Doctor from Wenlock arrested on charge of sexually harassing minor girl

News Network
July 11, 2022

Mangaluru, Jul 11: A medical doctor has been arrested on charge of sexually harassing a minor girl in Dakshina Kannada. 

The accused has been identified as Dr Anush Naika (35), employed at Wenlock hospital on contract basis. He is a resident of Mani, Bantwal taluk. 

The sleuths of the jurisdictional Vittal police arrested him on July 11 from Mani on the basis of a complaint lodged by the mother of the minor girl.

According to the complaint, Dr Anush had befriended the 14 year-old girl near Mani government school in March 2021. After a few days, he escorted the girl in his car towards her residence in his car, and sexually harassed her. The girl disconnected the accused’s phone call when she came to know that he got married in May 2021.

The complainant further claimed that the accused threatened the girl that he would kill her and her parents if she does not speak to him. Further investigations are on. 

News Network
July 4,2022

Sini Shetty, 21, from coastal Karnataka was on Sunday, June 3, announced the winner of Femina Miss India World 2022 title at the grand finale of VLCC Femina Miss India here.

Even though Shetty was born in Mumbai, her family hails from from Innanje in Udupi district.

At the ceremony, hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre, Rajasthan’s Rubal Shekhawat emerged as Femina Miss India 2022 first runner-up and Shinata Chauhan from Uttar Pradesh was named Femina Miss India 2022 second runner-up.

Actors Neha Dhupia, Dino Morea and Malaika Arora, designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, choreographer Shiamak Davar, and former cricketer Mithali Raj were part of the jury panel for the evening.

The pageant in its hybrid format had launched a nationwide hunt to find prospective talents from all corners of the country through virtual auditions. The extensive scouting drive and subsequent interview rounds culminated with the shortlisted selection of 31 state winners, a note from the organisers stated.

"These shortlisted finalists arrived in Mumbai and underwent rigorous training and grooming sessions, mentored by the best in the industry, to compete for the coveted Femina Miss India World 2022," the note further read.

Dhupia, former Femina Miss India Universe, said the journey of Femina Miss India brings back "memories of the priceless experiences I’ve had with this pageant".

"It’s almost like reliving every moment of my journey with these young glamorous girls who are so full of enthusiasm and capability to take on the world with power and elegance.

"Certainly, there are challenges with the digital process in the wake of the pandemic, however, I’m confident it will be as exciting and worthwhile irrespective of the layout," the actor said in a statement.

The star-studded evening witnessed performances by actors Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler. The show was hosted by Maniesh Paul.

VLCC Femina Miss India 2022 was co-powered by Sephora, Moj and Rajnigandha Pearls.

News Network
July 4,2022

 

Lucknow, July 4: Nine Muslim men, who were brutally beaten up by the police while in custody in a Saharanpur station, were released after the cops said there was no evidence against them. 

The young men, who were randomly picked up by the police in the wake of protests against BJP’s suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s provocative remarks, have sustained severe injuries due to the custodial violence but were freed after spending 23 days behind bars.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi, former media advisor of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, had called it “Balwaiyon ko return gift” (return gift to the rioters), while posting a video of the police beating up the innocent Muslim men inside what appeared to be a police lock-up.

The video, which went viral, showed two cops brutally hitting nine men with sticks while the men begged them to stop and tried to fend off the blows with their hands.

The police initially denied the beatings and expressed doubts over the authenticity of the video, but later ordered an inquiry after there was outrage over the custodial violence. “The inquiry is still on,” a police official said in Saharanpur.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also shared the video on his Twitter account and strongly condemned the incident saying that “questions must be raised on such lock-ups else justice will lose its relevance.” “UP is number one in custodial deaths, human rights violations and persecution of Dalits,” Yadav had said.

The state saw widespread violent protests in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Deoband, Firozabad, Hathras and Moradabad due to Nupur Sharma’s remarks. 

News Network
July 5,2022

Mangaluru, July 5: A heated argument between two groups of youngsters over a trivial issue at Ponnodi near BC Road in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada culminated in the violent clash with being stabbed to death and two others getting hospitalized last night. 

Muhammed Asif (32), son of Abdul Khader, from Shanthiangadi near BC Road, died of stab injuries on the way to hospital. 

The accused have been identified as Noufal and Nousheer, residents of Maripalla in Bantwal taluk.

It is learnt that the altercation began after Noufal and Nousheer objected when Asif honked his motorbike horn in front of a restaurant near the KSRTC bus depot at Ponnodi. 

Even though Asif had left the spot, he returned to the spot with his friends and to counter the duo. The argument snowballed into a physical fight and in the melee Asif was stabbed, sources said. 

Noufal and Nousheer, who reportedly stabbed Asif, also got admitted to a hospital after they were allegedly attacked by the friends of Asif. 

Jurisdictional Bantwal police conducted spot investigation and registered a case of murder. Further investigations are on.

