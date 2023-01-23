  1. Home
Deve Gowda praises Rahul Gandhi’s 'Bharat Jodo’, says Cong leader is fighting hatred and violence

News Network
January 24, 2023

Bengaluru, Jan 24: Conveying his "best wishes" to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday complimented him for fighting hatred and violence by spreading the message of harmony among people.

The JD(S) supremo has also expressed his inability to participate in the concluding function of the Yatra in Srinagar on January 30.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has invited leaders of several like-minded parties to join the concluding function in Srinagar.

In a letter to Kharge, thanking for the invitation, Gowda said, "It is appropriate that the function is being organised on the day the father of the nation (Mahatma Gandhi) attained martyrdom."

"I may not be able to attend the function in person, but my best wishes are with Rahul Gandhi. He is fighting hatred and violence and has walked 3,500 kms from Kanyakumari to Kashmir spreading the message of harmony among people.

Please convey my deep appreciation to him," the 89-year-old leader said.

News Network
January 21,2023

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against 20 members of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the murder of BJP Youth leader Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district last year.

The charge sheet has been filed before a Special NIA court in Bengaluru.

On Friday, the counter-terrorist task enforcement agency declared a reward of Rs five lakhs on two PFI members -- Kodaje Mohammed Sheriff and Masud K.A.

Nettaru was murdered by PFI members on July 26, 2022 in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, with the intention to strike terror in society and create fear among the people.

Bellare Police lodged a case and was looking into the matter which was later handed over the NIA by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Investigations revealed that the PFI, as part of its agenda to create terror, communal hatred and unrest in society and to further its agenda of establishing Islamic Rule by 2047, formed secret teams called Service Teams or Killer Squads to carry out killings of its 'perceived enemies' and targets.

"These Service Team members were given Arms as well Attack training and training in surveillance techniques in order to identify, list out and to mount surveillance on leaders belonging to certain communities and groups. These Service Team members were further trained to kill identified targets, on the instructions of senior PFI leaders," the NIA has said.

As per the charge sheet, a meeting of PFI members and leaders were held at Bengaluru city, Sullia Town and Bellare village, the head of District Service Team Mustafa Paichar was instructed to do a recce, identify and target a prominent member of a particular community.

Following the instructions, four persons were recced and identified and among them was Praveen Nettaru. They killed him in full public view with lethal weapons to create terror among the people at large and especially among members of a particular community.

The accused -- Mahammed Shiyab, Abdul Basheer, Riyaz, Mustafa Paichar, Masud K.A., Kodaje Mohammed Sherif, Abubakkar Siddik, Noufal. M, Ismail Shafi K, K. Mahammad Iqbal, Shaheed M, Mahammad Shafeek. G, Ummar Farook M.R., Abdul Kabeer C.A, Muhammad Ibrahim Sha, Sainul Abid. Y, Shekh Saddam Hussain, Zakiar A, N. Abdul Haris and Thufail M.H. -- have been charge sheeted under sections of 120B, 153A, 302 and 34 of IPC and sections 16, 18 and 20 of the UA (P) Act, 1967, Section 25(1)(a) of arms Act.

Among the charge sheeted accused, Mustafa Paichar, Masud K.A., Kodaje Mohammed Sherif, Abubakkar Siddik, Ummar Farook M.R. and Thufail M.H. are currently absconding and rewards have been declared for information leading to their arrest.

Further investigations in the matter is on.

News Network
January 10,2023

Riyadh, Jan 10: Saudi Arabia will not impose limits on the number of pilgrims for this year's Haj, a Saudi minister said Monday, after three years of restrictions to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The number of pilgrims will return to what it was before the pandemic, without any age limit," Minister of Haj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah told reporters in Riyadh.

The pilgrimage – one of the five pillars of Islam, and which all able-bodied Muslims with the means are required to perform at least once – is scheduled for June.

In 2019, about 2.5 million people took part in the rituals. For the next two years numbers were drastically curtailed due to the pandemic.

In 2022, nearly 900,000 pilgrims, including some 780,000 from abroad, were welcomed to Makkah and Madinah.

At that time, they had to be aged under 65, as well as have a vaccination against Covid-19 and present a negative test.

News Network
January 15,2023

Kathmandu, Jan 15: An aircraft with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal on Sunday, a spokesman for Yeti Airlines said.

"There are 68 passengers on board and four crew members... Rescue is underway, we don't know right now if there are survivors," Sudarshan Bartaula said.

The plane crashed between the old and new Pokhara airports in central Nepal.

The wreckage was on fire and rescue workers were trying to put out the blaze, said local official Gurudutta Dhakal.

"Responders have already reached there and trying to douse the fire. All agencies are now focused on first dousing the fire and rescuing the passengers," Dhakal said.

