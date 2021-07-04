  1. Home
  2. DKS 'challenges' Karnataka govt to vaccinate 80% adult population in 3 months

DKS 'challenges' Karnataka govt to vaccinate 80% adult population in 3 months

News Network
July 4, 2021

Bengaluru, July 4: Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Sunday threw a "challenge" to the state government to vaccinate 80 per cent of the adult population with both doses by September-end, as he stated that doing so can save people from the third wave of Covid-19.

"Experts are predicting that the third wave will hit us by October. However, if we fully vaccinate at least 80 per cent of the adult population by September-end, there may be no third wave. Even if there is, it will be very mild. That's why Im asking the Karnataka government if they are up for this challenge?" Shivakumar said.

Emphasising the importance of vaccination, he said, the Karnataka government has so far given only around 7 per cent of the eligible population both doses.

"The government should stop talking about how many doses it has given. What matters is double dose. With only a single dose, there is very little protection. With both doses there is very high protection. Studies from Mumbai, London, New York are all saying both doses will save us," he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Noting that according to experts children could be the worst affected in the third wave and calling it a matter of great concern, the KPCC chief said, "We don't want the third wave. We can shoo away the third wave. All we have to do is to vaccinate 80 per cent of the population before the third wave begins."

"...on behalf of the people of Karnataka, I plead to the government to vaccinate 80 per cent in 3 months with both doses. I hope they accept my challenge," he added.

Shivakumar will also present a memorandum to the Governor in this regard.

Stating that if the government fails to vaccinate 80 per cent of adults before September-end, it will be responsible for the third wave, he said, the target is not an impossible one, it is totally possible.

"Now that we have stopped donating vaccines to other countries, we should be able to vaccinate our people really fast. The central government is also supposed to be providing 75 per cent vaccines free to the state. If BJP leaders don't obsess over doing their own small scams with private vaccination, we can easily achieve it," he added.

The Congress leader further noted that the government may need to revise guidelines to administer the second dose of Covishield within 8 weeks as the international consensus seems to be that it is the best dosage gap to fight the Delta variant.

"We are doing our bit in persuading people to get vaccinated and we will do more. The problem is not one of demand but supply, " he said, accusing the BJP of spreading the vaccine hesitancy so that it doesnt have to answer questions about the lack of vaccines. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 1,2021

Mangaluru, July 1: In a big relief for the people of the coastal district, the government has further relaxed the covid-19 curbs in Dakshina Kannada. 

The decision was taken by the government of Karnataka after consulting Deputy Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra.

As per fresh guidelines that would come into force tomorrow (July 2), people are allowed to travel and do business till evening in Dakshina Kannada. All Shops are allowed to open from 7am to 5pm.

However, weekend curfew will remain in place and only vegetable, meat and fish shops will remain open till 2pm on weekends.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 26,2021

Bengaluru, June 26: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said narcotic substances worth over Rs 50 crore seized by the police are being destroyed in all the districts.

"Today, we are destroying narcotic substances worth more than Rs 50 crore as per court orders. This is only 60 per cent, the remaining 40 per cent are at various stages like the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report has to come, court permission has to be taken in some cases. We will destroy the remaining 40 per cent at the earliest," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here after attending an event as part of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, he said the war against drugs would continue and would be intensified.

"On getting to know about activities such as transportation of narcotic substances and storing, among others, using the Covid situation, our drive against drugs has been intensified, and it is notable that large amounts of seizures were done during the pandemic," he said.

The Home Minister said those involved in international crime do not bother about global pandemics or Covid and continue with their activities, so the officials concerned have decided to track them and bring them to justice.

There is NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act against such activities, which is a central Act that cannot be amended by the State, but rules for its implementation can be changed as required and that process is on, he said.

"We are getting a study done by the National Law School as to what all the changes have to be made, how to go about it within the ambit of the Act. Following which necessary action will be taken," he said.

Bommai further said that by breaking through the dark web, officials have been able to gather new information based on which several raids have been conducted and international players involved in these activities have been arrested.

According to officials, the drugs were being destroyed today as per prescribed procedure, and they were seized during the last 12 months. During 2020, a record 4,066 cases were booked under the NDPS Act which led to massive seizures and arrest of 5,291 people, they said.

The drugs destroyed include ganja, poppy, brown sugar, opium, heroin, hashish, charas, cocaine, MDMA powder, MDMA tablets, Amphetamine and LSD strips.

The Home Minister lauded the swift action of the Bengaluru police in nabbing the five accused involved in the murder of former BJP corporator Rekha Kadiresh. 

Mangaluru/Udupi

Seized drugs worth Rs 1.38 crore was destroyed by Mangaluru and Udupi police today. Drugs worth approximately Rs 10 lakh was destroyed in Mangaluru while the same worth Rs Rs 1,00,28,600 was disposed in Udupi.

Under Mangaluru police commissionerate and district police disposed drugs which included ganja, cocaine, MDMA, LSD and charas here at bio medical waste treatment unit at Kolnaad Mulky. As much as 130 kg of ganja, 68 grams MDMA, 41 strips LSD, 18 ml cocaine and 18 gram brown sugar was destroyed worth approximately Rs 10 lakh which was seized in 50 cases under different police station limits.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 26,2021

Bengaluru, June 26: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said narcotic substances worth over Rs 50 crore seized by the police are being destroyed in all the districts.

"Today, we are destroying narcotic substances worth more than Rs 50 crore as per court orders. This is only 60 per cent, the remaining 40 per cent are at various stages like the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report has to come, court permission has to be taken in some cases. We will destroy the remaining 40 per cent at the earliest," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here after attending an event as part of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, he said the war against drugs would continue and would be intensified.

"On getting to know about activities such as transportation of narcotic substances and storing, among others, using the Covid situation, our drive against drugs has been intensified, and it is notable that large amounts of seizures were done during the pandemic," he said.

The Home Minister said those involved in international crime do not bother about global pandemics or Covid and continue with their activities, so the officials concerned have decided to track them and bring them to justice.

There is NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act against such activities, which is a central Act that cannot be amended by the State, but rules for its implementation can be changed as required and that process is on, he said.

"We are getting a study done by the National Law School as to what all the changes have to be made, how to go about it within the ambit of the Act. Following which necessary action will be taken," he said.

Bommai further said that by breaking through the dark web, officials have been able to gather new information based on which several raids have been conducted and international players involved in these activities have been arrested.

According to officials, the drugs were being destroyed today as per prescribed procedure, and they were seized during the last 12 months. During 2020, a record 4,066 cases were booked under the NDPS Act which led to massive seizures and arrest of 5,291 people, they said.

The drugs destroyed include ganja, poppy, brown sugar, opium, heroin, hashish, charas, cocaine, MDMA powder, MDMA tablets, Amphetamine and LSD strips.

The Home Minister lauded the swift action of the Bengaluru police in nabbing the five accused involved in the murder of former BJP corporator Rekha Kadiresh. 

Mangaluru/Udupi

Seized drugs worth Rs 1.38 crore was destroyed by Mangaluru and Udupi police today. Drugs worth approximately Rs 10 lakh was destroyed in Mangaluru while the same worth Rs Rs 1,00,28,600 was disposed in Udupi.

Under Mangaluru police commissionerate and district police disposed drugs which included ganja, cocaine, MDMA, LSD and charas here at bio medical waste treatment unit at Kolnaad Mulky. As much as 130 kg of ganja, 68 grams MDMA, 41 strips LSD, 18 ml cocaine and 18 gram brown sugar was destroyed worth approximately Rs 10 lakh which was seized in 50 cases under different police station limits.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.