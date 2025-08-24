  1. Home
Dharmasthala case: Ex-wife dubs arrested complainant ‘a habitual liar who fabricated story for money’

coastaldigest.com news network
August 24, 2025

Mandya, Aug 24: C N Chinnayya, the Mandya native who shot into the spotlight as the key witness and complainant in the sensational Dharmasthala mass burial case, is now facing serious allegations from his ex-wife and villagers, who have described him as a “habitual liar” willing to do anything for money.

Rathnamma, a civic worker from Nagamangala and Chinnayya’s divorced wife, went public on Sunday, dismissing his claims as fabricated. “He has always been a liar. Even in court during our divorce proceedings, he falsely claimed he was unemployed to avoid paying alimony,” she said.

Married in 1999, the couple had two children before divorcing in 2006. Rathnamma alleged that she endured harassment and assault during the marriage. “I never got justice. My mother raised me, and later my children supported me,” she said.

She added that Chinnayya, also known as ‘Bheema’, never once mentioned incidents of rape, murder, or mass burials during their marriage. “I suspect he created a controversy just to make some money,” she said.

Villagers in Chikkaballi, his native place, echoed similar doubts. Chikkaballi Balu, a former schoolmate, recalled that after his father’s death, Chinnayya’s elder brother took him to Dharmasthala in 1994, where he started working as a sweeper.

According to locals, Chinnayya married thrice during his stay in Dharmasthala, but none of the marriages lasted. Despite this, he remained well-known in the area for helping visitors from his village arrange darshan at the temple.

“Chinnayya has always been ready to do anything for money. So, when we heard about his claims of mass burials, we were convinced they were baseless,” another villager said.

Chinnayya, who was recently arrested by the Special Investigation Team probing the case, had reportedly claimed that he was forced to secretly bury hundreds of bodies in Dharmasthala. Backed by a group of lawyers, he projected himself as the key witness and complainant. But as contradictions began surfacing in his account, the SIT took him into custody. With his own ex-wife and villagers now discrediting him, Chinnayya’s credibility in the Dharmasthala mass burial case has come under sharp scrutiny.

News Network
August 24,2025

Udupi, Aug 24: Police have arrested a 19-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly blackmailing a complainant and extorting more than ₹4.44 lakh using a morphed obscene video created after befriending him on Facebook.

According to Udupi SP Hariram Shankar, the complainant was first contacted on Facebook by a woman who later initiated a video call. Within minutes of accepting the call, an obscene morphed video carrying his image was generated and sent to his WhatsApp. The victim was then threatened that the clip would be uploaded on social media if he failed to pay. Fearing humiliation, he transferred ₹4,44,999.97 in multiple transactions.

A case was registered at the Udupi CEN police station under Sections 308(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(E) of the IT Act.

Acting on the directions of SP Hariram Shankar, Additional SP Sudhakar Nayak, and Karkala DySP Dr Harsha Priyamvada, a special police team led by CEN Inspector Ramachandra Nayak and PSI Harish was formed.

The team apprehended a minor in conflict with the law and arrested the main accused, identified as Zaid Mohammed alias Zaid Khan (19), son of Deen Dar, a resident of Deeg district, Rajasthan. Police also seized five mobile phones and ₹2 lakh in cash.

The arrest followed coordinated operations in Rajasthan and Goa. The accused was finally traced and detained near Margao railway station in Goa, the SP said.

Agencies
August 18,2025

woundedGaza.jpg

HEAL Palestine, a US-based humanitarian organization that has been evacuating severely wounded Palestinian children from Gaza, strongly condemned the US decision to halt their visas.

In a statement on Sunday, the group emphasized that it provides urgent medical aid and ensures that treated children and their accompanying family members are safely returned to Palestine.

“Our mission gives children a renewed chance at life, whether through life-saving surgery or the ability to walk again. US tax dollars do not fund this treatment,” the statement read.

The US State Department announced on Saturday that it would stop issuing visas to children from Gaza in desperate need of medical care after an online pressure campaign was launched by Laura Loomer, a far-right influencer close to Donald Trump who describes herself as “a proud Islamophobe”.

Without providing any supporting evidence, Loomer claimed on social media that HEAL Palestine "is mass importing GAZANS into the US" under the "false claim" of humanitarian aid.

The humanitarian group refuted the false claim saying, “This is a medical treatment programme, not a refugee resettlement programme.”

Humanitarian organizations and aid groups have slammed the decision, saying it blocks critically ill children from receiving lifesaving treatment in the US.

The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, a US-based charity, also called on the Trump administration to “reverse this dangerous and inhumane decision.”

“Medical evacuations are a lifeline for the children of Gaza who would otherwise face unimaginable suffering or death due to the collapse of medical infrastructure in Gaza.”

The Council on Islamic-American Relations said the block on visas was “the latest sign that the intentional cruelty of President Trump’s ‘Israel First’ administration knows no bounds” and added that it was “deeply ironic” that the Trump administration was meanwhile “rolling out the red carpet for racists and indicted war criminals from the Israeli government.”

“This ban is just the latest example of our government’s complicity with Israel’s genocide, which is increasingly rejected by the American people,” it continued.

Mary Robinson, former president of Ireland and ex-UN high commissioner for human rights, recently said that Trump must realize that his country is the most complicit in the genocide in Gaza.

Since the start of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, the death toll has exceeded 61,900, the majority of them women and children.

