  1. Home
  2. DK MP demands CBI probe into Waqf property embezzlement, says Cong exploited Muslims for 75 years

DK MP demands CBI probe into Waqf property embezzlement, says Cong exploited Muslims for 75 years

News Network
November 3, 2024

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged embezzlement of Waqf properties. This demand follows findings from the Anwar Manippady committee's report, which reveals that while 54,000 acres of land are registered with the Waqf Board, approximately 29,000 acres have been misappropriated.

Capt. Chowta emphasized the need for a thorough investigation, stating, “A comprehensive probe should be conducted based on this report. Those who have illegally encroached on these properties must be held accountable.”

He challenged the Congress party, suggesting that if they genuinely care for the Muslim community and underprivileged women, their members should actively participate in the Joint Parliamentary Committee discussing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024. This participation is essential to ensure that Waqf properties are used effectively for community welfare.

The MP criticized the notices served to farmers in Honvada village, Vijayapura, which stated that nearly 1,200 acres of their ancestral land was being reassigned to the Waqf Board. He expressed that this issue arose while the NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is working on amendments to the Waqf Act. He accused the Congress-led state government, particularly Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, of trying to enforce outdated 50-year-old notifications about Waqf properties. After the farmers raised concerns, Minister M. B. Patil clarified that the confusion was due to an error in the gazette.

Chowta alleged that Congress members in the Joint Parliamentary Committee are obstructing proceedings and causing disruptions. He expressed suspicion that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah might have instructed Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan to implement these outdated notifications regarding Waqf properties. As a result, he demanded the Minister's resignation.

He accused the Congress party of exploiting Muslim voters for the past 75 years without making substantial efforts for their welfare. Furthermore, he highlighted that the BJP is launching a campaign against land jihad, pointing out that the Waqf Board controls one of the largest land banks after the Defence and Railways sectors. Finally, he urged citizens to check the revenue records (RTC) of their land ownership to verify its status.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 22,2024

Mangaluru, Oct 22: A Mangaluru resident has fallen victim to a ₹20 lakh scam after being lured into a fraudulent investment scheme by individuals posing as representatives of J.P. Morgan India. The case, filed at Kadri police station, highlights the growing threat of investment fraud in the region.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was contacted on September 24 by a man named Vishwanathan, who falsely introduced himself as the Chief Investment Strategist for J.P. Morgan India. Shortly after, a woman named Neeta Sharma reached out, using multiple phone numbers to convince the victim of her association with the prestigious financial firm. She shared a company link and urged the victim to invest ₹20 lakh, promising high returns.

On October 14, after being convinced by Neeta's claims, the victim transferred ₹20 lakh to the fraudulent account. Following this, Neeta instructed the victim to purchase 1,000 shares at ₹240 per share, which he did. The next day, she advised buying 7,900 more shares at ₹250.95 each, further strengthening her false credibility.

However, trouble arose when Neeta told the victim to withdraw the invested amount. Instead of receiving the full sum, the victim was sent only ₹1,500, transferred from an unknown account. When questioned, Neeta could not provide a clear explanation for the discrepancies.

Sensing the deceit, the victim demanded a full refund of his investment. Neeta, however, brazenly asked for an additional ₹4 lakh, prompting the victim to realize the extent of the fraud. He then filed a formal complaint with the Kadri police.

This incident serves as a critical reminder for the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent schemes, particularly those involving investment promises from unverified sources. Always ensure that you verify the legitimacy of financial institutions and representatives before transferring funds. 

The Kadri police are investigating the case and have urged the public to stay alert and report any suspicious investment schemes.

Tips to Protect Yourself from Investment Scams:

1.    Verify Credentials: Always cross-check the credentials of anyone claiming to represent a reputable financial institution. Use official contact information from the company's website to verify.

2.    Be Skeptical of Unsolicited Offers: Be cautious of unexpected investment offers, especially those that promise unusually high returns.

3.    Conduct Thorough Research: Before investing, investigate the company and the proposed investment thoroughly. Look for reviews, ratings, and any red flags.

4.    Report Suspicious Activity: If you suspect a scam, report it immediately to local authorities or financial regulatory bodies to prevent further fraud.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 26,2024

Bengaluru: Amid protests by farmers in Vijayapura who have been served notices by the Karnataka Board of Waqfs to vacate the land their ancestors had allegedly encroached, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Saturday said the state government will review the situation. 

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "We will review it. The state government and the revenue department will review it. A decision will be taken based on old records." When asked that the Waqf Board had set a deadline to vacate the land, the minister said that is not a problem.

Meanwhile, in the district headquarter town of Vijayapura in North Karnataka bordering Maharashtra, the farmers staged a demonstration at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Holding the land records and registered land deeds, the farmers alleged that they were served notice soon after Housing and Waqf Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan visited Vijayapura and directed the Deputy Commissioner to serve notices to the farmers who were sitting on Waqf land.

Farmer leaders alleged that without bringing the matter to their notice, the land records of farmers in Tenahalli village in Indi Taluk and Honvada village in Tikota Taluk were changed and made in favour of Waqf.

Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday said the Karnataka State Board of Waqfs has claimed its ownership over 1,500 acres of ancestral land of farmers in Honvada village.

Surya, who is also Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president, said the farmers of Honvada village in Tikota Taluk were served notices declaring their lands as Waqf property "with no evidence or explanation provided".

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 22,2024

Mangaluru, Oct 22: A Mangaluru resident has fallen victim to a ₹20 lakh scam after being lured into a fraudulent investment scheme by individuals posing as representatives of J.P. Morgan India. The case, filed at Kadri police station, highlights the growing threat of investment fraud in the region.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was contacted on September 24 by a man named Vishwanathan, who falsely introduced himself as the Chief Investment Strategist for J.P. Morgan India. Shortly after, a woman named Neeta Sharma reached out, using multiple phone numbers to convince the victim of her association with the prestigious financial firm. She shared a company link and urged the victim to invest ₹20 lakh, promising high returns.

On October 14, after being convinced by Neeta's claims, the victim transferred ₹20 lakh to the fraudulent account. Following this, Neeta instructed the victim to purchase 1,000 shares at ₹240 per share, which he did. The next day, she advised buying 7,900 more shares at ₹250.95 each, further strengthening her false credibility.

However, trouble arose when Neeta told the victim to withdraw the invested amount. Instead of receiving the full sum, the victim was sent only ₹1,500, transferred from an unknown account. When questioned, Neeta could not provide a clear explanation for the discrepancies.

Sensing the deceit, the victim demanded a full refund of his investment. Neeta, however, brazenly asked for an additional ₹4 lakh, prompting the victim to realize the extent of the fraud. He then filed a formal complaint with the Kadri police.

This incident serves as a critical reminder for the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent schemes, particularly those involving investment promises from unverified sources. Always ensure that you verify the legitimacy of financial institutions and representatives before transferring funds. 

The Kadri police are investigating the case and have urged the public to stay alert and report any suspicious investment schemes.

Tips to Protect Yourself from Investment Scams:

1.    Verify Credentials: Always cross-check the credentials of anyone claiming to represent a reputable financial institution. Use official contact information from the company's website to verify.

2.    Be Skeptical of Unsolicited Offers: Be cautious of unexpected investment offers, especially those that promise unusually high returns.

3.    Conduct Thorough Research: Before investing, investigate the company and the proposed investment thoroughly. Look for reviews, ratings, and any red flags.

4.    Report Suspicious Activity: If you suspect a scam, report it immediately to local authorities or financial regulatory bodies to prevent further fraud.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.