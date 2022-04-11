  1. Home
  Don't get provoked; foil BJP's attempt to disrupt communal harmony: U T Khader to people of Karnataka

News Network
April 11, 2022

Mangaluru, Apr 11: Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Mangaluru MLA U T Khader has called upon the people of Karnataka to foil any attempt of the "communal forces" to disrupt harmony in the society.

Urging people to have patience and not get provoked by any attempt that aims at disrupting harmony, he said the BJP is trying to divert the attention of the people from the real issues bothering the state by supporting such untoward incidents. The Chief Minister has remained silent on the issues that are affecting the harmony in the society, he said.

The government should take stern action against those, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, who are engaged in provoking the community, he demanded.

"By taking stern action, the CM should have instilled confidence in the people of the state. About 95 per cent of the people in the state want to live in peace and are not supporting anything that affects the secular fabric of the society," Khader added.

"A few members of a Hindu outfit vandalising four stalls owned by Muslim merchants at Nuggikeri Anjaneya temple premises on the outskirts of Dharward has been condemned by all including temple priests. Such incidents will backfire the government in the future," he said. 

News Network
April 9,2022

car.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 9: Two persons including a seven-year-old boy suffered injuries after a BMW car driven by an interior designer jumped the divider and hit vehicles on the other side of the road on the busy Ballalbagh Junction, on Saturday noon.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that the car driver has been identified as Shravan Kumar.

Following rash and reckless driving, the car jumped the median and rammed into two cars and two motorbikes on the other side of the road. The injured are Preethi Manoj (47), who was on a two-wheeler. She is being treated in an ICU of a hospital and Amay Jayadevan, who was in a car and is out of danger.

A large number of people gathered at the spot and took the driver to task. A case has been registered at the Traffic West Police Station and the driver has been taken to custody to verify whether he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

News Network
March 28,2022

A two-day nationwide strike - called by a joint forum of central trade unions - is likely to affect banking, trasnportation, railways and power services on Monday and Tuesday. Bharat Bandh, says the Platform of Central Trade Unions and Sectoral Federations and Associations, aims to draw attention to criticism of the government policies, which have been defined as "anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national" in a statement.

Highlights

1. This is the first major protest that India is set to witness after assembly elections in five states. The BJP was able to retain four of five states - Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa - while the AAP won Punjab. The BJP said it won the four states because of its pro-people and pro-development agenda.

2. About 20 crore protesters are expected to join the Bharat Bandh call. "We are expecting participation of over 20 crore formal and informal workers with mass mobilisation of workers across the country during the strike on March 28 and 29 to protest against government policies," All Indian Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told news agency PTI

3. An advisory was issued to all the state government and electricity authorities by the ministry of power on Sunday to ensure 24*7 power supply. "All concerned may be advised to ensure close supervision of their regional network/control area and shall report to the concerned SLDC/ RLDC and NLDC in the event of any contingency... Power supply to essential services such as hospitals, defence, railways etc. should be ensured," it read. Regional and state control rooms have been put on alert.

4. The All India Bank Employees' Association on Sunday said the bank union demands the government to stop privatisation of public sector banks and strengthen them. The country's largest lender SBI and other banks have said that their services may get impacted.

5. Speedy recovery of bad loans, higher deposit rates by banks, lower service charges on customers as well as restoration of old pension scheme are some other issues that have been raised by the AIBEA. Employees of public sector banks, private banks, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional rural banks are expected to join the strike, the association said.

6. In West Bengal, government offices have been told to remain open. "It has been decided that no casual leave or any other leave for absence either in the first half or in the second half or for the whole day shall be granted to any employee on the above-mentioned dates (March 28-March 29)," a state governmentn notification read.

7. The Mamata Banerjee government has come under criticism for not backing the protest. "The Mamata Banerjee dispensation is showing its true colours by opposing the strike which has been called to protest against the Narendra Modi regime's policies against workers, farmers and general people," Anand Sahu, Centre of Indian Trade Unions Bengal chief, told PTI. He said the Left trade unions, student bodies and supporters will be on the streets.

8. Farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha has also backed the protest call.

9. The Bharat Bandh is also one of the biggest protests since farmers' agitation was called off last year. The farmers are set to hold the next wave of demonstrations in April.

10. Railways employees and staff in the defence sector are also expected to hold mass mobilisations.

News Network
April 5,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 5: Amid a renewed Hindutva campaign against use of loudspeakers in mosques, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday assured to look into the matter, adding that the high court order is against the use of loudspeakers not just in mosques, but in all religious places. 

His reaction comes after some rightwing outfits, including Bajrang Dal and Sri Ram Sena called for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques.

"This is a high court order. It's not forced. Everything has to be done by talking and explaining to people. It is not only for azaan, it is for all loudspeakers. So, we will take a call," the Karnataka CM said on demand for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques in the state.

Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik has repeatedly said that the Hindutva organistaions have been demanding that the loudspeakers on mosques should be banned.

The Hindutva outfits called for the ban after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers of mosques be shut down across Maharashtra else his party workers will play Hanuman Chalisa, bhajans everyday at 5 am.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa said that any solution to the 'loudspeaker' issue can be found by taking the Muslim community into confidence and keeping the interests of students and patients in mind.

"The attempts by Raj Thackeray or Sri Rama Sene against the use of loudspeakers at mosques, has to be naturally done by taking the Muslim community into confidence. There have been complaints for a long time that it disturbs students and patients during morning and evening hours," Eshwarappa said.

The minister said that the Muslim community should understand that loudspeakers to call for prayer are disturbing students, including their children and patients.

"This is not a competition for us to play Hanuman Chalisa loudly on speakers to counter them....I have no objections to you (Muslims) offering prayer, but because of your using loudspeakers, if prayers are offered at temples and churches also in a similar way, it will lead to conflict between communities," he said. 

