  Discussions under way on extending lockdown in Karnataka, says CM

Discussions under way on extending lockdown in Karnataka, says CM

May 17, 2021

Bengaluru, May 17: Discussions are on regarding extending the lockdown in Karnataka, but no decision has been taken yet on the matter, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday, as the State battles the second wave of Covid-19.

"I'm discussing it, will let you know... no decision has been taken yet...," Yediyurappa told reporters in response to a question on extending the lockdown and announcing a package.

Though the state is currently under complete lockdown till May 24, several leaders, including ministers, have expressed themselves in favour of extending it.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days "close down" from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the cases continued to spike.

Revenue Minister, R Ashoka, also Vice-Chairman of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, who has been batting for the extension of curbs, today said lockdown has been useful as daily fresh cases in Bengaluru have come down from 22,000 to 8,000 and it will be good to extend the shutdown.

Noting that because of lockdown, the number of daily cases has come down in Maharashtra and Delhi too, he said, three days before the current shutdown ends, senior ministers will meet under the leadership of the Chief Minister and take a decision. Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani too said, it will be good if lockdown is extended for some more days.

Health Minister K Sudhakar, in response to a question about extending the restrictions, said it will be discussed at the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda too recently had said lockdown has to be extended if need be, as it has been yielding results, with major cities including Bengaluru witnessing decline in daily Covid positive cases.

Meanwhile, the Congress and JD(S) have urged the state government to provide relief, including financial and food, and come to the rescue of those whose livelihood has been affected by the Covid-19 induced shutdown.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy today urged the government that the lockdown, if extended, should be "pro bono", where economic and food relief to the needy is taken care of.

May 10,2021

Kolkata, May 10: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet was sworn-in as ministers on Sunday in a simple ceremony amid the raging covid-19 pandemic. Altogether 43 ministers, including 19 ministers of state, took oath at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata in presence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee. They were sworn in by Governor Gagdeep Dhankhar.

While former finance minister Amit Mitra to take oath via video conferencing. After the swearing-in ceremony, Banerjee will hold the first meeting with her cabinet later in the day.

Veteran leaders who were sworn in as ministers include Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Jyoti Priya Mallick, Moloy Ghatak, Aroop Biswas, Dr Shashi Panja and Javed Ahmed Khan. There were 15 new faces including former IPS officer Humayun Kabir, former Bengal Ranji captain Manoj Tiwari and Siuli Saha.

While Kabir was among 10 persons who became ministers of state (independent charge), Tiwari and Saha were featured in the list of nine MLAs sworn-in as ministers of state.

On May 5, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was sworn in by the governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. 

May 4,2021

May 4: Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife and fellow philanthropist Melinda announced on Monday they are divorcing after a 27-year marriage.

One of the world's wealthiest couples -- with a joint fortune estimated at $130 billion -- the Gates have channelled billions into charitable work around the globe via their hugely influential foundation.

In announcing their split on Twitter, the couple said they would continue their joint work on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which funds programs in global health, gender equality, education and other causes.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," they said in a joint statement, posted on each of their official accounts.

"Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," they wrote.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives."

The statement offered no additional details on the split but said: "We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

The announcement comes two years after the divorce of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, another of the world's wealthiest people, and his wife MacKenzie.

Bill Gates, 65, was a geeky teenager when he started what would become the world's most valuable company, and was for a time the world's richest man and most prominent philanthropist.

He stepped down as Microsoft chief executive in 2008 to devote more time to philanthropy and later left the board, keeping only the title of "founder and technology advisor."

Melinda Gates, 56, met Bill at Microsoft in 1987, shortly after she joined the tech firm, and the pair married in 1994.

Their foundation is among the world's richest, having provided more than $54 billion in grants over two decades in areas including malaria and infectious disease control, agricultural research, basic health care and sanitation, in various parts of the world. It has an endowment of more than $46 billion.

In recent years, Bill Gates has largely distanced himself from Microsoft and the tech industry, instead speaking about poverty and health initiatives, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year the foundation pledged some $250 million to help fight the pandemic, with some of the funds channeled to the distribution of life-saving doses of Covid-19 vaccines to parts of Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

Gates, who had been warning as early as 2015 about the potential dangers of a global pandemic, became the target of conspiracy theorists who claimed he knew in advance about Covid-19.

The split comes following the high-profile divorce of Bezos, whose ex-wife took the name MacKenzie Scott and promptly began giving away billions to various causes without setting up a conventional foundation.

May 11,2021

Udupi, May 11: Abdul Hameed Musliyar Mani, the Qadhi of the composite Jama’at of Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Shivamogga, has urged the Muslims in the region to observe the Eid al-Fitr at homes in a simple manner just like previous year. 

Thanks to the covid-19 lockdown Muslims across the world had celebrated the festival at homes last year. This year Eid al-Fitr is likely to be observed in coastal Karnataka either on May 12 or on May 13. 

Musliyar has advised the Muslims to return home soon after distributing the Zakat al-Fitr among needy early in the morning and celebrate the festival with family members. Instead of visiting the houses of relatives, people can contact them through communication media, he said.   

He also exhorted upon the faithful not to indulge in any kind of extravagant activities. He also urged the Muslims to help the needy irrespective of their religion to make the festival more meaningful. 

The Qadhi also urged the Muslims not to violate the guidelines issued by the government to control the spread of the covid-19. 

