  'Died or Killed?': Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over 24 deaths in Karnataka hospital due to oxygen shortage

‘Died or Killed?’: Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over 24 deaths in Karnataka hospital due to oxygen shortage

May 3, 2021

May 3: The Congress mounted an attack on the ruling BJP in Karnataka following the death of 24 people in the Chamarajanagar Government District Hospital allegedly due to oxygen shortage in 24 hours since Sunday morning.

"Died or Killed? My heartfelt condolences to their families. How much more suffering before the 'system' wakes up?" Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The All India Congress Committee general secretary and Karnataka in charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala demanded the arrest of the Health Minister.

"This is murder by designed negligence of Yediyurappa Govt ! The Health Minister must resign. Will CM Yediyurappa ji own moral responsibility for the deaths?" Surjewala tweeted.

Congress Karnataka chief D K Shivakumar said the government is only interested in publicity and does not take any responsibility.

"The chief minister and ministers are not able to handle it (administration). So, after the Congress Legislative Party meeting today, I will meet the Chief Secretary and ask him to present the truth before the people of the state," Shivakumar told reporters, reacting to the Chamarajanagar incident

April 20,2021

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 20: Covid-19 was detected in 19,577 persons in Kerala on Tuesday while 3,880 patients have recovered from the disease, Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

"In the last 24 hours, Covid was not detected in any person who recently came to Kerala from the UK taking the total to 116, and their samples have been sent to NIV, Pune for further testing. So far, 11 people who came from the UK were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus," the Minister said in a press release here this evening.

Meanwhile, 28 recent deaths were confirmed today as due to Covid taking the death toll in the state to 4,978.

The Minister said 1,12,221 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate is 17.45 %. Till now, a total of 1,44,71,237 samples have been sent for testing.

Today, 28 places were identified as new hotspots while 9 places were excluded from the list, taking the total to 493 hotspots in the State.

April 19,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 19: The Hundi collection of Kukke Subrahmanya Temple in Dakshina Kannada district has touched Rs 68.94 crore during 2020-21 despite Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the collection, as compared to previous year, has reduced by Rs 29.97 crore.

The temple had remained closed from March 17, 2020 to September 8, 2020 following Covid-19. As a result, the temple did not earn any income for six months. The amount of Rs 68.94 crore was earned from September 15 to March 31, 2021, said Temple Management Committee President Mohanram Sulli.

A big chunk of the temple’s revenue comes from various ‘sevas’. In addition, the income is generated from offering box, SB account, rent from choulty and buildings and agriculture produce. The temple in 2019-20 had earned an income of Rs 98.92 crore.

Though the temple opened for devotees from September 8, there were even restrictions on the number of sevas to be conducted each day.

In the interest of the devotees, the work on lodges, toilets, comprehensive drinking water supply, UGD facilities and road widening works have been taken up, he added.

April 22,2021

neetu.jpg

Fugitive self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda has stated that devotees from India would not be allowed to enter his island ‘Kailasa’ in view of COVID-19 surge.  

The ban is also applicable to travellers from Brazil, the European Union and Malaysia. The order says that due to the second and third wave of coronavirus all the embassies of KAILASA from these countries are sealed and no public will be allowed to enter Kailasa until further notice.

Kailasa, located off the coast of Ecuador, is Nithyananda's ‘virtual island’ where he fled to from India in 2019. The self-styled godman is an accused in a sexual assault case in India. 

The order has evoked hilarious jokes and memes on social media. The video was trolled and has been subjected to trolls on social media with many taking to Twitter to share jokes, hilarious messages and memes.

In the past, Nithyananda has grabbed eyeballs on social media with videos and tweets about his 'Hindu sovereign nation'. Besides its own cabinet and Prime Minister, the island has a dedicated website. About the island, the website says, "Kailaasa is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries."

In August 2020, Nithyananda even launched his very own 'Reserve Bank of Kailasa'. The official currency of the island was declared to be 'Kailashian dollars'. The rape-accused refers to himself as the 'Supreme Pontiff' of Kailasa.

 

