in Bayyappana Halli.

He will also lay the Foundation Stone for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Projects and Six National Highway Projects in Karnataka worth ₹ 7,231 crore, comprising various five National Highway Projects and one Multi-Model Logistic Park Projects in the same venue.

PM Modi will then leave for Mysuru, where he will lay the foundation stone for the new coaching complex to be established at Naganahalli and then, proceed to All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) and dedicate the Centre of Excellence there. Besides, he will interact with the beneficiaries of the central government scheme at the same venue.

He will dedicate 'Veda Patashala' building and release commentaries on Yoga and Bhakthi at Suttur Math.

The PM will visit Chamundi Hills the same evening and have the Darshan of Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari at the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple and return to Mysuru and halt there on that day.

On June 21, PM Modi will participate in the International Day of Yoga with the theme "Yoga for Humanity" organized by the Department of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Sidda and Homoeopathy ( AYUSH ), at the Palace premises, and leave for New Delhi the same morning.

