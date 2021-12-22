  1. Home
  2. DKS vows to repeal anti-conversion law if Cong voted to power in Karnataka

DKS vows to repeal anti-conversion law if Cong voted to power in Karnataka

News Network
December 23, 2021

Bengaluru, Dec 23: Karnataka State Congress president D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that the proposed anti-conversion law will be repealed in 2023 after the party comes to power in the state.

"I am telling you on record, including anti-conversion bill, the law prohibiting cow slaughter will also be repealed," he said.

Shivakumar further stated that the BJP is under an illusion that they are in majority.

They have forgotten that while taking oath, they had pledged that they will not work for a single community, but will work for the whole society, he said.

Hindu farmers are in trouble after the ban on cow slaughter in the state, he opined.

"People think, Muslims are affected by the banning of cow slaughter. But, the reality is Hindu farmers used to sell aged, unwanted cows and make some money. They were paid Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per cow. Now, they are in a difficult situation. No compensation is given to them," Shivakumar explained.

"As a President of the Congress party, I am telling you all these laws will be repealed when the Congress comes to power in the upcoming 2023 Assembly elections. This Anti-conversion law will affect the investments in the state. How can you invite investors by passing and implementing such laws," he questioned.

Shivakumar underlined that the Anti-conversion law will be opposed by the Congress party in Assembly and the bill will be defeated in the council, where the BJP does not have a majority.

Meanwhile, Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister for State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare questioned why Congress is opposing Anti-conversion law in the state. "What is on your mind? Conversions should not happen in society. Let Hindus, Christians and Muslims practise their religions freely without any fears. Congress is indulging in vote bank politics. Conversions are made through 'Love jihad', this should not happen, he said.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that the JD(S) opposes Anti-conversion law. He said, instead, backwards and poor people's hands should be strengthened.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 12,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 12: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the proposed Anti-Conversion Law that the Karnataka government intends to introduce in the winter session of Assembly (scheduled to start from December 13) is not intended to target any community.

Speaking to media persons in Hubballi on Sunday, he said religious conversion is not good for society. “It (religious conversion) leaves behind a bad taste among the individual’s family and also the society,” he said.

The CM said that the law is being brought only to prevent forced and luring conversion. “Poor people and Dalits are being converted into other communities by some individuals taking advantage of the social and financial condition of such families,” he claimed.

“The scrutiny committee of Law Department is preparing the draft of the bill. Once they submit it to the government, the cabinet will take a call and introduce the same in the winter session of the Assembly. Let there be a discussion on the subject,” he said.

Allaying the fears of Christian Community members, the chief minister said that the proposed law will not affect their practices and traditions that are guaranteed under the Constitution. “I have assured the same to Christians who met me recently,” he said.

Comments

Prakash
 - 
Monday, 13 Dec 2021

Yes, he is correct, recently Waseem Rizwi converted to Hinduism

abdullah
 - 
Sunday, 12 Dec 2021

For BJP development means talking stupidity.
They wont do any other work.

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 21,2021

Panaji, Dec 21: With the state Assembly polls months away, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that efforts need to be made to rebuild temples destroyed by the Portuguese during their colonial rule.

Speaking at a state government function in the precinct of the Mangueshi temple in South Goa, Sawant also said that Hindu culture and temple culture needed to be preserved.

"There are other temples which need to be re-established. In the 60th year of Liberation, we have to start rebuilding temples destroyed by the Portuguese. I do not ask for anything. I request you for the strength to preserve Hindu and temple culture and re-establish those temples and culture," the Sawant said.

"The Portuguese started destroying temples. In 1560, the deity Manguesh was moved from Cortalim (South Goa village) to this place (Mangueshi village) by our ancestors. I thank them for it. God and religion are very important to us," Sawant said.

Several temples in the coastal state were relocated to escape religious persecution by the Portuguese rulers. Portuguese colonial rule of Goa ended after 451 years in 1961.

"We are fortunate for our ancestors who decided to save our god, to provide security for him in another place and re-establish it in another place during the cruel Portuguese regime," he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 12,2021

attack.jpg

Belagavi, Dec 12: A miscreant attempted to attack a church priest with a sword in Belagavi district of Karnataka, police said, adding that they have launched an investigation to hunt down the miscreant.

Father Francis of Saint Joseph's 'The Worker Church' was attacked on Saturday evening and is said to be out of danger.

The police said the incident took place at the residence of Father Francis, where the miscreant had been hiding. The attacker tried to slash Father Francis with his sword as soon as he (Father) came out of the house to check on a dog that was barking continuously.

Father Francis informed the police that a man wielding a sword jumped from the compound wall and entered the first floor of the residence behind the church at about 3.15 pm. He was hiding in a room and attempted to assault the priest. However, the priest escaped by a whisker. 

Later, the culprit managed to flee by jumping over the wall. His entry and exit have been caught by the CCTV. The APMC police visited the spot. Further investigation is under way.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.