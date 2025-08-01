  1. Home
  2. Dharmasthala probe: Home Minister warns social media users against ‘provoking public sentiment’

News Network
August 1, 2025

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said the government is monitoring social media for posts related to alleged mass burial in Dharmasthala and warned of action against those that could "instigate feelings in the society".

The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the claims of alleged mass murder, rape, and mass burials in Dharmasthala over the past two decades.

These claims were made by an anonymous former sanitation worker, who claimed that he was forced to bury several bodies, including those of women and minors, in Dharmasthala, between 1995 and 2014.

The worker has given a statement to a magistrate alleging that some of the bodies showed signs of sexual assault.

"We are watching it and if in any way they are instigating feelings in the society, we will try to stop them. We are taking action against hate speech-related cases as you are aware. We will keep watch on such postings that may create an impact (on the society) wrongly," Parameshwara told media.

He cited past actions against communal postings in Dakshina Kannada district.

Meanwhile, Pronab Mohanty, SIT chief heading the probe in the Dharmasthala case, met the state Home Minister at his residence on Friday, amid speculation that he may be replaced, after his name appeared on the list of Director General-rank officers being considered for positions in the union government.

Mohanty is currently the Director General of Police (Internal Security Division) in Karnataka.

Responding to a question on the meeting, Parameshwara clarified that it was not regarding the investigation into the Dharmasthala case, as discussing it would be inappropriate.

"Mohanty's name is there in the list of empanelment of Director General-rank officers to serve in the union government. But he will not be immediately given any posting (at Centre). He had come to inform me about it. Also, as the government is bringing rules regarding fake news, online gambling -- Mohanty being the Internal Security Division head, had come to brief me about certain things ahead of the meeting in this regard today," he explained.

The Minister noted that the decision to relieve Mohanty of his state duties for a central government position rests with the Karnataka government, which would respond to any official request from the Centre.

"No such communication has come from the Centre yet. It is only an empanelment....." he added.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 22,2025

saldanha.jpg

Mangaluru, July 22: The Mangaluru City Police have filed a formal petition before the jurisdictional court seeking custody of the prime accused in a multi-crore investment fraud case, officials said on Tuesday.

Roshan Saldanha, a resident of Bajal in Mangaluru, is currently in judicial custody, they said.

He is accused of duping investors of several crores of rupees through fraudulent investment schemes that promised high returns, police said, adding that multiple complaints have been lodged against him by victims from various parts of Dakshina Kannada and beyond, alleging that they were misled by Saldanha's schemes and guarantees.

According to Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy, in one case, Rs 10 crore has been fleeced from an investor.

The case involves the use of forged documents, shell companies, and sophisticated methods of financial manipulation, sources said.

The police now seek custodial interrogation to uncover the full extent of the fraud, track the flow of funds, identify accomplices, and determine whether more victims are involved.

Investigators in the police department believe that Saldanha may have operated through multiple channels to project legitimacy, thereby gaining the confidence of unsuspecting investors. The case has garnered widespread public interest given the high value of the fraud and its ripple effect on individuals and families across the region.

Meanwhile, authorities have urged the public to come forward with any additional complaints or information related to the case.

The investigation is ongoing and further revelations are expected once custodial interrogation commences.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 28,2025

roadNH75.jpg

Mangaluru, July 28: Traffic on the Mangaluru–Bengaluru National Highway 75 came to a standstill early Monday after a fresh landslide struck Mannagundi near Koukradi in Kokkada village, Kadaba taluk. The incident occurred around 4 a.m. when a large mass of soil slid onto the road, completely blocking vehicular movement.

Clearance work began soon after, but meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles — including passenger buses — have been left stranded on both sides of the highway. Police teams from Nelyadi and other officials have reached the spot and diverted vehicles through alternative routes.

This is the second such incident in just ten days. Earlier, a landslide at the same stretch had led to a three-hour highway closure. Frequent landslides since the onset of monsoon have drawn strong criticism from locals and travellers, who allege negligence and lack of permanent preventive measures by the authorities.

