  1. Home
  2. Deve Gowda plays down Muslim resignations from JDS, says he held discussion with Amit Shah

Deve Gowda plays down Muslim resignations from JDS, says he held discussion with Amit Shah

News Network
September 27, 2023

HDD.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 27: Former Prime Minister of India and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda has played-down the Muslim resignation spree from the party following it joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. 
 
Addressing a press conference, he binned allegations of unhappy workers quitting the party after the BJP tie up and accused Congress, which is the ruling party in Karnataka, of spreading false propaganda. 

Deve Gowda also said that a decision to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was taken after consultation with his party colleagues.

“Before joining BJP, I took the views of our 19 MLAs and 8 MLCs who said that JD(S) should consider entering into an understanding with BJP," Deve Gowda said.

The JD(S) chief said that he had not met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that he had met Home Minister Amit Shah for the first time in the last 10 years.

“We are not power-hungry politicians... I held a discussion with Home Minister Amit Shah for the first time in the last 10 years... I have not met PM Modi... I also explained the political situation in Karnataka to HM…" Deve Gowda said.

He further said that JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy will join the sit-in protest against the State government by former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over the Cauvery water-sharing issue near the Gandhi statue in Bengaluru today.

The JD(S) had on 22 September joined hands with the BJP-led NDA to take on the Congress party in Karnataka in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

JD(S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy made the announcement of the tie-up after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda in the national capital.

The JD(S) had aligned with the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, however, the parties faced a drubbing as the BJP swept 25 out of the 28 seats in Karnataka while Congress and JDS secured one seat each and even an independent candidate supported by the BJP won from the Mandya constituency.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 28,2023

swami.jpg

MS Swaminathan, hailed as the father of the green revolution in India, passed away at the age of 98 in Chennai on Thursday, September 28.

He established the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) in 1988 as a not-for-profit trust from the proceeds of the First World Food Prize which he received in 1987.

An official of the institute said that he passed away around 11am.

Born in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district, he was named the first World Food Prize laureate for developing and spearheading the introduction of high-yielding wheat and rice varieties into India during the 1960s when that country faced the prospect of widespread famine.

Swaminathan worked with late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to establish agricultural policies.

He chaired numerous prestigious international conferences, including the 1974 United Nations World Food Congress in Rome.

His daughter Dr Soumya Swaminathan, who served as the chief scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO) from 2019-2022 took over as chairperson of the MSSRF earlier in January.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 15,2023

eidgah.jpg

Hubballi, Sept 15: The BJP is holding a protest here, alleging the authorities of delaying permission for holding Ganeshotsav at Idgah Maidan under pressure from the Congress government in the state.

The party accused the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike Commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi of delaying a decision to grant permission for the event.

The BJP has urged him to grant permission, as the Municipal Corporation has passed a resolution permitting the celebration of Lord Ganesh festival at the venue - Idgah Maidan at Chennamma Circle, by installing a Ganesh idol.

BJP council members, leaders and workers led by MLA Arvind Bellad met the Municipal Commissioner on Thursday and urged him to give permission for the festivities at the venue, based on the Municipal Council's resolution.

On not getting any positive response or assurance, they subsequently launched an indefinite protest in front of the Commissioner's office seeking permission to hold public celebrations for Ganesh festival at the Idgah Maidan, and even sang bhajans and played musical instruments like harmonium and tabla.

Ullagaddi, on his part, is said to have clarified he has to consider various issues, including law and order before taking any decision and that he has sought the opinion of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad district in this regard.

Alleging the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government's role in delaying permission, aimed at minority appeasement, the BJP leaders questioned law and order being given as a reason by the Commissioner and pointed out that the festival was celebrated peacefully last year.

The BJP continued with the protest on Friday too.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakai said, despite the Mahanagara Palike resolution, the Commissioner instead of implementing it immediately, is being adamant, with the support of the government or some one else.

Noting that the title deed of the Idgah Maidan is clear that it is the Corporation's property, he said, but still applications are being filed in the courts making claims. 'We are ready for a legal battle too.'

Urging the Commissioner to give permission without any delay, Tenginakai asked him not to give an opportunity for any untoward incident.

Pointing out that last year the High Court had ordered giving permissions to hold various celebrations and festivals including Ganeshotsav at the venue, subjected to the approval of the Mahanagara Palike, he said the government seems to be exerting pressure on the Commissioner, not to give permission to hold Ganeshotsav. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 18,2023

chaitra.jpg

Bengaluru, Sep 18: Prime accused in the Karnataka BJP MLA ticket scandal Chaitra Kundapura, an arrested Hindutva activist, has claimed the involvement of the top party leadership in the crime, sources said on Monday.

In a letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kundapura has demanded that transactions of industrialist Govinda Babu Poojari, a complainant in her case, be investigated under the Prevention of the Money Laundering Act. She also expressed her willingness to cooperate with the investigation, they added.

The sources further explained that Chaitra had made these revelations in a letter to the ED before her arrest.

She had shot the letter after Poojari, who paid over Rs 5 crore, started demanding his money back when he was denied the ticket.

An associate of Poojari had paid Rs 5 crore in cash.

Govind Babu himself also spoke to her about it. He got the money transferred for the ticket to contest the MLA election. He had given Rs 1 crore to one Manjunath, Rs 1.5 crore to Abhinava Halashri, Rs 3 crore to Vishwanath Ji.

She claimed that Poojari was advised by her to file a police complaint.

Chaitra claimed that she worked in a private company in Bengaluru and had confirmed information on illegal money transactions by industrialist Govind Babu Poojari.

This person had settled in Mumbai briefly and carried out the business. He runs a catering industry in Bengaluru.

“He was an aspirant for BJP MLA ticket and since I was a journalist, I wanted to carry out a sting operation on money transactions. Hence I called up Govinda Babu Poojari and his associate Prasad Poojari to collect information,” Chaitra stated in her complaint.

“I was in touch with those close to the businessman and gathered information with an intention to expose him,” she added.

She also alleged in her complaint that fortunately he did not get a BJP ticket to contest MLA election. Generally, the political parties don’t give positions to leaders once the elections are declared. But, surprisingly, BJP made Govind Babu Poojari as the Backward Classes Morcha Secretary.

After the posting, he had carried out a campaign for the BJP candidate Gururaj Ganthiholi in Baindur seat. During the campaigning, Govind Babu Poojari started to identify with state and national leaders. “I strongly suspected the involvement of influential leaders in the scam,” her complaint read.

Sources explain that Chaitra maintains in the complaint that she didn’t have evidence to prove these charges and she recorded the call from Govind Babu Poojari that he had lost Rs 6 crore for BJP ticket and advised him to lodge a police complaint.

Karnataka police have arrested Chaitra Kundapura and her associates on charges of cheating Rs 5 crore and threatening industrialist Govind Babu Poojari promising him MLA ticket from BJP.

The prominent religious leader Abhinava Halasri is absconding in the case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.