  Doctors in Mangaluru save life of Vietnamese who suffered heart attack aboard ship

August 22, 2024

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital, Dr BR Ambedkar Circle, successfully treated a Vietnamese chef who suffered a severe heart attack shortly after his ship docked in Mangaluru. 

The 39-year-old crew member, part of a vessel with a 19-member crew, was initially administered first aid at a local hospital, before being transferred to KMC Hospital the following day.

Unfortunately, the patient experienced a re-infarction during the night, necessitating an urgent rescue angioplasty. The emergency procedure was expertly performed by a dedicated medical team led by Dr Padmanabh Kamath, senior interventional cardiologist at KMC Hospital, along with the skilled anaesthesia team, including Dr Aishwarya and Dr Lavanya, on Aug 18.

“We were faced with a critical situation, but thanks to the swift action of our team and the advanced facilities, we were able to stabilise the patient and successfully perform the angioplasty. The patient is now out of danger and is recovering well in the ICU,” said Dr Padmanabh Kamath.

He appreciated the tremendous support received from Sai Sharan Kottari, partner of ETA Logistics and Shipping, towards ensuring good care of the patient and facilitating the required statutory compliance. He also thanked the support of the officials of New Mangalore Port, immigration, customs and health, and Dr Puthran and Dr Ashith D Shettian.

August 8,2024

Paris: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has announced retirement after her heartbreaking disqualification from the Olympics, saying she doesn't have the strength to continue.

The 29-year-old, who was disqualified for being 100gm overweight ahead of her 50kg category gold medal bout on Wednesday, posted on X to announce her decision.

Addressing her mother Premlata, Vinesh wrote, "Ma, wrestling has won, I have lost. Please forgive me, your dreams and my courage, everything is broken."

"I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive (me)," added the two-time world championships bronze-medallist.

Vinesh appealed against her disqualification from the Olympic finals on Wednesday in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), demanding that she be awarded a joint silver medal.

She spent a good part of the day at a polyclinic inside the Games village owing to severe dehydration caused by her desperate measures to make the cut, which included going hungry, avoiding fluids and staying up all night to sweat it out.

An ad-hoc division of the CAS has been set up here for resolution by arbitration of any disputes arising during the Olympic Games or during a period of 10 days preceding the Opening Ceremony. Her appeal will be taken up in the next few hours.

Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to Vinesh in the semifinals, replaced her in the final against American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.

Hidebrandt won the bout to claim gold and Vinesh is now banking on CAS to be a joint silver-medallist with Lopez.

However, the sport's international governing body, United World Wrestling (UWW) has made it clear on its part that the current weigh-in rule cannot be changed as of now.

"On IOA’s suggestion that a wrestler's results from the day on which the athlete met the weigh-in requirements should not be disqualified, the UWW President was sympathetic.

"UWW will also discuss the suggestion at an appropriate platform but it could not be done retrospectively," the world body said in a statement late on Wednesday after its President Nenad Lalovic met IOA chief P T Usha.

Vinesh had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night.

She was assured of at least a silver medal before the disqualification.

Vinesh is a three-time Olympian and has won gold medals in both the Asian and Commonwealth Games. 

August 8,2024

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s recent assassination of senior Hamas’ leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in the Iranian capital Tehran, underlining the criminal aspects of the atrocity.

The 57-member body issued the remarks in a statement on Wednesday at the end of an extraordinary meeting that was held in the Saudi port city of Jeddah at the Islamic Republic and Palestine’s request.

It said “the illegal occupying power” was “fully responsible for this heinous attack” that claimed the lives of the Palestinian resistance movement’s Political Bureau chief and one of his bodyguards late last month.

The atrocity, the body added, “constitutes a crime of aggression, a flagrant violation of the international law and the United Nations Charter, and a serious infringement of the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security of the Islamic Republic.”

It, meanwhile, warned that the regime’s ongoing crimes undermined security and stability in the region, urging immediate and effective intervention on the part of the UN Security Council.

The comments were echoed by Saudi Arabia, whose Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed al-Khereiji said Haniyeh’s assassination amounted to a “blatant violation” of Iran’s sovereignty.

Riyadh, he added, rejected “any violation of the sovereignty of states or interference in the internal affairs of any country.”

Addressing the OIC summit earlier, Iran's acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said the country had no option but to retaliate against the Israeli regime over the assassination, saying this was necessary to deter further aggression against the Islamic Republic amid inaction by the Security Council.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned of a "harsh response" to the atrocity, and reaffirmed the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the blood of the resistance leader.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has also said the assassination warranted a harsh and stinging response from the forces of the Axis of Resistance, particularly the Islamic Republic.

August 8,2024

Israeli warplanes have conducted fresh air raids on Khan Yunis governorate, in southern Gaza Strip, killing at least 19 Palestinians, some of whom were burned alive. 

Citing medical sources, Palestinian media reported on Wednesday that eight Palestinians lost their lives in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people near a brick factory in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis.

Four more Palestinians were killed and an unspecified number wounded in an Israeli bombing of a house and a popular market west of Khan Yunis.

Meanwhile, an aerial assault by the occupation’s military near al-Shafi'i Mosque west of Khan Yunis claimed the lives of three people and injured 10, according to the Gaza Civil Defense.

Also, three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid on a tent in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, and a woman was martyred after the regime’s warplanes targeted a charitable soup kitchen distributing food among the displaced.

Many of the victims of the Israeli attacks on Khan Yunis tents were burned alive, Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV reported.

Israel unleashed a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas resistance group carried out its historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the Tel Aviv regime has so far killed at least 39,677 Palestinians, mostly women, and children, in Gaza, and injured 91,645 others.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli officials over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

