  2. Dengue alert in Mangaluru: Public urged to act as monsoon triggers spike in cases

News Network
June 9, 2025

Mangaluru, June 9: As monsoon showers drench Dakshina Kannada, health officials have issued a public alert over a rise in dengue cases, urging residents to take preventive measures to curb mosquito breeding.

District Health Officer Dr H R Thimmayya stressed the need for collective vigilance and community participation to tackle the potential outbreak. “If neglected, dengue can turn fatal. Prevention is in the public’s hands,” he said.

In May alone, 10 confirmed dengue cases were reported, with additional suspected cases emerging, especially in taluks like Beltangady, Sullia, and Bantwal. From January to May 2025, the district has recorded 43 confirmed cases. While this is significantly lower than the 534 cases recorded during the same period last year, health officials are concerned that continuous rainfall is creating ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

To fight the spread, the administration has declared every Friday as 'Dry Day', encouraging households and businesses to empty, clean, and refill water storage containers like tanks, barrels, and drums. All containers should be tightly covered to prevent mosquito access.

Farmers have been advised to take extra precautions. In rubber plantations, where water can collect in latex cups, regular emptying is essential. Areca nut growers are also asked to check for stagnant water around their fields.

The health department has deployed dedicated teams to carry out door-to-door inspections in areas with reported infections. Each team will survey 50 homes in affected zones, identify potential breeding grounds, and spread awareness.

Dr Thimmayya also warned the public against self-medication. Classic dengue symptoms include sudden high fever, intense headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea, and vomiting. “Painkillers without proper medical guidance can worsen the condition by lowering platelet count,” he said.

The key to prevention, he emphasized, lies in eliminating mosquito breeding sites and avoiding mosquito bites.
Health Advisory

✔ Empty and scrub water containers every week

✔ Cover all water storage units

✔ Avoid water stagnation in fields and gardens

✔ Use mosquito repellents and nets

✔ Seek medical help for any dengue-like symptoms

✔ Avoid self-medication, especially painkillers

News Network
June 4,2025

stampede1.jpg

Bengaluru, June 4: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden victory celebration turned tragic on Wednesday when a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium left at least 11 dead and 47 injured, according to officials and eyewitness accounts. 

The stampede — Bengaluru’s first in decades — broke out between 4 pm and 5:30 pm at the stadium’s three entry gates (17, 18 and 21), as thousands pushed their way to witness the invite-only historic event. 

Most of the deceased were young men and women, with the youngest being a 13-year-old girl. Many victims are believed to have died from suffocation after being trampled. 

Thirty-three injured victims are still in hospital. At least one is critical. 

Reliable sources said that RCB, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and the state government ignored police advice to postpone the celebrations. 

“We tried to discourage them but there was a mad frenzy. The celebrations had continued into the early hours, and our personnel were exhausted. Though we managed to cancel the victory procession, our request to either confine the celebrations to a single venue or postpone it to Sunday — when emotions would have settled — was ignored,” said a senior police officer. “We simply had no time to prepare. It was a case of ‘damned if you do, damned if you don’t’.” 

There were heart-wrenching scenes at hospitals. “Yelu, chinna? Appa banddidare, baa maga (Wake up, son. Father has come),” cried the mother of 20-year-old Bhumik. 

His father, Lakshman, was equally inconsolable. “God gave me everything. Now what am I supposed to do without my son? How can I go back home,” he said. 

A traffic policeman deployed at the stadium flagged the “poor coordination” among the police, the fire force and the KSCA. At the time of the stampede, a large number of police personnel were deployed near the Vidhana Soudha, where the state government was felicitating the RCB players. “We didn’t even have clarity on the event’s agenda,” he said. 

After the Vidhana Soudha event ended, large crowds travelled through Cubbon Park to reach the stadium. Despite the huge crowd — estimated at 3 lakh — there was no public address system. 

Shockingly, even after the stampede, another gate near Queen’s Road was opened, and many people streamed in. 

One eyewitness said the security was so overwhelmed that people were allowed in without their entry passes being checked. 

Many were perched on trees. Barricades were broken down and hundreds of discarded footwear lay scattered outside the entry gates. 

A DH journalist at the stadium saw ambulances streaming in and out, their sirens drowned by cries of cheering fans. Many victims had to be taken out in autos. Some ambulances carrying the victims got stuck in the crowd-packed roads around the stadium. 

“I shifted two people barely breathing into an auto,” the officer said. “There was no mercy. Everyone just wanted to get in, no matter what. Everyone was busy making videos.” 

Namma Metro shut five stations and reopened them only when crowds cleared out. 
Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar defended the police, saying they did their best. “You saw the crowd. We can’t hit them with sticks.” 

The RCB issued a statement, saying it was “deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents” and “mourns the tragic loss of lives”. 

coastaldigest.com news network
May 29,2025

murderbantwal.jpg

Bantwal: What was meant to be a new beginning for Abdul Rahman has now become a memory soaked in grief. Just days away from completing the modest home he had poured his life savings into, the 34-year-old dreamer and father of two was brutally murdered in cold blood.

His dream of moving his young family into their nearly-complete house now lies unfinished—its silence echoing a loss too deep for words.

Rahman had been toiling for years to build a better life. “He was so close to finishing the new house,” said a neighbour. “He often stood outside it with a smile, imagining the day they'd finally move in. That day will never come.”

His aging father, Abdul Khader, is inconsolable. “My son never hurt anyone. If they had a grudge, they could have just slapped him. But they killed him. Why didn’t they kill me instead?” he wept.

“I saw him drive by our house around 3 pm. He had returned from morning work. I didn’t know that would be the last time I’d see him alive. We’re sick. He brought us medicines. Who will now?” he asked, his voice trembling.

Rahman leaves behind two tiny children—one just 3 years old, the other only 1 year and 8 months—and a wife who now must carry a mountain of pain with no shoulders beside her.

Locals affirmed that Rahman had no enemies, no criminal record, and never even visited a police station. His murder has sparked suspicions of a calculated, communal motive—especially in the wake of recent killings in Dakshina Kannada.

Abdul Rasheed Hanifi, Vice President of SKSSF Mangaluru Zone, demanded that the investigation be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“This is not an isolated incident. We want the NIA to investigate. ₹1 crore compensation and a government job for the family are basic expectations. The home minister must meet the family,” he said.

“Compensation doesn’t heal, but the family needs support. This is not just justice—it’s survival,” he added.

As the walls of Rahman’s unfinished home stand mute, one thing is certain: Another innocent life has been lost. Another family shattered. And yet, no answers.

News Network
June 9,2025

bengaluruaffair.jpg

Bengaluru, June 9: A 33-year-old woman was brutally murdered in a hotel room in South Bengaluru, allegedly by a man with whom she had been in a relationship. The accused, 25-year-old Yashas, has been arrested by Subramanyapura police after reportedly confessing to the crime.

The victim, Harini R, a resident of Hemmigepura in Banashankari 6th Stage, was found with 13 stab wounds in a hotel room in the Poornapragna Housing Society Layout during the early hours of Saturday. Police say the murder took place on the night of June 7.

Yashas, a BCA graduate and employee of a private firm, is said to have surrendered voluntarily. After the murder, he returned to his residence in Kengeri, inflicted a self-stab wound, and contacted a police constable from the Kengeri police station. Based on the information, officers reached the hotel around 3:30 am. He was initially treated at a nearby facility before being shifted to KIMS Hospital. Following his recovery, he was discharged and taken into custody.

Initial investigations reveal that Harini was married to Dasegowda H.P., a 41-year-old farmer, since 2012. The couple has two daughters, aged 13 and 10. Three years ago, Harini reportedly met Yashas at a village fair, and a romantic relationship developed between the two, eventually leading to an extramarital affair.

The affair had come to the attention of both families a few months ago, and Harini had reportedly cut ties with Yashas after being counselled by her family. However, police believe the two recently reconnected and decided to meet "one last time."

According to police, Yashas picked Harini up around 5 pm on June 6 and took her to a hotel he had booked in advance. After spending time together, Harini reportedly told him she could no longer continue the relationship due to family pressure. Investigators allege that Yashas had pre-planned the murder, carrying a knife with him to the hotel.

Following the altercation, he is believed to have fatally stabbed her multiple times before fleeing the scene. During interrogation, he allegedly told police that he could not cope with her decision to end the relationship.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

