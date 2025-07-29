  1. Home
  2. Dharmasthala mass burial: Exhumation of suspected graves begins amid heavy security and rains

News Network
July 29, 2025

Mangaluru, July 29: The much‑anticipated exhumation in the Dharmasthala mass burial case began on Tuesday, with investigators digging up sites pinpointed by a key witness along the Netravathi River near the Dharmasthala bathing ghat.

Despite heavy rains, 7–8 labourers commenced digging in the secluded forest patch believed to conceal multiple graves. The masked complainant witness was escorted to the scene by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which included Internal Security Division SP Jithendra Kumar Dayama, Puttur AC Stella Varghese, and Belthangady Tahsildar Prithvi Sanikam. Forensic experts and legal officers monitored the process, while every step was video‑recorded.

Ahead of the operation, DIG M N Anucheth chaired a closed‑door meeting at the SIT office in Belthangady to finalise the strategy. On Monday, the witness had identified 13 locations near the bathing ghat; each spot was geo‑tagged and cordoned off with barrier tape and serial numbers.

Security was intense, with armed police, Garuda Force, Special Action Force, and KSRP personnel sealing the area to prevent unauthorised access as the exhumation got underway.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 27,2025

Mangaluru, July 27: A shocking case of online fraud has surfaced in Mangaluru, where a woman lost a staggering ₹7.76 lakh after being lured by scammers posing as representatives of the hit TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

The ordeal began on May 23, when the woman stumbled upon a Facebook post claiming KBC prize winnings. Tempted by the promise of riches, she clicked the link and submitted her details.

Days later, on May 27, she received a call from a man identifying himself as Sanjeev Kumar from the “KBC Delhi Office.” He declared she had won ₹8 lakh and requested her Aadhaar, PAN, and photo via WhatsApp to process the prize.

But what followed was a web of deceit: the caller demanded multiple payments — citing registration fees, TDS, and processing charges — promising each would be reimbursed with the prize money.

Blinded by the lure of instant wealth, the victim transferred ₹7.76 lakh via Google Pay in several installments between May 27 and July 19. Only later did she realise she had been conned.

The victim has filed a complaint with Urva Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 21,2025

Mangaluru, Jul 21:  In a chilling incident that has shaken locals and ignited outrage online, Mulki police have arrested two young men for allegedly luring, abducting, and sexually harassing a minor girl they met through Instagram.

The arrest has sparked serious conversations about digital safety and the dark side of social media connections.

The accused, Deepak (19), a bus conductor from Badagubettu, Udupi, and Naveen Shetty (21) from Bhatripalke, Parkala, are believed to have targeted the girl via Instagram messages before carrying out their disturbing plan.

According to officials, the duo abducted the minor on July 19 near Bappanadu using a scooter and transported her to Udupi, where the harassment took place. A case has been registered at the Mulki police station under Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate, and investigations are ongoing.

This tragic case underscores growing concerns about how platforms like Instagram can become channels for manipulation and exploitation if not used responsibly.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 17,2025

Mangaluru, July 17: M. M. Abdul Rahman, a respected businessman and former political figure originally from Moodigere, passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 78. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Mangaluru, where he had been residing for several years.

Abdul Rahman was not only known for his business acumen but also for his active involvement in public life. A loyal worker of the Indian National Congress, he dedicated many years to the party's grassroots work in the Moodigere region and had also served as the President of the Moodigere Town Panchayat.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and two sons—Nasir Mohideen and Yasir Rahman— Chairman and Managing Director of Westline Builders Pvt Ltd, a well-known real estate firm based in Mangaluru. His family, friends, and the wider community remember him as a warm, dedicated, and principled individual.

His funeral is scheduled to take place later today, Thursday, July 17, following the Asr prayer, at the premises of Ahsanul Masjid in Bikkarnakatte, Mangaluru.

News of his demise has drawn condolences from numerous community leaders, political figures, and well-wishers across the region, many of whom have acknowledged his contributions both in public service and as a guiding figure in business.

