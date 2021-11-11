  1. Home
Didn't discuss Bitcoin scam with PM Modi; Amit Shah has more info on it: CM Bommai

News Network
November 11, 2021

modibommai.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 11: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he did not discuss the Bitcoin scam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but guessed Union Home Minister Amit Shah has more information on it.

"There was no discussion of the Bitcoin scam with the Prime Minister. In fact, I wanted to talk about it, but the PM cut short and asked me to work sincerely and said everything will be right... There was also no discussion on it with Amit Shah, but I guess he has more information on the scam than us," he told reporters here after meeting the Prime Minister.

Bommai said he did not talk much on politics with Modi, except that he informed him about the results of the just-concluded bypolls, in which BJP lost Hanagal seat by a thin margin and Sindagi by a big margin.

"Reacting to it, the PM advised me not to take it to the head. He said victory and defeat in elections are common. What is important is to win the confidence of people and win the maximum number of seats in the 2023 Assembly elections," Bommai said.

The Bitcoin scam has gripped the state with Congress leaders alleging involvement of big BJP leaders in it.

Congress leader and former IT minister Priyank Kharge yesterday said that the Bommai government will be dethroned due to the Bitcoin scam.

Speaking further, Bommai said the Prime Minister has agreed to visit Karnataka in December to lay the foundation stone to Bengaluru suburban railway project and other developmental works.

During the 90-minute meeting, Bommai said he explained to the PM various schemes implemented in 100 days of his rule.

The Chief Minister also met BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday night and discussed state politics. "Amit Shah and Nadda have advised me to work hard to win the maximum number of seats in the coming Legislative Council polls," Bommai said.

Nadda also assured to visit Bengaluru soon and hold meetings with state leaders to strengthen the party.

News Network
October 28,2021

Newsroom, Oct 28: Two days ahead of Karnataka bypolls, the Income-Tax officials on Thursday raided the residence of UB Shetty, a close associate of Congress leader and KPCC President DK Shivakumar, who is a contractor by occupation.

UB Shety runs his business in Dharwad, Udupi and Mangaluru. The officials also raided Seetharam Shetty's house, who UB Shetty's brother and also a contractor.

The officials came in Innova cars and entered the house of UB Shetty located here. Shivakumar's aide was present in the house at the time of the raid.

They conducted the search operation and reportedly scrutinised documents attached to some property and business. They are yet to make any comment on the raids.

Voting for the byelections in Karnataka are scheduled to take place in Sindagi and Hanagal assembly constituencies on October 30.

News Network
November 6,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 6: The Ministry of Home Affairs has referred the matter relating to former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's complaint to investigate the alleged spying and surveillance through Pegasus spyware to the Karnataka government saying that police and public order are state subjects.

The leader of opposition in the Karnataka Assembly petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind through Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court on "illegal" spying and surveillance through Pegasus on July 22 after staging a demonstration in the city.

Congress party leaders later that day took out a march to the Raj Bhavan and submitted his plea to Gehlot, which was addressed to President Kovind.

The petition was forwarded by the President's Secretariat to the Home Ministry, which recently sent a letter to the Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar marking a copy to Siddaramaiah.

The ministry said, "Since 'police' and 'public order' are state subjects under the seventh schedule to the Constitution of India, it is the responsibility of the concerned state government to prevent, detect, register and investigate crime and prosecute the criminals involved through the machinery of its own law enforcement agencies, and hence, you may take action on the representation, as deemed appropriate."

Sources close to Siddaramaiah said that he may raise an objection over the letter as the matter pertains to 'Centre and state subject', which only Centre has to address. The senior Congress leader in his letter to the President on July 22 said people of the country are shocked and surprised to notice on July 18, 2021 that series of news reports in publications around the world revealed that more than 1,000 Indian mobile numbers of various personalities were targeted for surveillance including those of opposition party leaders, union ministers, supreme court judges, journalists, election commission members and other dignified and important persons of the country by using the Pegasus spyware of NSO Group of Israeli company.

"Pegasus Spyware is a commercial company, which works on paid contracts. The questions arise on who paid them for the 'Indian Operation'. If it is not the Government of India, then who it is?" Siddaramaiah wrote in his letter to the President.

Quoting media reports, he said since 2019, more particularly in the month of June and July of that year, he himself, then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, then Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and other political leaders' numbers were spied upon and kept under surveillance by tapping the phones of the leaders and their personal staff.

"The BJP leadership had engineered to resign 17 MLAs in the name and style of 'Operation Kamala' (Operation Lotus). Similarly the BJP leadership might have tapped the phones of leaders from Madhya Pradesh and other state governments and toppled the said state governments," Siddaramaiah alleged.

In his letter, he urged the President to order a judicial probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge on illegal spying and surveillance in the interest of national security and to uphold the dignity and fundamental rights of the citizens of India.

News Network
November 11,2021

salmankhurshid.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 11: A Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal on Thursday filed a complaint with the police against Congress leader Salman Khurshid for the remarks in his book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya' on Hindutva.

In his complaint, Jindal contended that the senior Congress leader and former law minister Salman Khurshid's recently released book "Sunrise over Ayodhya: Nationhood in our times" has compared Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram.

The comment has been made in a chapter called "The Saffron Sky."

On page no.113 of the book, it has stated that "Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years."

In his complaint, the lawyer alleged that it is not only instigating and provoking statements but also stirring enraged emotions among the Hindu religion followers.

"Our constitution provides every citizen with the freedom of speech and expression but the misuse of this right is inexplicable when it threatens the honour and harmony of the country and provokes its citizens based on community and religion and threatens the security of the nation then it is considered as a grave offence," the petition read.

The contents of the statement made by the accused claim Hinduism to be equivalent to ISIS and Boko haram, which are terrorist groups.

It is quite an aggravating and defamatory statement for the whole Hindu community and also questions their values and virtues about a society, Jindal alleged.

The equivalence of Hinduism to ISIS and Boko haram is perceived as a negative ideology that Hindus have been following and Hinduism is violent, inhuman and oppressive.

This statement shows his intent of waging war and activating enmity between the different groups on the grounds of religion which is against the ideology of a secular democratic country like ours and also a criminal offence as per the law of the land.

Being a member of Parliament and former Law Minister of India, the accused is a public figure, having a larger influence on the public, the statement is agitating the Hindu community and also threatens the security, peace and harmony of our nation and disrupts public order.

The lawyer demanded an FIR against Khurshid under 153,153A,298 and 505 (2) of I.P.C which are cognizable offences and very serious and to take strict Legal Action.

