Dengue alert in Mangaluru: Public urged to act as monsoon triggers spike in cases

Mangaluru, June 9: As monsoon showers drench Dakshina Kannada, health officials have issued a public alert over a rise in dengue cases, urging residents to take preventive measures to curb mosquito breeding.
District Health Officer Dr H R Thimmayya stressed the need for collective vigilance and community participation to tackle the potential outbreak. “If neglected, dengue can turn fatal. Prevention is in the public’s hands,” he said.
In May alone, 10 confirmed dengue cases were reported, with additional suspected cases emerging, especially in taluks like Beltangady, Sullia, and Bantwal. From January to May 2025, the district has recorded 43 confirmed cases. While this is significantly lower than the 534 cases recorded during the same period last year, health officials are concerned that continuous rainfall is creating ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes.
To fight the spread, the administration has declared every Friday as 'Dry Day', encouraging households and businesses to empty, clean, and refill water storage containers like tanks, barrels, and drums. All containers should be tightly covered to prevent mosquito access.
Farmers have been advised to take extra precautions. In rubber plantations, where water can collect in latex cups, regular emptying is essential. Areca nut growers are also asked to check for stagnant water around their fields.
The health department has deployed dedicated teams to carry out door-to-door inspections in areas with reported infections. Each team will survey 50 homes in affected zones, identify potential breeding grounds, and spread awareness.
Dr Thimmayya also warned the public against self-medication. Classic dengue symptoms include sudden high fever, intense headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea, and vomiting. “Painkillers without proper medical guidance can worsen the condition by lowering platelet count,” he said.
The key to prevention, he emphasized, lies in eliminating mosquito breeding sites and avoiding mosquito bites.
Health Advisory
✔ Empty and scrub water containers every week
✔ Cover all water storage units
✔ Avoid water stagnation in fields and gardens
✔ Use mosquito repellents and nets
✔ Seek medical help for any dengue-like symptoms
✔ Avoid self-medication, especially painkillers
