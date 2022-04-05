  1. Home
'Don't know who he is; we're living peacefully in India': Muskan Khan's father on Al-Qaeda chief’s video

News Network
April 6, 2022

muskankhan.jpg

Mandya, Apr 6: Distancing himself from the video statement released by Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al Zawahiri, praising Karnataka college student Muskan Khan for defending their hijab, her father on Wednesday termed the comments of the terror outfit's leader as "wrong" and said he and his family were living peacefully in India.

Noting that such incidents are disturbing the peace of the family, he said the police and state government can initiate an inquiry to ascertain the truth.

"We don't know anything about it (video), we don't know who he is. I saw him today for the first time. He has said something in Arabic.....We are all living here with love and trust like brothers," Mohammad Hussain Khan told reporters in response to a question on Zawahiri's video.

Queried on Zawahiri praising Muskan, he said, "People say whatever they want....this is unnecessarily causing trouble. We are living peacefully in our country, we don't want him to talk about us, as he is not related to us... it is wrong, it is an attempt to create division among us."

In the Arabic video clip, with English subtitles provided by SITE Intelligence Group that tracks the online activity of white supremacist and jihadist organisations, Zawahiri also reads out a poem, which he says he wrote for "our Mujahid sister" and for her "brave feat".

Asked about demands from a section of people for an inquiry to find any links, Khan said let it be done, there is law, police and government for it. 

Reacting to the video release, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, it proves the involvement of "unseen hands" behind the row.

He said the Home and Police department officials are keeping a watch on developments and tracking things in this connection. At the peak of the hijab row in February, Muskan Khan, a second-year BCom student in Mandya was heckled by a group of students, wearing a saffron shawl, for entering the college with a hijab.

As they shouted "Jai Shri Ram", Muskan retorted by raising the slogan of "Allah-hu-Akbar." Following this, college authorities intervened and brought the situation under control. 

News Network
April 4,2022

Bengaluru, Apr 4: Electricity consumers across Karnataka will start paying an additional 35 paise per unit from April 1, effectively paying an additional Rs 20 to Rs 35 or more based on the consumption.

The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) on Monday approved the new tariff for financial year 2022-23, allowing an increase of 5 paise per unit along with a hike of Rs 10 to Rs 30 in the fixed energy costs, a base price a consumer has to pay regardless of the usage.

“The overall average increase accounts for 35 paise paise per unit, which is essentially an increase of 4.33%,” KERC Chairman H M Manjunatha told reporters soon after pronouncing the orders on the tariff revision. 

“The hike is needed to recover a revenue deficit of Rs 2159.48 crore,” he said and appealed to the reporters to write about the difficulties faced by the government in producing and supplying electricity. 

“The government needs revenue to meet the costs. We should not blame the government in any way. The government can do good work only if we support it,” the chairman said.

The commission has offered rebates to micro and small industries, concessions to seasonal industries like ice manufacturing units and cold storage plants. It has also continued the relaxation in evening peak tariff for use of power between 6 pm and 10 pm during the monsoon months (July to November).

News Network
March 24,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 24: In a bizarre moment in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri today said all naysayers will have no choice but to accept the RSS soon, while Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa stated that all Muslims and Christians too will become part of the RSS soon.

"The day is not far when everyone will have to accept the RSS as 'Our' RSS," Kageri said. The issue began during Siddaramaiah's debate on law and order situation in the state. During the course of his speech, Siddaramaiah said it was important to maintain mutual respect, irrespective of which political ideology one believed in. 

In a lighter vein, he referred to Revenue Minister R Ashoka, saying, "You are a good human being. That is what matters. Even I am a good human being. Whether you belong to BJP or RSS only comes later."

Kageri, who jumped into the conversation asked Siddaramaiah why he was dragging the RSS into the conversation. "Why are you opposed to our RSS?" he asked. 

Taking objection, Chamarajpet MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan questioned Kageri as to how he could say 'Our RSS' like an RSS representative while occupying the Speaker's seat, which is expected to be apartisan. 

Asserting his statement Kageri said, "Of course, it is 'Our' RSS. What else can it be? Sooner or later even you will have to call it your RSS."

Revenue Minister R Ashoka joined in saying whether one liked it or not, all top political designations beginning from the Prime Minister were occupied by leaders belonging to the RSS. 

Adding to the controversy, Eshwarappa said even Muslims and Christians will be part of the RSS soon. 

Irked by this, Congress leaders including KJ George, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Anjali Nimbalkar among others criticised these statements. Even as the uproar continued, the Assembly was adjourned until afternoon. 

