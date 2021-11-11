  1. Home
  2. Deve Gowda's grandson Suraj Revanna likely to contest Dec 10 MLC polls

Deve Gowda's grandson Suraj Revanna likely to contest Dec 10 MLC polls

News Network
November 12, 2021

suraj.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 12: There is a lot of excitement among JD(S) workers in Karnataka as Suraj Revanna, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda is likely to contest the December 10 Legislative Council polls in the state.

The Gowda family is said to be seriously contemplating giving a ticket to Suraj to contest Hassan.

Suraj, who is a doctor, is actively involved in politics in Hassan district, the native place of Deve Gowda.

Suraj is the second son of former minister HD Revanna, elder son of Deve Gowda.

Suraj's elder brother Prajwal Revanna is a Member of Parliament from the Hassan constituency.

His supporters explain that Suraj played a crucial role in the campaign during the last assembly elections to ensure his father's win.

Known as a reserved person, Suraj is always seen with party workers and never misses an invitation for birthdays and small occasions.

Suraj has confined his political activity to Hassan district.

JD(S) state president H.K. Kumaraswamy stated that, besides Suraj, the party is mulling many candidates and the final decision is yet to be taken.

However, Suraj's uncle and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has said that no decision has been taken to field Suraj or any other candidate yet.

Suraj's mother Bhavani Revanna is a former Zilla Panchayat member. During her tenure as president of the Standing Committee on Education, Hassan district topped the list in the state in SSLC exam results.

Sources said she might also get a chance to contest.

Apart from Deve Gowda, six of his family members are into active politics in the state.

The JD(S), which is desperately trying to find a space in the state politics against the national parties, wants to dominate the politics of the native district of their family.

However, BJP delivered a blow to JD(S) by winning the Hassan Assembly constituency in the last elections. BJP MLA Preetam Gowda has been challenging the powerful Deve Gowda family in Hassan with the party's support. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 6,2021

uppinangady.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 6: A newly married youth was found hanging under mysterious circumstances today at Kudradka near Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district. 

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Nasir, a 27-year-old youth. He had entered the marital life last Sunday. 

Police sources said that his dead body was found near a stone quarry at Kudradka. 

Jurisdiction Punjalakatte police conducted the spot investigation and shifted the body for postmortem.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 8,2021

Sukma, Nov 8: Four CRPF personnel were killed and three others injured after their colleague opened fire at them in a camp of the paramilitary force in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place at around 3.15 am in the camp of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 50th battalion in Linganpalli village under Maraiguda police station of the area of the district, located nearly 400 km from the state capital Raipur, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

As per preliminary information, constable Reetesh Ranjan fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, the official said.

The seven injured personnel were immediately shifted to a hospital in the nearby Bhadrachalam area of neighbouring Telangana, where doctors declared four of them dead on arrival, the official said.

Those killed were identified as constables Rajmani Kumar Yadav, Rajib Mondal, Dhanji and Dharmendra Kumar, he said, adding that three other injured personnel were being treated at the hospital.

"The motive behind the firing is yet to be ascertained and an investigation is on into the incident," the official said.

Constable Ranjan was immediately held and his interrogation is underway, he said.

In a similar incident of fratricide in January this year, a CRPF jawan was killed and another one injured after their colleague opened fire at them in their camp in the state's Bastar district, police earlier said.

The offender had then tried to commit suicide by shooting himself, they said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 5,2021

khan.jpg

Mumbai, Nov 5: Facing allegations of corruption, forging caste certificates and extravagant lifestyles, the high-profile NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede has been removed from the Cordelia drugs-on-cruise case.

Soon after NCB's announcement, NCB Zonal Dir Sameer Wankhede told ANI that he has not been removed from the investigation but the case would be now probed by Delhi and Mumbai teams combined. "I've not been removed from the investigation. It was my writ petition in court that the matter is probed by a central agency. So Aryan case & Sameer Khan case are being probed by Delhi NCB's SIT. It's a coordination b/w NCB teams of Delhi & Mumbai," he said.

NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra minority affairs minister Nawab Malik, reacting to the transfer, said that this was just the beginning. He said, "Sameer Wankhede removed from 5 cases including the Aryan Khan case. There are 26 cases in all that needs to be probed. This is just the beginning... a lot more has to be done to clean this system and we will do it."

 A total of 20 persons were arrested in the case including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Fifteen accused have been granted in the case.

A team of Delhi NCB would be arriving in Mumbai tomorrow after the decision to start the investigation in the case. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.